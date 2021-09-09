China Tech Stocks Slide as Regulators Ramp Up Pressure on Gaming

China Tech Stocks Slide as Regulators Ramp Up Pressure on Gaming
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks led Chinese shares lower as regulators took aim at gaming companies for focusing solely on profit, underscoring the market’s continued vulnerability to policy risks.

The Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled 4.5% as of 3:51 p.m. local time, with Tencent Holdings Ltd. dropping by almost twice that amount in its worst day in five weeks.

NetEase Inc. slumped more than 10% while Kuaishou Technology and Bilibili Inc. fell more than 8% as the Hong Kong’s tech gauge’s rebound from its August low came to an abrupt stop. The declines accelerated after the South China Morning Post reported that approvals for new online games would be halted.

Investors remain torn between enticing valuations and China’s long-term economic prospects on the one hand, and on the other the difficulty of predicting how much much further the government will go in its crackdown on private enterprise.

Thursday’s pullback was triggered by regulators summoning officials from companies including Tencent and NetEase to remind them of their social obligations and the harm caused by putting profits first.

“This demonstrates the risk for those attempting to call the bottom with so much uncertainty still hanging,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman. “I don’t think the overnight news is a big departure from that which we already knew, but the reaction clearly signifies the skittishness of investors around any regulatory news.”

The declines in Chinese stocks come after weeks of buying by bargain hunters, which had delivered a tentative rebound in the tech sector. The Hang Seng Tech Index has jumped about 11% from its Aug. 20 low, though it is still around 40% below its February peak.

“We can see the negative news on the gaming sector also dragging down other tech names, with investors starting to consider the regulatory risks again rather than bottom fishing,” said Bu Jiajie, an analyst at China Galaxy International Securities. “Some tech stocks have had a good rebound in recent days and there is profit taking at the moment.”

The risks and rewards of investing in Chinese stocks is dividing global investors, with billionaire George Soros penning an op-ed in a Wall Street Journal with warnings of a “tragic mistake” while huge money managers like BlackRock Inc. push to scale up their mutual fund businesses in China.

Onshore, China’s CSI 300 Index closed little changed while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5%.

(Updates prices throughout)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Tells Gaming Firms to End ‘Solitary’ Focus on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits, prompting a steep share selloff.Tencent, the country’s largest gaming company, dived as much as 6.7%, on track for its biggest fall since July, while smaller rival Netease fell as much as 7.7%.The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Adm

  • Shanghai plans data exchange to help boost efficiency in manufacturing

    China's business hub Shanghai city is planning to set up a data exchange to help boost efficiency in the manufacturing industry as the city seeks to promote the digitalisation of supply chains, vice mayor Wu Qing said on Thursday. Shanghai would encourage companies to share some data and also improve data regulations, Wu told a press conference. The Data Security law, implemented on Sept. 1, sets a framework for companies to classify data based on its economic value and relevance to China's national security.

  • BlackRock and Ray Dalio Say Investors Should Be in China. Weighing the Risks.

    Panelists at a U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission hearing outlined risks to investors and companies doing business in China.

  • China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

    China stocks fell Wednesday as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.

  • Is JD Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What JD.com Earnings, Charts Show

    Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying JD stock. The China e-commerce company has partnerships with Walmart, Tencent and Google-owner Alphabet.

  • If You Can Buy Only One Cannabis Stock, Consider This One

    TerrAscend stock will benefit from a recent acquisition and eventual U.S. cannabis reform, says AdvisorShares' Dan Ahrens.

  • Online gambling group 888 to buy William Hill's non-U.S. business for $3 billion

    The purchase, 888's largest since it listed in London in 2005, will also give the company access to William Hill's 2 million active UK customers at a time when pandemic curbs have spurred record online gambling volumes. Caesars bought William Hill for 2.9 billion pounds earlier this year as part of a wider consolidation in the gambling industry.

  • Medical journals warn climate change will cause 'catastrophic harm to health'

    More than 200 of the world's leading health journals banded together over the weekend to release a joint statement imploring global leaders to cut greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change, which they say is the "greatest threat" to public health.

  • Expectations for near-term easing cool after China central bank comments

    Expectations for near-term easing cooled and the yuan strengthened Wednesday after comments by central bank officials the day before that China will maintain prudent monetary policy and that there is no shortfall in base money. China will not resort to flood-like stimulus, Pan Gongsheng, vice governor at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a news conference on Tuesday. The space for monetary policy is still relatively big, said Pan, in comments that some analysts said showed the Chinese central bank could conduct policy in a normal range.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • Why young adults would benefit from these three financial subjects being taught in schools

    Being a pair of millennials, we should know more than we do about crypto. The Young Investor series brought a wealth of knowledge to us.

  • Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency curbs in Tokyo, other areas

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Thursday it will extend emergency COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo and other regions until the end of this month to curb infections and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, saying it was too early to let down its guard. Japan has been struggling with a fifth wave of the virus and last month extended its long-running curbs until Sept. 12 to cover about 80% of its population. However, the number of severe cases and the strain on the medical system have not eased sufficiently in Tokyo and surrounding areas to allow restrictions to be lifted.

  • Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Short-Term Risks are Fueling the Downtrend

    As we are closing on the end of the summer, it is certainly this one won't be memorable for Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) investors, as the latest down leg moved the overall losses close to 10%. The stock is now in the red for the year. Since the strong rejection from the previous support at US$360 pointed out that the downtrend is not over yet, we will examine the current state of, what looks to be, a reasonably expensive stock at the moment.

  • Retail Traders Cashing In AMC’s Gains Showcase Growing Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s cult-like following of amateur investors took advantage of gains after a record Labor Day to sell shares on a net basis for the first time in seven months.Retail investors sold $2.45 million in shares of the world’s largest movie-theater company on Tuesday, marking the first time the group became sellers of the stock since February, according to data compiled by Vanda Research. That reversal, despite its rising share price yesterday, is the latest

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures dip after Dow, S&P log 3-day losing streak

    Investors are struggling to reconcile a hot jobs market with an economy that's seen momentum dented by soaring COVID-19 infections.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • The Bitcoin And Ether War. Standard Chartered Is More Optimistic About Ether

    Researchers at Standard Chartered bank are more bullish on Ethereum over Bitcoin because the former serves as a financial market while the latter can be described as a currency.

  • Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child

    A representative for the actress confirmed the news to People on Wednesday. The actress tied the knot with art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019.

  • Canadian National shareholder to nominate five directors to company's board

    TCI, which owns over 5% of Canadian National, said it hired Kingsdale Advisors, a firm which had represented Bill Ackman in his efforts to bring about changes at Canadian Pacific Railway. "We believe CN's best days are ahead of it", provided the company pulls out of its $29 billion bid to buy Kansas City Southern, TCI's Hohn said.

  • Afghanistan's new interior minister heads a US-designated terror group and has a $10 million US bounty on his head

    The militant group did not include any women in the interim government and has been cracking down on protests.