China Tech Stocks Gain as Talks Progress to Avoid US Delistings

Charlotte Yang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares headed for a second day of gains after talks between Beijing and Washington to avoid the delisting of companies in New York was said to show signs of progress.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 2.1% on Friday before paring gains to trade 0.7% higher as of 11:40 a.m. local time. Firms that have ADRs, such as GDS Holdings Ltd. and Bilibili Inc., were among the best performers. The move comes after the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped 6.3% overnight in the biggest gain since June.

China regulators have instructed major accounting firms to prepare to bring audit work papers of US-listed Chinese companies to Hong Kong, where they can be reviewed by US officials, according to a person who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

US-China Talks on Delistings Advance With H.K. Inspections (1)

Signs of progress in the talks will provide a tailwind for Chinese equities, which have been hit by slowing economic growth, a regulatory crackdown and tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing’s latest stimulus measures have also given stocks a boost, and the Hang Seng Tech Index has climbed over 20% from a March low.

“To see that both sides are communicating, it is a good thing,” said Daisy Li, fund manager at EFG Asset Management. “Still, we will need to see if the US side is actually willing to accept the disclosure. If this can be resolved, it could help lower some China market’s geopolitical risk premium.”

Even as talks progress, some analysts are already positioning for further gains in Hong Kong stocks. The short squeeze risk for the shares “has not yet fully eased” and there is room for the current short covering-driven rally to continue in near term, according to Morgan Stanley’s strategists.

Cautionary Note

Congress imposed a 2024 deadline for kicking off businesses that don’t comply with US exchange listing rules and investors have remained wary over the fate of about 200 Chinese firms with American Depositary Receipts.

Earlier this month, China Life Insurance Co., PetroChina Co. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. all announced plans to delist from US exchanges. Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. recently said it will seek a primary listing in Hong Kong while ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. announced plans in December to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

Sinopec, US-listed China Stocks Wobble Amid NYSE Exit Woes (2)

Still, some market watchers remain cautious.

It’s still necessary for US and Chinese leaders to “publicly ink the agreement, which still will be very political and the timing is unclear,” Patrick Springer, managing director of institutional securities at Huatai Securities USA, wrote in a note.

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • KKR Group Rules Out Ramsay Cash Bid, Threatening Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A buyout group led by KKR & Co. has told Ramsay Health Care Ltd. that it will not proceed with an all-cash offer, casting a pall over the A$20.1 billion ($14 billion) takeover talks, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Of

  • US-China Talks on Delistings Advance With H.K. Inspections

    (Bloomberg) -- Talks between Beijing and Washington to avoid the delisting of about 200 companies from New York stock exchanges are gathering pace with a plan to let US inspectors travel to Hong Kong to review audit documents of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sink

  • Taiwan Proposes Big Jump in Military Spending Amid Chinese Pressure

    TAIPEI—Taiwan unveiled plans to boost military spending by its largest margin in 15 years in response to escalating tensions with China that come amid deteriorating ties between Beijing and Washington. On Thursday, Taiwan’s cabinet proposed a record-setting baseline military budget of $13.7 billion for next year. The budget proposal is widely expected to be approved by the Taiwanese legislature, where the ruling party holds a majority.

  • Asian shares rise as hopes for audit deal boost China tech

    Asian shares rose on Friday, buoyed by news of possible progress for China and the United States to hammer out an audit deal, while traders anxiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rate-hike path later in the day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6% in early Asia trade, driven by Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong that surged 1.3%. Hong Kong shares of Alibaba were up 4%.

  • Bumper Mining Profits Down Under Defy Doom But Challenges Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- The soaring profits unveiled by Australian miners this week were a beacon of light amid the gloom dominating economic headlines. Yet the coming months look more challenging, particularly for companies without exposure to clean energy.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sin

  • Austral Gold Announces Filing of 2022 Half Year Report

    Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company" or "Austral") is pleased to announce that it has filed its half year report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022. The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au/, www.sedar.com/ and on the Company's website at www.australgold.com/.About Austral GoldAustral Gold Limited is a gold and silver explorer and mining producer whose strategy is ...

  • China Developer Bond Guarantees That Sparked Rally Gather Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- A plan by Chinese authorities to provide state guarantees for some developer bonds is picking up steam, after helping to fuel one of the strongest rallies in the nation’s junk bonds this year.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Puti

  • Beijing nears deal to let U.S. inspect Chinese company records in Hong Kong - WSJ

    Securities regulators in Beijing are making arrangements for Chinese companies listed in New York and their accounting firms to transfer audit working papers and other data from China to Hong Kong, the report https://on.wsj.com/3pJVRCB added, citing people familiar with the matter. Regulators from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) would then go to perform on-site inspections.

  • Instant analysis of Chiefs’ preseason Week 3 win over Packers

    Lightning-fast analysis of the #Chiefs' Week 3 preseason game against the #Packers.

  • Micron's plans for potential $80B semiconductor factory near Lockhart unveiled in incentives applications

    Nearly a year after Central Texas was announced as the site for a "once-in-a-generation" semiconductor factory, another one is being planned for the region. Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. could invest $80 billion in factories near Lockhart, a city about 35 miles southeast of Austin with a population of roughly 15,000 and a reputation as the barbecue capital of Texas. The details came to light in incentives applications and the company has not made a final decision on whether to proceed.

  • Underwhelming Iowa Corn Crop Sets Stage for More Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- After drought shriveled US corn plants in the western crop belt, all eyes have been turning to Iowa to help save the national harvest. Instead, the fields in that state have been “underwhelming,” “disappointing,” and just “not great.” Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Si

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • St. Pete property insurer to exit Florida market amid reinsurance anxieties

    The financially strapped St. Pete property insurer is withdrawing from the state despite attempts to restructure and deleverage its business.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • Opendoor names one-time Amazon executive to C-suite role, succeeding co-founder

    Opendoor Technologies Inc. said Wednesday that Raji Subramanian will become chief technology officer on Sept. 6, succeeding co-founder Ian Wong in that role. Wong will become a technical adviser to Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) CEO and co-founder Eric Wu. Subramanian came to Opendoor last year through the San Francisco company’s purchase of Pro.com, where she was co-founder and chief operating officer of the startup that digitized home renovation.