Tech Leads China Stock Selloff on Inflation, Earnings Woes

Charlotte Yang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tech shares led a broad slump in Chinese stocks Wednesday, as investors turned cautious over worries about the nation’s fragile economic recovery and potential market impact from US inflation data.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index dropped as much as 3.8%, with electric vehicle makers Nio Inc. and XPeng Inc. the worst performers. The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid as much as 2.7%. On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index closed 1.1% lower, poised for a sixth week of declines.

Chinese stocks are facing renewed selling pressure this week as concerns about slowing growth coupled with rising geopolitical tensions add pressure. An acceleration in the nation’s consumer inflation has prompted traders to reassess policy easing prospects, while caution prevailed ahead of a US CPI report. And while the risk of war is deemed low, the dispute between Beijing and Taipei is spurring risk-off sentiment.

All that is hurting sentiment in Chinese shares, said Andy Wong, a fund manager at LW Asset Management Advisors Ltd., who added that macro-economic headwinds linked to Covid restrictions is piling on pressure.

Authorities not sticking to the 5.5% GDP growth target and “the Covid flare-ups in the mainland also add to investors concerns about slower economic growth recovery,” he said, which means that EV consumption might not be as strong as investors had expected.

Outlook

The outlook for stocks remains dim, even as authorities work to shore up confidence. In addition to the Covid Zero policy that’s triggering sporadic lockdowns across the nation, the deepening housing crisis and a ratcheting up of geopolitical hostilities are forcing traders to reassess existing bets.

Just last week, Morgan Stanley recommended “staying on the sidelines at the index level” until August or early September amid a number of unfavorable conditions.

China’s economy rebounded in June but momentum slowed in July despite government support since late May, according to Steven Leung, an executive director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. “The market worries more negative (news) to come,” he added.

The next catalyst will likely be how earnings season unfolds for much of the biggest Chinese companies.

Nio Inc.’s results are expected as early as Thursday, while Li Auto Inc. is slated to report on Monday. The majority of the main Chinese internet firms will report later this month. As a whole, China’s corporate earnings for the second quarter are set to be the worst since early 2020.

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Marvel accused of ‘forgetting’ to tell Avengers VFX artists release date was brought forward a month

    ’Marvel is the worst example of a lot of the problems in the industry,’ one VFX artist claimed

  • Vestas posts bigger-than-expected loss, but backs guidance

    A delayed U.K. offshore project hit turbine deliveries while supply-chain disruptions and cost inflation weighed on earnings.

  • Thailand Signals Gradual Moves After First Hike Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank raised the benchmark policy rate for the first time in more than three years, and signaled sticking with measured moves going forward to fight inflation without derailing the economy’s recovery.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against Ukrain

  • Why You Should Not Worry About Disney and Netflix Stock

    During the lockdown/quarantine days of the pandemic, we all apparently rode our Peloton bikes while binge-watching streaming videos. Its growth was accelerated by the pandemic, but every family and any adults who like Marvel and Star Wars were always going to subscribe.

  • Mexican Lender Unifin to Stop Paying Bonds and Restructure Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s biggest non-bank lender, Unifin Financiera SAB, said it was halting bond payments and will restructure its debt, sending bonds and shares spiraling to all-time lows as investors absorb the latest blow to the sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against

  • Norway's core inflation rises more than expected

    Norway's core inflation jumped in July to its highest level in more than two decades, exceeding forecasts as the costs of food soared 7.6%, Statistics Norway data showed on Wednesday. Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, rose 4.5% year-on-year, up from 3.6% in June, exceeding expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts predicting price growth of 3.8%. Headline inflation, which also includes energy prices, rose to 6.8%, while analysts had predicted a rise of 6.3%.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print

    U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion of stock in Tesla Inc., the billionaire’s biggest sale on record, saying he wanted to avoid a last-minute selloff of the electric-car maker’s shares in the event he is forced to go ahead with his aborted deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    Early each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a benchmark tracking the price movement on a wide range of goods and services that people use every day. Investors monitor the CPI to gauge the current state of inflation, which has been at a 40-year high for most of the year and resulted in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to rein in the high prices currently plaguing the country. On Wednesday, BLS will release the data for how the CPI trended in July.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest earnings report showed the Oracle of Omaha was a net buyer of stocks in Q2 as the broader market sold off.

  • Micron’s Warning Adds to Evidence of Collapsing Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the leading US maker of memory semiconductors, became the latest chipmaker to declare that demand is falling off rapidly. It warned investors that revenue won’t meet projections, sending industry stocks tumbling.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to

  • The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years

    Despite investing more than $62 billion in this stock since 2018, you won't find it in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • We're Downgrading This Semiconductor Firm and Cutting Our Price Target

    The uncertainty of the gaming market has a high probability of keeping the shares rangebound at least until their earnings on August 24.

  • Rivian: ‘Zombie’ company or charging down a path to EV success?

    Investment research firm New Constructs has added Rivian to its list of “zombie” companies, citing cash as a potential problem for the car maker

  • Daniel Ives sees plenty of reasons to stay bullish on tech stocks; Here are 2 names to watch

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. Rewind back to early May and a triple whammy of soaring inflation, a hawkish Fed and ongoing macro concerns had the stock market - and the tech segment in particular - staring into the abyss. Or as Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives puts it, there was a feeling on the Street that in Q2, the tech sector was going to have the "’rug pulled out from under’ with earnings set to fall off a cliff.” But not only has that not materialized, the June earnings season have

  • Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

    If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord's George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour of the Fremont factory and was “mesmerized by the factory's chaotic symphony and employee morale.” And given its limited size compared to the company’s other locations, Tesla’s ability to “push the boundaries” of what its first location can produ

  • Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan

    "Earnings revisions are negative, and are likely to see a reset, but they will in our view experience only a modest pullback," JPMorgan said.

  • 3 Companies Shelling Out Special Dividends

    When companies have a spectacular quarter, they sometimes reward shareholders with a special dividend. To income investors, it feels like the cherry on top.