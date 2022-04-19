China Tech Stocks Slump on Didi Delisting Plan, Regulation Woes

Charlotte Yang and Jeanny Yu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s technology stocks slumped as trading resumed in Hong Kong after the long weekend, with continued concern over government regulation and a potential delisting of U.S.-traded shares dampening sentiment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Tech Index slid 3.8% from its closing level on April 14, with video-game streaming site Bilibili Inc. plunging almost 11%. China is starting a two-month “clean-up” inspection of the live-streaming and short video sectors to crack down on illegal behaviors, according to a statement posted on the Cyberspace Administration’s website late Friday.

Tech shares are struggling again after a brief mid-March rally, as Beijing’s crackdown continues despite a pledge by authorities to support the battered sector. The risk of local firms getting kicked from American exchanges also lingers. Ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc. tumbled in New York on Monday after saying it’s planning to delist its U.S.-traded shares before finding a new venue for the stock.

READ: Didi’s Move From NYSE to Hong Kong — What to Know: QuickTake

“News of DiDi’s plan to delist its U.S.-traded shares has dragged down market sentiment and hurt some tech shares today,” said Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd.

DiDi’s plan comes amid a U.S.-China spat over audit of Chinese firms trading on American exchanges. Beijing has been seeking to grant more audit access to foreign regulators in a bid to keep shares listed overseas, but investors still remain wary.

READ: China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

Bilibili was the worst performer on the Hang Seng tech gauge on Tuesday, followed by GDS Holdings Ltd., which was down more than 9%. China’s National Radio and Television Administration also told live streaming platforms to step up management of streaming of online games, according to a notice last week.

Separately, Bilibili denied a rumor that it is laying off the the live streaming department, and said the company will keep investing in the business and is currently hiring more than 40 positions, The 21st Century Business Herald reported Monday.

In response to a Bloomberg inquiry on Tuesday, a Bilibili spokesperson said the company’s live streaming business is “developing normally, and the gross profit margin has continued to increase for three consecutive years.”

The regulatory curbs on video streaming and also the layoff reports on Bilibili might have affected sentiment, said Steven Leung, an executive director at UOB Kay Hian Ltd.

The Hang Seng Tech Index ended Tuesday’s session at its lowest since March 15 -- the day before Chinese authorities announced a series of promises to stabilize financial markets, including re-assuring investors that a sweeping crackdown on internet firms was nearing its end.

The broader Hang Seng Index slipped 2.3% on Tuesday. Markets in Hong Kong were shut for holidays on Friday and Monday.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index fell 2% overnight. Richly-valued tech stocks globally have come under pressure as worries that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a rapid pace to quell inflation have spurred a rally in Treasury yields.

“Will value stocks finally outperform growth peers? What will be the best-performing EM stock market for the rest of 2022? “Rotations” is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Participation takes one minute and is anonymous, so please click here to get involved.”

Mainland Shares

Stocks on the mainland also ended lower, even as the central bank announced a spate of measures to help an economy which has been hit by lockdowns to control the current Covid outbreak. The People’s Bank of China had also reduced the reserve requirement ratio for banks on Friday.

READ: China’s Central Bank Pledges Support for Businesses Hit By Covid

The benchmark CSI 300 Index lost 0.8%, capping a third day of losses. Investors have said that China loosening grips on its tight Covid-19 containment policy is key to turning the tide for local shares.

“The market thinks that the PBOC’s support is not enough as the Covid situation might not improve in the short run,” said Ivan Chow, president of Imperial Financial Group in Hong Kong.

READ: China’s Commitment to Covid-Zero Undermines Support for Market

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China likely to lower benchmark lending rates after RRR cut - Reuters poll

    Benchmark lending rates for China's commercial banks are likely to be lowered at a monthly fixing on Wednesday, a Reuters survey showed, as Beijing cautiously eases monetary conditions to aid an economy hit by coronavirus lockdowns in several cities. The loan prime rate (LPR), which banks normally charges their best clients, is set on the 20th of each month, when 18 designated commercial banks submit their proposed rates to the People's Bank of China. Among them, 11, or 39% of all respondents, predicted a marginal cut of 5 basis points (bps) to both the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) and the five-year rate on Wednesday.

  • Bilibili, Alibaba, and China Tech Stocks Slide on Livestreaming Crackdown

    The Central Cyberspace Administration of China has launched a 'special action' to cut down on illegal content in the country's online live broadcasting and short video industries.

  • DiDi Global Sinks on Delisting Plans and Revenue Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- DiDi Global Inc. tumbled Monday, after the Chinese ride-hailing giant said it’s planning to delist its U.S.-traded shares before it finds a new venue for the stock.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Again

  • China Vows to Ease Supply Chain Woes in Foreign Chamber Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese officials pledged in a meeting with foreign chambers to address supply chain concerns while reaffirming their commitment to the country’s Covid Zero strategy, according to participants.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mari

  • China’s Central Bank Pledges Support for Businesses Hit by Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank announced a spate of measures to help an economy which has been hit by lockdowns to control the current Covid outbreak, but the focus on boosting credit likely means the chances for broad-based easing are shrinking.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disa

  • Cryptoverse: Gold coins glimmer amid the global gloom

    Coins backed by gold are newer variants of "stablecoins", which are typically pegged to the dollar to tame volatility. The largest, Pax Gold or PAXG, has jumped 7.4% in 2022, while main rival Tether Gold has leapt 8.5%.

  • Halliburton Earnings Due As Oilfield Services Demand Booms; Biden OKs New Drilling

    Halliburton earnings are on tap, as oilfield services demand soars with crude prices high and expected to stay that way. Biden OK'd new drilling on public lands.

  • These Are the 23 Measures China Just Unveiled to Save the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank rolled almost two dozen measures and promises intended to boost lending and support industries that have been battered by recent Covid outbreaks and lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defende

  • Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, after its initial public offering there last year drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public. Meanwhile, the government’s ongoing investigation and new regulatory measures h

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed at open, bitcoin sees 5-day drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Markets check: Stocks in the green, Treasury yields jump

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre takes a look at today's market action, highlighting moves in Treasury yields, the energy sector, and Chinese stocks.

  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) investors are sitting on a loss of 65% if they invested a year ago

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Clover Health Investments...

  • Claims of Berkshire Hathaway Investment Get Brazilian CFO Charged in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- The former chief financial officer of a Brazilian reinsurer was charged with fraud for allegedly spreading false stories that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had bought a stake in the company.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Upda

  • European Stocks Fall as Yields Climb; Yen Tumbles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe declined and bond yields climbed as markets reopened after a holiday amid hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials and Russia’s renewed campaign in eastern Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol De

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Fall; Netflix, Tesla Earnings Ahead

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after today's stock market fall. Netflix and Tesla earnings are due out this week.

  • The Housing Market May Be Slowing. But These Four Home Improvement Stocks Are Buying Opportunities.

    Home improvement retailers are more than just a play on new and existing home sales. Home Depot, Lowe’s, Floor & Décor Holdings and Tractor Supply are seeing strong growth.

  • 10 Stocks Making Headlines on Monday

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks making headlines on Monday. To take a look at some more stocks that are trending today, go to 5 Stocks Making Headlines on Monday. The US stock market is in the red today after investors have returned from a holiday weekend and now look forward […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.