China-Taiwan tensions climb after Pelosi visit
STORY: Blinken is in Cambodia for a security-focused meeting of more than 27 countries expected to discuss the food crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, stability in the Taiwan Strait, and the crisis in Myanmar.His comments come a day after a trip to Taiwan by U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that has outraged Beijing.On Thursday, China fired multiple missiles as it conducted the largest-ever military drills around Taiwan, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China had made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but would never allow its core interests to be hurt.
Since the 1995-96 Taiwan Strait crisis, China’s military has become formidable, raising the risk in any confrontation between Beijing, Washington and Taipei.
China conducted "precision missile strikes" off Taiwan's coasts as part of military exercises after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Aug. 5)
(Bloomberg) -- China sent warships across the Taiwan Strait’s dividing line on Friday, Taiwan said, continuing its most provocative drills in decades a day after likely firing missiles over the island of 23 million people.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteSeveral groups of warships had crossed the median line as of 11 a.m. Fr
China threatened Taiwan with a show of military force, launching 11 ballistic missiles in less than two hours. The military exercises follow this week’s visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Tensions are high between the United States and China after the Chinese military conducted drills near Taiwan. CBS News' Lana Zak and Debra Alfarone speak with the New York Times' Amy Qin on where the relationship between the U.S. and China is headed.
Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington. The surge in interest in chipmaking stocks, which had lost more than a third of their value over the past year on valuation concerns, came after the U.S. Senate last week passed the "Chips and Science" Act to better compete with China. China's semiconductor index rose 6.8% on Friday to a four-month high, bringing the week's gains to 14.2%, the best weekly performance since mid-2020.
Taiwan's foreign ministry condemned the Chinese moves as "irrational," blasting Beijing for "following the example of North Korea."
STORY: In a major rebuke to Russia, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to let Finland and Sweden join NATO - the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s.“On this vote the Yeas are 95, the Nays are one..."The Senate easily surpassed the two-thirds majority required in the 100-member chamber to ratify Sweden's and Finland's entry documents.Senators from both parties strongly endorsed their membership into the U.S.-led alliance.Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar spoke before the vote."Russia's unprovoked aggression in Ukraine has changed how we think about the world's security. That's why I strongly support the decision of these two great democracies, Sweden and Finland, to join the most important and defensive alliance in the world: NATO."Missouri Republican Josh Hawley was the lone vote against the motion.“Expanding NATO will require more United States forces in Europe, more manpower, more firepower, more resources, more spending, and not just now but over the long haul.''“Our foreign policy should be about protecting the United States, our freedoms, our people, our way of life. And expanding NATO, I believe, would not to do that.”Helsinki and Stockholm applied for membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.Moscow has repeatedly warned both countries against joining the alliance.Up until now, the two have been able to participate in NATO meetings and have greater access to their intelligence.But they are not protected by Article Five which states that an attack on one NATO ally is an attack against all.Last month, all 30 NATO allies signed the accession protocol.And once all members ratify the decision, the pair will become the newest members of the nuclear-armed alliance.As well as be protected under Article Five.But ratification could take up to a year.However, it has already been approved by a few countries including Canada, Germany and Italy.
