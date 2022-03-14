Panic Selling Grips China Tech Stocks Again as Concerns Pile Up

Jeanny Yu
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Chinese technology stocks continued in Hong Kong on Monday as a lockdown in Shenzhen, a key sector hub, added to investor angst over geopolitical and regulatory risks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Tech Index slumped more than 8% during morning trade, with the sector again at the forefront of losses in Hong Kong and China stocks. The Golden Dragon Index, which tracks American depository receipts of Chinese firms, plunged 10% on two consecutive days last week -- something that’s never happened before in its 22-year history.

The tumble follows a spate of events that’s spooked investors, reminding them of regulatory uncertainties from both China and the U.S. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week named its first batch of Chinese stocks as part of a crackdown on foreign firms that refuse to open their books to U.S. regulators, intensifying worries of delisting risks.

Separately, a Friday report showed ride hailing company Didi Global Inc. has suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing after failing to appease Beijing’s regulatory demands. Also hammering stocks are a growing Covid-19 outbreak in China that’s clouding the outlook for earnings and economic growth, and Beijing’s potential overture toward Russia that could bring global backlash against Chinese firms.

“At this stage, we still see the technology space as very vulnerable,” said Jun Li, chief investment officer at Power Pacific Investment Management, adding that the firm is avoiding Chinese ADRs. “It is very difficult to evaluate the risk profile at this stage.”

The Hang Seng Index fell as much as 4% on Monday, while China’s benchmark CSI 300 index was down as much as 2.1%, having ended last week with a more than 4% loss in its worst performance since 2008 during the National People’s Congress.

Both Hang Seng Tech Index and the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index have lost more than 60% from their peaks, respectively. On Monday, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. sank as much as 8% in Hong Kong while Tencent Holdings Ltd., which is headquartered in Shenzhen, was down more than 4%.

“We don’t see a major catalyst in the near term,” for China stocks, though earnings results may create some share price volatility, said Marvin Chen, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “For a material re-rating of China tech, we may need to see a shift in regulatory tone, and we didn’t get that from the recently concluded NPC meeting.”

Even amid the rout, traders in the mainland have continued to snap up Hong Kong stocks, though that’s proving insufficient to buttress share prices. They have been net buying Hong Kong equities via the stock connect in every session since Feb. 22.

China Bulls

The historic slide in tech stocks is baffling China bulls, the number of which had grown this year as strategists bet on a rebound thanks to policy easing by the People’s Bank of China.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists toned down their optimism slightly on China stocks, slashing their valuation estimates.

“We stay overweight China on well-anchored growth expectations/targets, easing policy, depressed valuations/sentiment, and low investor positioning,” but lower our valuation target from 14.5 times to 12 times on changes in the global macro environment and higher geopolitical risks, strategists including Kinger Lau wrote in note dated Monday.

For some strategists, now is the chance to add China stocks.

“Valuations are at historic lows and we continue to believe these are good entry points for investors who can look past near-term volatilities,” said Ivan Su, analyst at Morningstar Investment Management Asia Ltd. “The decline we are seeing in Hong Kong is most likely just sentiment-related. At the end of the day, there’s nothing fundamentally changed about the underlying businesses.”

(updates with quote, stock purchase data by mainland traders.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Stock Market Trading Halt Extended to March 18

    (Bloomberg) -- The Moscow Exchange equity market will remain shut until at least March 18, extending a record shutdown meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of harsh sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian O

  • Foxconn Halts iPhone Shenzhen Site Due to Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn is halting operations at its Shenzhen sites, one of which produces iPhones, in response to a government-imposed lockdown on the tech hub city.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against

  • Shares up as oil skids on hopes for Ukraine talks

    While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.2%. Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.8%, but MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was dragged down 1.1% by losses in China.

  • Germany’s Lindner Rejects Russian Oil, Gas Ban: Tagesspiegel

    (Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner remains opposed to a boycott of Russian oil and gas, even with leading members of his Free Democratic Party saying restrictions should be imposed to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported on Sunday.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to Poland

  • Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

    Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy. Russia's economy faces its deepest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, as the West imposes severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some western allies have encouraged India to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, after New Delhi abstained from voting against Moscow, a long-standing arms supplier, at the United Nations.

  • Zelensky: Ukrainian negotiators tasked with setting up Putin meeting

    Zelensky: Ukrainian negotiators tasked with setting up Putin meeting

  • Euro zone to back broadly neutral, but flexible 2023 fiscal stance amid Ukraine war

    Euro zone finance ministers are likely to endorse on Monday the European Commission's view that fiscal policy should move from supportive to neutral in 2023, but that they must be ready with more cash should the war in Ukraine make it necessary. Finance ministers from the 19 countries sharing the euro meet on Monday to discuss their fiscal stance next year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine increased uncertainty and risks to EU economic growth that is rebounding after the pandemic. "It's going to be more difficult than we thought still a few weeks ago," a senior euro zone official involved in the preparation of the talks said.

  • Why It's Time to Consider Buying Ollie's Stock

    Real Money's Paul Price has spotted a once-beloved company whose shares have fallen hard and may now be worth looking at.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Goldman Analysts Say Now Isn’t Time to Buy Dip in Asian Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s premature to buy Asian credit now despite their drop given the potential for a wide range of outcomes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Fin

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • The startup growth paradox

    This week, The Exchange spent a good amount of time highlighting changes in the startup market. To summarize, the value of tech companies is being re-drafted by investors, and it appears that some of the speculative enthusiasm that drove startup results in 2020 and 2021 has disappeared.

  • Rapid Delivery Startup Getir Nears New Funding at $11.8 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish grocery-delivery startup Getir is nearing a deal to raise roughly $800 million in a funding round featuring a $250 million check from lead investor Mubadala Investment Co. that values the company at about $11.8 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMar

  • Foxconn halts Shenzhen operations, adjusts China production on COVID curbs

    Major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn said on Monday it has suspended operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen to comply with the local government's COVID-19 control policies. The southern tech hub of Shenzhen has tightened its COVID-19 restrictions after it reported 60 new local cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, the city's highest since China contained the first outbreak in early 2020. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said it will deploy backup plants to reduce disruption to production.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • The truth about analysts' deteriorating expectations

    Over the past few weeks, some have noticed that analysts have been revising down their expectations for corporate earnings.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected on Wednesday to raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

  • Russians hit Ukrainian military base near Polish border, killing at least 35: Report

    Russian troops launched an airstrike on a Ukrainian military base just 15 miles east of the Polish border, officials said Sunday, in what appeared to be the westernmost attack of the war, according to a report.

  • Supply chains: 'We don't see it actually improving' for months, luxury brand CEO says

    A reduction in the backlog of container ships awaiting access to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California offered hope that supply chain disruptions would sort themselves out sooner rather than later. That hope is fading.

  • Siberian ‘Detour’ Forces Airlines to Retrace Cold War Era Routes

    (Bloomberg) -- Global airlines are going to great lengths to avoid Russian airspace but few to the extent of Finnair Oyj, the flag carrier of Finland. It’s flying thousands of miles around its northern neighbor, retracing routes abandoned decades ago at the end of the Cold War.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official