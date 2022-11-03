China Tacitly Guides Yuan Weaker With Reopening Hopes Cushion

(Bloomberg) -- China is widening the scope for the yuan to weaken through its daily fixings, a move that hasn’t sparked a selloff as the currency is buoyed by speculation over a relaxation of its Covid-Zero policy.

The People’s Bank of China cut its daily reference rate for a fifth session on Thursday, which would allow the yuan to drop to a 15-year low of 7.4 per dollar within its daily trading band. That didn’t happen even after the top health body reaffirmed a Covid Zero stance after this week’s speculation.

Yuan traders have been parsing PBOC’s fixings to gauge support from authorities for the beleaguered currency. It sold off after the central bank ended a string of steady yuan daily reference rate following the conclusion of a key leadership summit.

“The PBOC’s attempt to narrow the yuan fixing and spot gap amid the dollar rally was surprising to us, as the move could risk the resurgence of one-way yuan depreciation,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. wrote in a note “On the bright side, yuan sentiment was improving,” which may offer the central bank a window of opportunity to bring yuan fixing back to normal.

The PBOC has been setting stronger-than-expected yuan fixings since August to support a currency battered by a widening rate gap with the US and domestic growth concerns. The rate was set an unprecedented 950 pips stronger than estimates on Oct. 20, during the twice-a-decade party congress, before the gap narrowed to 461 pips Thursday.

China’s willingness for a more market-determined exchange rate opens the door for the currency to weaken to 7.5 per dollar or 95 on a trade-weighted basis, Citigroup Inc. strategists said this week. “The PBOC is not really engineering a squeeze lower in USD/CNH, but instead just managing volatility is a tacit approval to its orderly depreciation.”

The onshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.30 per dollar on Thursday.

