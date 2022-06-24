China’s Tech Giants Lost Their Swagger and May Never Get It Back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coco Liu, Zheping Huang and Sarah Zheng
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Ma
    Jack Ma
    Chinese businessman

(Bloomberg) -- On trading floors in New York and Hong Kong, the brightening mood toward Chinese technology companies is unmistakable: With stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. surging from multi-year lows, talk of a new bull market is growing louder.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yet speak to executives, entrepreneurs and venture capital investors intimately involved in China’s tech sector and a more downbeat picture emerges. Interviews with more than a dozen industry players suggest the outlook is still far from rosy, despite signs that the Communist Party’s crackdown on big tech is softening at the edges.

These insiders describe an ongoing sense of paranoia and paralysis, along with an unsettling realization that the sky-high growth rates of the past two decades are likely never coming back.

Alibaba and Tencent are expected to deliver single-digit revenue growth in 2022, a letdown after years of rip-roaring expansion. One prominent startup founder said he’d pass on money from those companies because of the attention it would attract. Another said his company is proceeding on the assumption that it’s only a matter of time before officials double down again.

A third Beijing-based entrepreneur recently sold his stake in a tech unicorn and said he’s reluctant to start a new venture until there’s more clarity on what the government will allow.

“China’s tech crackdown has happened. There is no comeback from that,” the entrepreneur said, asking to remain anonymous for fear of retribution. “The regulatory pressure on Chinese tech companies may have hit the brakes for now, given the sluggish economy, but it’s unthinkable that regulators in the country would loosen their grip on platform companies ever again.”

Read more: China Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases

On the face of it, China’s $1 trillion internet industry is finally emerging from a brutal reckoning. Jack Ma’s embattled Ant Group Co. is poised to revive a long-derailed initial public offering. Scores of new video games were recently greenlit for app stores. And after a sweeping data security probe, Beijing may soon let ride-sharing company Didi Global Inc. off with a mere fine.

During conference calls over the past few weeks, top executives proclaimed a new era in which they could once again focus on building products and delivering profits. Take Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd., an online education operator that was nearly wiped out last summer when the government banned for-profit tutoring companies. After its push into e-commerce went viral on social media, the company’s shares doubled during a single day of frenzied trading on June 13.Alibaba has jumped 60% from its March low in Hong Kong, though the stock still trades at about half its peak valuation in 2020 — a sign that investors aren’t yet pricing in a return to pre-crackdown boom times. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of US-listed shares has rallied 52% from this year’s low, leaving the gauge about 60% below its peak.

Beijing has “gradually begun to release some policy signals,” Xin Lijun, retail chief of e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., told Bloomberg Television. But “a return to the past days of ‘riding the horse without holding the reins’ is not very likely.”

Read more: Tencent, Alibaba Look Like Utilities After $1 Trillion Drubbin

Still, startup heads have cautioned investors against getting too comfortable. After regulators scrapped Ant’s IPO plans in 2020, sending shock-waves across global capital markets, the change in temperature was unmistakable. Startups shunned money from big investors. Industry leaders grew nervous about consolidating power. Billionaires like Ma went into hiding.

Beijing has a long tradition of clamping down ahead of important events. This year’s upcoming party congress — when Xi Jinping is expected to win an unprecedented third term — is about as significant as it gets. Some worry that the government is merely loosening the leash temporarily to spare an economy devastated by coronavirus curbs and high global inflation.

“I do feel that there is starting to be some signs of regulatory easing, and truthfully over the last few years, we did see some of this ‘barbaric growth,’” said Guo Changchen, founder of Keeko Robot Technology, a Xiamen-based artificial intelligence education startup. “As long as there are regulations and those regulations are clear, then we can work on our development within this system.”

Read more about the Big Tech crackdown:

  • China Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases

  • Top Tech Dealmaker Warns China’s VC Winter Is Far From Over

  • China Is Leading the Global Contraction in Venture Capital Deals

  • Tencent Billionaire Airs Frustration During China’s Slowdown

Founders say a maze of government regulations introduced in 2021 have made their lives difficult. The rules govern everything from the platform economy to what kinds of entertainment are permissible on social media. Scrutiny over practically every facet of the industry has led to a chilling effect. US money, which vanished during the clampdown, shows no sign of returning. JPMorgan was among the Wall Street institutions that — for a time — called China “uninvestable.”

Putting aside this year’s stock rally, China is still weathering a decline in venture capital investments, despite once being touted as a primary rival to Silicon Valley. The value of deals in the country fell roughly 40% from a year ago to $34 billion in the first five months of 2022, according to data from the research firm Preqin. Meanwhile, venture capital and private equity funds raised $6.2 billion, a fall of more than 90% compared to the first five months of last year.

Even apparent beneficiaries of China’s easing of rules face a rocky climb. Although regulators greenlit Baidu Inc. to release new games starting from April, the company has shelved its game development and publishing arms and downsized staff, according to a person familiar with the matter. That means one planned game — “The Advancing Rabbit” — will likely never get released.

Of the 105 gaming firms that obtained new licenses since April, at least 11 are no longer operating normally, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of company records available on registry tracker Qichacha. Some studios dissolved their companies. Others took down their websites or re-purposed them for things like job and rental listings.

Creative choices are still heavily policed. In February, Shanghai outfit Lilith Games canceled a new mobile game after deciding its anime-style graphics were unlikely to get past regulators, according to a person familiar with the matter. Chinese censors have a low tolerance for what they consider lewd imagery — such as the more sexualized or explicit iconography popular in Japanese anime.

“The licensing hiatus has triggered layoffs and streamlining among game developers across the board,” says Jesse Sun, a headhunter with Shanghai-based consultancy Gamehunter. “It’s a dead-end for many small and medium-sized studios.”

Why China Keeps on Targeting Its Technology Giants: QuickTake

Even in a best-case scenario, China’s once-swaggering tech titans are now effectively utilities eking out single-digit growth. Many are afraid to pursue moonshots in an age of knee-jerk regulation.

Ant is unlikely to ever again pull off history’s largest IPO. Didi has dialed back its overseas expansion. And Tencent and Alibaba say they’ll focus on safer, familiar bets like social media and online commerce while gradually ceding the lead in yet-to-be disrupted arenas like fintech.

The founder of a farming startup said he recently asked an investor whether his money counted as “disorderly expansion of capital.” Without spelling out its scope, President Xi has used the term to explain why regulatory oversight of tech moguls is necessary.

“That investor couldn’t answer,” the founder recalled. “In fact, no one knows the answer.”

(Adds details on stock performance in ninth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded Mobius

  • Stocks Rise, Treasuries Trim Jump; Yen Advances: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The technology sector spurred a climb in stocks Friday and bonds held the bulk of a recent rally as investors evaluated economic threats and scaled back expectations for inflation and interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJu

  • JPMorgan China Fund Ramps Up Bets on Tech as Bullish Calls Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Asset Management is doubling down on China tech stocks after enduring a tumultuous selloff, betting that an easing of regulatory crackdowns and attractive valuations will pay off well. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul Soon to

  • These ‘zombie’ companies could feel the cash burn, warns New Constructs

    As so-called zombie companies run out of the cash needed to stay afloat, risk premiums will rise across the market, according to New Constructs.

  • SoftBank-Backed Ride Startup Seeks at Least $119 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.-backed ride-sharing startup Socar Inc. is set to file for an initial public offering of at least 154.7 billion won ($119 million) as soon as Friday, testing investor appetite for new tech stocks in an adverse market.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasurie

  • As China shuts out the world, internet access from abroad gets harder too

    Those trying to access China's internet from outside the country struggle with geoblocks, registration requirements and other hurdles to information.

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks A

  • Euro zone business growth slumped in June as price hikes bite

    Euro zone business growth has slowed significantly this month - and by much more than expected - as consumers concerned about soaring bills opted to stay at home and defer purchases to save money, a survey showed on Thursday. S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, slumped to 51.9 in June from 54.8 in May, far below the 54.0 predicted in a Reuters poll and its lowest level since February 2021. "Euro zone economic growth is showing signs of faltering as the tailwind of pent-up demand from the pandemic is already fading, having been offset by the cost of living shock and slumping business and consumer confidence," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

  • Snowflake has catapulted into ‘elite territory,’ JPMorgan says in upgrade

    Snowflake Inc. is winning big praise from those in charge of tech spending, and that's cause for an upgrade of its stock at JPMorgan.

  • JPMorgan Says Retail Investors Are Finally Bailing on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the last bulls at the party are finally yielding to the bear market, bailing from stocks at the fastest rate in nearly two years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USRetail inve

  • Tangshan and Xuzhou: Fury and questions over China's treatment of women

    Two prominent cases of abuse have ignited a debate about misogyny among the country's young women.

  • Chinese Internet Giants’ Ad Revenue Suffers as Business Confidence Wanes

    Companies in the world’s second-largest economy are cutting back on digital-ad spending as the economy slows and recurring Covid-19 outbreaks weigh on consumption.

  • Mortgage Rates in the US Rise to 5.81%, Highest Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US climbed again, hovering near a 14-year high. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsThe average for a 30-year loan was 5.81%, up from 5.78% last week, Freddie Mac

  • We Think Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on AMD Stock

    With the seemingly endless selection of headwinds plaguing 2022, this year is panning out like no other in recent times. Just ask investors in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). After making a habit of consistently outperforming the market, AMD shares have been on the backfoot in 2022 (down 43%) – a highly irregular occurrence. Yet, according to Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore, despite the macro uncertainty, it is now time investors cotton on to the opportunity following the stock’s decline. “While the

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is flush with funds to fight the 'silent thief' of inflation

    The inflation challenge facing America’s governors has coincided with a somewhat opposite trend: state budgets that are unexpectedly flush following a period of better-than-expected tax revenues and ample coronavirus assistance from Washington.

  • Dollar stumbles as rate path fuels recession worries

    The U.S. dollar slipped against its major peers on Friday, on course for its first weekly decline this month as investors assess the path for Federal Reserve policy and whether aggressive rate hikes would trigger a recession. It fell back from a 0.19% rise the previous day that was driven mostly by a decline in the euro after weak European factory data reduced bets for European Central Bank tightening. Dollar trading has been choppy this week, with markets now betting on more cautious policy action from the Fed after another expected 75 basis point rate increase in July.

  • Germany Warns of Lehman-Like Contagion From Russian Gas Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany warned that Russia’s moves to slash Europe’s natural gas supplies risked sparking a collapse in energy markets, drawing a parallel to the role of Lehman Brothers in triggering the financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJ