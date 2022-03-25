China takes aim at corruption in underground Bitcoin mines

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

China’s anti-graft watchdog has warned that authorities are keeping a close eye on possible corruption behind underground cryptocurrency mining that persists even after the government banned the sector.

See related article: China ousts former official for supporting crypto mining, corruption

Fast facts

See related article: China busts crypto mining rigs disguised as EV charging ports

Recommended Stories