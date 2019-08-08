China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (HKG:966): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity?

In March 2019, China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (HKG:966) announced its most recent earnings update, which signalled that the business experienced a robust tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 13%. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts view China Taiping Insurance Holdings's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' expectations for next year seems optimistic, with earnings climbing by a robust 44%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 58% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting HK$12b by 2022.

Even though it’s useful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable estimating the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The advantage of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of China Taiping Insurance Holdings's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 17%. This means, we can anticipate China Taiping Insurance Holdings will grow its earnings by 17% every year for the next few years.

For China Taiping Insurance Holdings, I've compiled three important factors you should look at:

