Do China tech giants pose a risk for European banks?

Benoit TOUSSAINT
·3 min read
Chinese customers can pay with their smartphones almost everywhere as most businesses display Alipay and WeChat QR payment codes, including a vegetable stand in Beijing

Do China tech giants pose a risk for European banks?

Chinese customers can pay with their smartphones almost everywhere as most businesses display Alipay and WeChat QR payment codes, including a vegetable stand in Beijing

China's Ant group may have been dealt a setback with the shelving of its IPO but European banks remain wary that Chinese tech giants may soon be their main competitors.

The European finance sector has in recent years seen the emergence of a large number of startups -- called fintech -- which have sought to disrupt brick and mortar banks by offering digital services.

While they have yet to really threaten established banks, the fintechs have forced them to dust off their operations and invest massively into providing similar digital services.

"The real competitor of tomorrow will likely be the GAFAM or the Ants of the world which have the capacity to invest considerable sums," the head of France's Societe Generale bank, Frederic Oudea said recently, using a French acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft.

US tech giants have been making more beachheads in financial services an area where their Chinese rivals are already well advanced.

− From chat to super app −

Ant Group, which was hoping to raise a record $34 billion with its IPO before the Chinese government pulled the rug out from under the operation, is the owner of Alipay, a payment platform which is now an unavoidable element of daily life in China.

Its prinicipal rival in China is WeChat Pay, owned by Internet giant Tencent.

"The companies which originally developed chat software have a strong interest in enhancing these activities as they enable them to cover an even broader range of people's day-to-day activities," said Christopher Schmitz, an expert on fintech at Ernst & Young.

"Gradually, an ever larger-growing share of people's spending goes to these companies," he added.

The Chinese have widely adopted paying by flashing QR codes of vendors on their smartphones using Alipay or WeChat Pay due to its convenience.

Alipay alone has 731 million monthly users.

In just a few years these two platforms have transformed China from a country where cash was king to a society where smartphones are the payment medium of choice.

These companies are not content with just offering payments. They offer more financial services, including the ability to obtain a loan with just several clicks.

"Alipay generates more revenue from the financial services that it offers, such as investment schemes and loans, than the payments themselves, which is really just the tip of the iceberg of what has become a super app," said Adrien Boue, a consultant on the electronic commerce market.

He said "the goal is that users stay in the app as long as possible. From morning to night, there is always a functionality there: speaking with friends, ordering a taxi, ordering food and even working on collaborative projects."

− Cultural barriers −

"The most advanced model in the financial sector -- it's China," said Oudea.

The question is just how much of this model can be reproduced in Europe, especially after Ant Group's IPO setback, which some observers see as a move by the Chinese authorities to bring an overly ambitious firm to heel.

"Our banks are still a bit protected," said Julien Maldonato, a financial services expert at the Deloitte France consultancy. "There are still cultural barriers, but these won't protect us forever."

One of those cultural barriers are QR codes.

"In Europe, payments based on QR codes are noy very popular," said Ernst & Young's Schmitz.

The fragmented nature of Europe with its different languages and cultures also makes it difficult for an outsider.

But Maldonato noted that American tech companies are already very much present in the daily lives of Europeans, and China's TikTok has attracted young users who are "the banking clients of tomorrow".

It is the capacity of the Chinese companies to plough money into developing new technologies and acquiring customers -- they each plan to invest some $70 billion over the next five years -- that could really change the game.

"That worries the Americans who will accelerate" their investments as well, said Maldonato, while European companies will have trouble coming up with even a few billion.

bt/aue/rl

Latest Stories

  • Trump turns on Pfizer over vaccine timing

    Trump accused U.S. drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of their Phase 3 vaccine trial until the day after the presidential election in order to avoid helping him.

  • Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

    Incoming presidents "typically want to wait until they have the reins of power in order to put their fingerprints on the policies coming out of the door," Jared Bernstein, who served as President-elect Joe Biden's chief economist during the Obama administration, said this week during a virtual conference. But, he added, Biden would prefer that not be the case when it comes to coronavirus relief, which is "something that should happen now."Biden has entered the coronavirus relief fight and wants a deal done before he's sworn in as president, Politico reports, even though waiting would theoretically increase the Democratic Party's chances of securing a larger deal, which is currently a non-starter for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "They care more about governing than they care about politics on this one," one person in touch with the transition team told Politico.Biden's camp is reportedly focused on ensuring Black-owned businesses receive loans they had trouble securing following the first relief bill, getting funding for state and local governments, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits. The latter issue is where Biden "may have to give something up to McConnell that we really don't want to give up to get" a deal, "but we simply have to do this," another person close to the transition team said. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional America is buckling

  • A bipartisan group of Georgia teens is trying to flip the Senate by enlisting thousands of students to vote in the January runoffs

    The group hopes to register the 23,000 Georgia teens who could not vote in the general election but turn 18 in time to vote in the Senate runoffs.

  • Commander seeks to get embattled Fort Hood 'back on track'

    Every week, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White dons his workout clothes and walks through the neighborhoods at Fort Hood with his wife, Emma, and golden retriever Sadie, looking for some unvarnished feedback from the soldiers at his embattled Texas base. As Fort Hood's commander, White faces the immense task of rebuilding trust and turning around an installation that has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, and drew unwelcome national attention this year because of the disappearance and brutal murder of Spc. White agrees that he and other commanders bear some responsibility for the problems.

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • Russia stops U.N. blacklisting of Libya militia, leader

    Russia on Friday stopped a U.N. Security Council committee from blacklisting a Libyan militia group and its leader for human rights abuses because it said it wanted to see more evidence first that they had killed civilians. The United States and Germany proposed that the council's 15-member Libya sanctions committee impose an asset freeze and travel ban on the al-Kaniyat militia and its leader Mohammed al-Kani. Such a move has to be agreed by consensus, but Russia said it could not approve.

  • Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

    Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José Gomez.

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill America is buckling

  • Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone ahead of G20 summit

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman by phone ahead of the G-20 virtual summit hosted by the kingdom, the president’s office said Saturday. Ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia deteriorated sharply after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, adding to tensions over Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, viewed by Riyadh as a terrorist group.

  • A new CDC report found that Kansas counties who complied with a mask mandate saw a decrease in cases compared to counties that didn't

    The CDC found that counties in Kansas that opted out of the statewide mask mandate saw their number of cases jump by 100% over the period studied.

  • Bypassing McConnell: Democrats push Biden to aggressively use executive power

    The president-elect may be the first to enter office in decades without his party controlling Congress.

  • Venezuelans siphon crude oil to make their own petrol, as the country's economy sinks into the mire

    Venezuelans fed up with fuel shortages have begun tapping into the country’s crude oil pipelines to distill their own petrol as the country's economic demise accelerates. The emerging practice was documented by a Reuters investigation that found desperate Venezuelans breaking holes in pipes and siphoning off crude oil and diverting it to makeshift rural laboratories. The revelation underscores the severity of the country’s spectacular economic and infrastructure collapse. Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, however biting US sanctions and mismanagement by the state oil company nationalised by the socialist government has resulted in a dive in production. Venezuelans, who once enjoyed essentially free gasoline thanks to government subsidies, now spend days in petrol queues that snake through the streets. One man, mechanic Daniel Vásquez, told The Telegraph from the capital Caracas in April after sleeping in his car overnight waiting for petrol: “We have to be watching closely for when the line forms, some people find out that gas will arrive, and then we get in line, and then wait for hours or days.” To avoid the queues and make a profit off of the shortages, some have started puncturing pipelines at idled state oil fields, installing their own smaller tubes into the pipes. From there, the tubes transport the oil to small, homemade refineries where the substance must be distilled and refined. “This is the El Palito refinery,” a man proudly proclaims in an online video circulating in Venezuela circles on social media. The video shows two black canisters over a fire in a barrel with tubes transporting the substance into two other containers and finally into two gas canisters.

  • Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijani forces entered the war-ravaged ghost town of Aghdam on Friday, regaining a once-beloved city over a quarter of a century after being driven out by Armenian forces. Aghdam and the surrounding region of the same name are the first of several territories adjacent to separatist Nagorno-Karabakh to be turned over under a ceasefire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “Today, with a feeling of endless pride, I am informing my people about the liberation of Aghdam,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation.

  • Turkey extends seismic survey work in disputed Mediterranean area to November 29

    Turkey said it was extending the seismic survey work of its Oruc Reis ship in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 29, in a move that could add to tensions in the region. NATO members Turkey and Greece are locked in a dispute over the extent of their continental shelves and conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The row erupted in August when Turkey sent Oruc Reis into waters also claimed by Greece and Cyprus.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn called Biden 'president-elect' in an interview. Her staff said she misspoke.

    Blackburn made the comments Friday evening live on ABC News, where she was being interviewed by Juju Chang.

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • TITLE: Trump: Pfizer and other drug companies delayed vaccine information deliberately

    The president accused drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of its phase III vaccine trial until the day after the Nov. 3 election in order to avoid helping him.

  • NY-based company pulls out of Lebanon bank's forensic audit

    A New-York-based company contracted by the Lebanese government to conduct a forensic audit of the country’s central bank has decided to pull out of the deal because it was not able to acquire requested information and documents, Lebanon's outgoing finance minister said Friday. The announcement by Alvarez & Marsal deals a major blow to those hoping for accountability in a country mired in corruption and a crippling economic and financial crisis. It comes after Lebanon’s central bank refused to provide the company with the needed documents, using the country’s decades-old banking secrecy laws as a pretext.

  • Auto group sues to block Massachusetts vehicle data initiative

    A group representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG and other major automakers filed suit on Friday to block a Massachusetts state ballot initiative that seeks to dramatically expand access to vehicle data. Earlier this month, voters in Massachusetts overwhelmingly approved an initiative to revise the state's 2013 "Right to Repair" law to require automakers to provide expanded access to mechanical and electronic repair data and allow independent shops to repair increasingly sophisticated technology. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation trade group said if the law takes effect "years of manufacturers’ work and billions of dollars in investment to protect and secure vehicle data will effectively be obliterated."

  • Judge rejects Derek Chauvin divorce filing due to possible fraud

    According Fox9 KMSP, A Minnesota judge has rejected a divorce agreement between Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was charged for the death of George Floyd in May, and his now estranged wife due to possible fraud. Kellie Chavin, 45, filed for divorce in May, after Floyd’s highly publicized death, and once Chauvin had been charged for murder. Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman wrote that judges can reject an uncontested agreement if the “transfer features ‘badges of fraud,'” as reported by the Star Tribune.