China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

Abhishek Vishnoi and Olivia Tam
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 4.5%, the biggest jump since July, following a near 11% slump last week. The gauge had dropped for five straight weeks in its biggest such losing streak since Jan. 2019. It had closed at its lowest since July 2020 inception on Friday.

JD Health International Inc. and Bilibili Inc. both gained about 10% each in morning trading. The sector’s bellwether Tencent Holdings Ltd. rose as much as 4.4%, the most in nearly two weeks.

The index, which tracks the biggest technology stocks in China, has lost more than 40% since a February peak, with its members seeing about $1.5 trillion of value evaporate. While many investors remain skittish over Beijing’s expanding crackdown on private sectors including education and online gaming, the recent selloff has created opportunities for some.

READ: Even After $1.5 Trillion Rout, China Tech Traders See More Pain

The slump took the tech index into oversold territory last week on relative-strength charts that often trigger bargain hunting. Some are betting Beijing’s moves to reduce wealth gap and boost competition will help markets in the long term.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. remains oversold as it dropped to another record low in Hong Kong on Monday before paring some loss. Video streaming giant Kuaishou Technology rose but is still trading in the oversold zone ahead of its earnings report on Wednesday.

“After another week of heavy selling, some rebound can be expected as much of the tech sector is beginning to look like value plays,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Volatility in the sector may ease as markets settle into the new reality of long-term reforms, but there is still quite a lot of uncertainty on the impact to the sector’s growth profile,” he added.

(Updates throughout)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Regulator Halts 42 IPOs on Probe of Broker, Law Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s market regulator halted 42 initial public offerings in Shanghai and Shenzhen after starting a probe into an investment bank, a law firm and other parties involved in the deals.The news of the shelved IPOs was reported by Shanghai Securities News, which cited disclosures by the exchanges and company filings.China Securities Regulatory Commission started a probe of China Dragon Securities Co., Beijing-based law firm Tian Yuan, Carea Assets Appraisal Co. and Zhongxingcai Guan

  • Hong Kong Bourse Jumps on China A Share Index Futures Launch

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. rallied by the most in seven months after receiving a long awaited clearance to offer A share index futures contracts, giving global investors a new tool to hedge China risk. HKEX shares rose as much as 6.8% on Monday. Singapore Exchange Ltd., which had introduced the first index futures tracking A shares, slumped 4.9% as of 11:38 a.m. in Singapore.The bourse on Friday signed an agreement with MSCI Inc. to launch futures contract based on the MS

  • U.S. envoy says no hostile intent toward North Korea, calls for talks

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The United States does not have hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is open to meeting any time and any place, Washington's special envoy for North Korea said on Monday during a visit to South Korea. Sung Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit. The visit comes as a brief thaw in inter-Korean relations in July gave way to a new standoff over U.S.-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has warned could trigger a security crisis.

  • This Growth Stock Could Triple by 2026

    After that massive run, it's natural to wonder how much higher Sea can rise. Sea Limited operates across seven countries in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, an area with one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. More specifically, Sea is a holding company that owns three distinct businesses, each of which hits on a major secular trend.

  • Will Moderna Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2022?

    High-flying coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered a stunning 1,870% return since the pandemic started in January of last year. At this rate of growth, many investors are wondering if Moderna will soon become a trillion-dollar company. Earlier this month, Bank of America analysts projected that Moderna would need to sell between 1 billion and 1.5 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine every year from 2022 to 2038 to partly justify a valuation of $200 billion.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Soar

    Cathie Wood was the darling of Wall Street last year as her ARK funds smashed the returns of the overall market. Let's find out why they think you should take a hard look at Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Will Healy (Twilio): Twilio has become one of the more significant holdings in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF and two other ARK Invest funds.

  • Bitcoin Knocks on Door of $50,000 After Rising Above Resistance

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is nearing the key $50,000 level as it continues to rise out of a multi-month period of weakness.The largest cryptocurrency reached as high as $49,803, the highest since May 15, midday Saturday in New York. It was trading around $49,000 as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Its rally is overcoming a rare confluence of technical obstacles, including an April low of about $47,000 and a Fibonacci and Ichimoku cluster between $47,000 and $48,000. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April

  • Blockchain startup XREX gets $17M to make cross-border trade faster

    Blockchain startup XREX was launched to help cross-border businesses in emerging markets perform faster transactions with products like a payment escrow service and crypto-fiat exchange platform. The Taipei-headquartered company announced today it has raised $17 million in pre-Series A funding led by CDIB Capital Group. Part of the new round will be use to apply for financial licenses in Singapore, Hong Kong and South Africa, and partner with banks and financial institutions, like payment gateways.

  • ETH 2.0 Staking Continues to Climb as Burned ETH Breaks 73k

    Ethereum has seen its price recover and stabilize back over $3,000 as burned ETH and Staked ETH continue to climb.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RadNet Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • KKR-Led Group Inks $3.7 Billion Deal to Buy Australia’s Spark

    (Bloomberg) -- Spark Infrastructure Group agreed to a takeover offer from consortium led by KKR & Co. valuing the Australian energy company at about A$5.2 billion ($3.7 billion).The private equity firm and its partners offered A$2.95 per share in a scheme-of-arrangement deal for the Sydney-based company, according to an exchange filing Monday. The deal, which was unanimously recommended by Spark’s board of directors, confirmed a Bloomberg News report Sunday that the parties were nearing an agree

  • Xi seeks submission from business giants

    Why China's efforts could be self-defeating

  • China roundup: Beijing takes stake in ByteDance, Amazon continues China crackdown

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. This week, investors' concerns mount as news came that the Chinese government has taken a stake ByteDance, TikTok's parent and one of the world's largest private internet firms. Meanwhile, Amazon's crackdown on Chinese sellers continues and is forcing many traders in southern China out of business, and the government passed a sweeping data protection law that will take effect in November.

  • GM recalls all Chevy Bolts for fire risk at cost of an extra $1 billion

    GM is recalling 141,600 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and the new EUV for potential fire risk and will replace battery modules in them.

  • Macy’s soars, Lowe’s scores, Robinhood sinks: Wall Street takeaways this week

    Yesterday's market is today's money-making roadmap.

  • Brent Oil Gains With Stocks After Worst Losing Streak Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil climbed amid a broader market rebound after capping the longest run of declines in more than three years on economic strains from the latest Covid-19 comeback and a stronger dollar.Futures in London rose 1.8% on Monday, rallying with equities in Asia and other commodities, after falling for a seventh session on Friday for the worst streak since February 2018. China has made progress in containing the fast-spreading delta variant, bringing local cases down to zero, but th

  • Bitcoin Briefly Tops $50,000 Level for First Time Since Mid-May

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin topped the closely watched $50,000 level again in an ongoing recovery in the cryptocurrency market from a disorderly rout just three months ago.The largest virtual coin advanced as much as 3.5% to almost $50,093 in Asian trading Monday, with other tokens including Ether and Cardano’s ADA also rising. Bitcoin was last above $50,000 in mid-May. The revival in virtual currencies has excited animal spirits again among the crypto faithful, putting longer term predictions of $10

  • Taiwan's president receives domestically developed vaccine

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen received her first dose of the island's domestically developed coronavirus vaccine on Monday, launching its rollout to the public. The vaccine, made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., was given emergency approval by regulators in July using a shortcut that prompted fierce opposition from parts of Taiwan's medical and scientific community. Instead, they compared the level of antibodies that Medigen's vaccine was able to generate with that of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which has been approved by many governments and has undergone the full three stages of clinical trials.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.