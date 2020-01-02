China’s Tech Industry Straps in for More Turbulence After a Wild 2019

(Bloomberg) -- China’s tech industry enters a new year after weathering unprecedented turbulence in 2019, when giants emerged in social media and artificial intelligence only to bear the brunt of Washington’s campaign to contain the world’s No. 2 economy. There’s little reason to think 2020 will be much different given U.S. efforts to hobble Chinese champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to SenseTime Group Ltd. deemed a threat to national security.

American lawmakers went after some of the country’s biggest names last year. Foremost among them were smartphone and networking titan Huawei and ByteDance Inc., the Chinese wunderkind that in the span of a few years overturned social media entertainment and drew a billion-plus mostly younger U.S. users to its online video app TikTok. The heightened scrutiny came just as pressure back home intensified.

Beijing sought to scrub sensitive content from ByteDance apps and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat, while the economy grew at its slowest pace in decades, depressing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s e-commerce business. Investors cooled on the sector with venture capital activity halving -- triggering fears the industry’s heyday is over. That in turn demoralized the country’s already-overworked tech professionals, who rebelled for the first time against the 70-plus hour workweeks that Alibaba-founder Jack Ma labeled the norm.

Given Washington’s increasing hostility, China is now even more driven to devise alternatives to foreign technology from AI chips to blockchain solutions while propping up local champions: bad news for the likes of Qualcomm Inc. and Apple Inc. that depend on China for much of their revenue. It’s started to upend a decades-old supply chain centered around China, threatening to split the old world order in two. It’s not just in hardware -- from Russia to Southeast Asia, many governments have begun to co-opt characteristics of the Chinese internet arena, from harsh fake-news laws to censorship and data sovereignty.

“This year was perhaps the first year we understand China tech at its most global ever. But it also showed us the specter of it becoming more and more insular,” said Michael Norris, research and strategy manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “This is bigger than just the U.S., in terms of about assuaging the fears of countries like India that (Chinese) platforms aren’t going to disseminate nude photographs or hate speech.”

Here’s what happened:

A Capital Winter

The industry’s woes may be best quantified by a plunge in capital flow. The amount of venture money invested plummeted by more than 50% to about $50 billion from a record $112 billion in 2018, when it topped the U.S., according to the market research firm Preqin. VC funding dropped in the U.S. too, but only slightly. China birthed only 15 unicorns, or startups worth at least $1 billion, down from 35 the year before, according to CB Insights.

The plummet coincided with a loss of confidence in some of the industry’s marquee names, exemplified by the rocky debuts of WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc. While Alibaba raised $13 billion in a milestone Hong Kong offering, smaller names like SenseTime and Full Truck Alliance struggled to raise capital. “The power of the mobile revolution is coming to an end. Globally, we are seeking what comes next,” said Kai-Fu Lee, founder of Sinovation Ventures.

The startup and VC industry is likely headed for a shakeout. Many investments from the past bubbly years aren’t panning out, with startups struggling to live up to their valuations. Fundraising by China-focused venture firms fell by about 50% to about $13 billion, according to Preqin.

One option for capital-raising may be the Alibaba route, selling shares via a secondary listing in Hong Kong. The city’s exchange is discussing that possibility with Chinese companies including Trip.com Group Ltd. and Netease Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Huawei: Down But Not Out

The year kicked off with Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou under home arrest in Vancouver, fighting extradition to the U.S. Then the Trump administration tightened its grip on China’s largest tech company in May, banning Huawei from buying some components and software from American tech giants including Intel Corp. and Google. Throughout 2019, Washington pushed allies to pass on purchasing Huawei-made fifth-generation telecom gear, accusing the company of aiding Chinese espionage. Huawei’s disputed such claims but that didn’t stop Japan, Australia and New Zealand from blocking Huawei from 5G projects.