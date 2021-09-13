China Tech Shares Slump on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

Jeanny Yu and Chloe Lo
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell once again Monday on the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.

Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 3.1%, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. the biggest drags on the gauge.

Major platform operators must review working conditions of gig economy workers to ensure their rights in income and labor safety, according to a government statement issued late Friday. That came after a meeting between four government agencies and 10 major platform companies, including Meituan, Alibaba and Tencent.

Separately, China is seeking to break up Alipay and create a separate app for its loan business, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the plan. Regulators have already ordered the company to separate the back end of the lending unit from the rest of its financial offerings and bring in outside shareholders, it said.

“I believe the markets is still finding the bottom valuation of Chinese internet stocks,” said Fan Cheuk Wan, Asia chief investment officer for Private Banking and Wealth Management at HSBC Holdings Plc, on Bloomberg TV. “The regulatory tightening is not yet over, we think the market will remain volatile, companies will still be very sensitive to news.”

Chinese authorities have asked Internet firms to rectify wrongdoings at several gatherings in recent weeks, though have held back from heavy-handed curbs like the shock ban on profits at tutoring companies in late July.

Top technology regulator warned internet firms on Monday against blocking links to rival services, reaffirming Beijing’s order for online giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to dismantle walls around their platforms.

READ: China Tech Watchdog Warns Internet Firms Against Blocking Rivals

“In general I think recent policies have become softer, since they do not have dramatic impact on those companies’ fundamentals,” said Steven Leung, an executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Still, it’s not helping the market confidence to restore.”

The Hang Seng Tech gauge is down 22% so far this year, though has rebounded about 12% from an August low.

READ: China Tech Stocks Stumble in Rush Back Toward Bull Market

(Adds analyst comments, report on web links from fifth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Should Curb Tech Monopolies to Ensure Growth, Says PBOC Advisor

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing should strengthen efforts to control the expansion of technology companies because the development of internet platforms leads to a “winner takes all” dynamic, which increases inequality and slows economic growth, an advisor to China’s central bank said.“The new technological revolution with more prominent properties of increasing returns will inevitably produce an unprecedented tendency toward monopoly,” Cai Fang, a member of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy c

  • China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

    China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time. The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

  • Southeast Asia Reopens, Fed’s Taper Devil, China Costs: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.Even as they struggle with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, Southeast Asian nations are slowly realizing they can no longer afford the economy-crippling restrictions needed to squash itThe devil is in the Fed’s taper signal, not its details, BE saysChinese data will show the damage done from a widespread Covid outbreak that partially shut the world’s third-b

  • Hertz Searches for a New CEO After Bankruptcy

    Hertz, the car-rental company, is in talks to name a new CEO after emerging from bankruptcy under new ownership, people familiar with the matter said.

  • GM digs in with LG Corp to speed a fix for Bolt battery fires

    General Motors Co is taking a more direct role with South Korea's LG Corp, its longtime electric vehicle partner, in tracking down and fixing problems linked to battery fires in Chevrolet Bolts that threaten the strategic plans of both companies. At an investor conference on Friday, GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said LG is working with GM engineers to "clean up the manufacturing process" at LG battery plants and implement some "GM quality metrics." Battery plants in South Korea and Michigan operated by LG Energy Solution (LGES) have been identified by GM as the source of defects behind a rash of battery-related fires in the Bolt that have triggered three recalls and $1.8 billion in warranty set-asides by GM since last November - recalls for which GM still has not implemented a hardware fix.

  • Factbox-Chevrolet Bolt fires date back to early 2019, GM says

    General Motors Co did not open a formal investigation on Bolt fires until August 2020. A year later, GM launched its third recall, covering all Chevy Bolts built, to replace potentially defective batteries. March 17, 2019 - One of the first reports of a battery-related fire in a Chevrolet Bolt involves a 2018 model in Belmont, MA, as GM later confirms to NHTSA.

  • 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games to appeal ruling in Apple case

    The judge on Friday said Apple would have to loosen some rules on developers. It also allowed Apple to continue to charge commissions of 15% to 30% for its own in-app payment system. Analysts said the impact may depend heavily on how Apple chooses to implement the judge's decision.

  • India's SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor CDB Aviation

    Budget airline SpiceJet said on Monday it has settled with another lessor of Boeing Co's MAX aircraft, CDB Aviation, as it looks to start operating the aircraft by the end of September after India cleared the 737 MAX to fly last month. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, which has since been compounded by the pandemic. In August, India's air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said it cleared 737 MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect, after nearly two-and-a-half years of regulatory grounding.

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • China tells internet companies to stop blocking each others' links

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's industry ministry said on Monday it has told the country's internet companies to end their long-standing practice of blocking each other's links on their sites, vowing to take measures against those firms that fail to fall in line. The move, which would put an end to what analysts have called the "walled gardens" of China's giant online firms, is just the latest step in a broad regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 by Beijing that has ensnared sectors from technology to education and property. Announcing the measure in the capital, Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that restricting normal access to internet links without proper reason "affects the user experience, damages the rights of users and disrupts market order."

  • Buy This Cloud Stock Before It Jumps Higher

    The switch to a subscription-based model and a terrific end-market opportunity could send this cloud stock soaring.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.