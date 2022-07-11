China Tech Stocks Sink as Alibaba, Tencent Suffer Fresh Fines

Jeanny Yu
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks fell sharply Monday, weighed by a selloff in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. after the two firms received a regulatory fine on past transactions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped as much as 3.7%, with Alibaba among the top losers after plunging 6%. Tencent fell a maximum of 3.2%.

The losses came after China’s State Administration for Market Regulation fined the two tech giants for not properly reporting past deals, indicating how fragile investor mood remains toward the sector despite signs of easing regulatory headwinds. The declines also formed part of the broader weakness in Chinese shares as a fresh Covid outbreak in Shanghai renewed concerns about more lockdowns.

“The latest selloff is triggered by the news of fresh fines on anti-monopolistic practices in the sector,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. “The world is not out of the woods yet and we will continue to see volatile movement in stocks as a general rule of thumb.”

The latest penalties on Alibaba and Tencent followed fines imposed on a live-streamer for tax evasion in February, while both Alibaba and Tencent were penalized for violations of antitrust rules in November.

Before Monday, Alibaba and Tencent shares had rallied 70% and more than 18% from their mid-March lows in Hong Kong, respectively.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump had harsh words for billionaire Elon Musk at a rally in Alaska Saturday, accusing the Tesla Inc. chief of inconsistency.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityReferring to Musk’s recent pronouncement that he’d never voted Republican un

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: All Are Near Buy Points

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On China Concerns As Market Rally Faces Test; Elon Musk-Twitter Saga Far From Over

    The market rally faces a test amid renewed China concerns. Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved to end the Twitter takeover.

  • 5 Nasdaq Stocks To Watch And Buy: Here Are The Fundamental And Technical Reasons Why

    Just look at Clearfield's tight weekly action seen in the last week of June and the first three weeks of July in 2020.

  • Musk’s About-Face on Twitter Shifts Takeover Saga to Delaware

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Elon Musk has decided that he doesn’t want to buy Twitter Inc. after all, he can’t just walk away from the $44 billion contract. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. will need to make his case before a judge in Delaware that Twitter failed to uphold its side of a merger deal reached in April. If history is a guide, his job won’t be easy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazak

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • Here’s how bad inflation is in different countries around the world right now

    Inflation is sitting at a four-decade high in the U.S., but Americans aren't the only ones dealing with rising prices. From Sri Lanka to the U.K., inflation is a global issue.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for June, and the Federal Reserve will publish its fifth beige book of the year.

  • Inflation, earnings, and retail sales: What to watch this week

    Inflation data will be top of mind for investors in the week ahead after the June jobs report topped expectations and waylaid fears of an imminent recession.

  • Klarna May Get Backing From Canada Pension Fund, Sky Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swedish buy-now, pay-later giant Klarna Bank AB has secured funding from investors that could include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Sky News said.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityKlarna is close to announcing a $800 million funding round at a val

  • ETH Drops Back Under $1,200 to Probe 21DMA, but Technicals Still Bullish

    Despite profit-taking on Sunday amid pre-macro event caution, Ethereum’s technical outlook looks good, with a breakout back towards $1,700 possible.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Offer Surprisingly High Yields

    At the same time, dividend stocks now sport higher yields, as the yield of a stock and its price move inversely. Altria is primarily a manufacturer and distributor of smokeable and other tobacco products in the U.S. The company owns the highly lucrative Marlboro brand, as well as Black & Mild cigars and pipe tobacco, moist smokeless tobacco brands such as Copenhagen and Skoal. In addition to those traditional tobacco products, Altria's portfolio has On!

  • Exclusive: Musk's Material Adverse Effect Not 'An Option For Him Walking Away': Merger Expert Tells Benzinga What's Next

    Elon Musk disclosed Friday after market close that he was terminating his agreement to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). With shares of Twitter falling Friday on the news, Benzinga asked a merger expert what happens next and if the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO can truly walk away from his definitive agreement. Merger Terminated: Musk announced he was terminating the merger with Twitter due to the company breaching the agreement and a material adverse effect. “I don’t consid

  • French Minister Says Russian Gas Cutoff Most Likely Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityFrench Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Europe must prepare for Russian gas deliveries to be shut off entirely in retaliation for the region’s sanctions on the Kremlin and support for Ukraine. “Let’s prepare ourselves for a t

  • Stocks To Watch: Baidu, UnitedHealth Lead 5 Near Buy Points

    Stocks to watch this coming week include a diverse group in or near buy zones, including Baidu and UnitedHealth.

  • Brian Moynihan’s Leadership at Bank of America Means Less Stress for Shareholders

    BofA is well prepared to weather any economic storm that could be coming—and it could be one of the prime beneficiaries of a rising interest-rate environment.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Best Buy Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.