Tech Leads China Stock Surge on Bets Crackdowns to Be Eased

(Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks led a broad rally in Chinese equities on Friday, with traders citing speculation of a possible easing of the nation’s continued crackdown on internet firms.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped as much as 11% in Hong Kong, the most since March 17, led by names like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. Traders cited rumors including one about an upcoming meeting between tech firms and policy makers about relaxation of the yearlong regulatory clampdown.

The Communist Party’s Politburo on Friday vowed to support healthy growth of platform firms, among other things, according to a report by state broadcaster China Central Television. Top leaders also pledged to meet economic targets, a sign China may step up stimulus to support growth amid the country’s worst Covid outbreak since 2020.

“Stocks are oversold and there is speculation of the potential end to the crackdown on these companies,” said Justin Tang, head of research at United First Partners.

Meanwhile, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York -- a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.

China appears to be “compromising” with the U.S. regulations on keeping Chinese firms listed overseas, said Tang.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed as much as 4.4% while the CSI 300 Index of mainland shares rose more than 2%. A Bloomberg gauge of developers erased earlier losses to rise as much 1.7%, after authorities said efforts will be made to help the stable and healthy development of the property market.

Story continues

The offshore yuan also reversed losses after the Politburo announcements.

READ: China Politburo Power Reverberates in Asia Late Trading

‘Policy Implementation’

Chinese tech stocks rebounded strongly from a historic rout mid-March after a committee led by Vice Premier Liu He made a sweeping set of policy promises. However, a Covid flareup and a lack of concrete steps continued to weigh on the broader Chinese equities market.

READ: Jaded China Stock Traders Unconvinced by Run of Support Pledges

Officials on Friday reiterated support for China’s dynamic Covid Zero policy, a key sticking point that traders have remained wary about. The nation’s adherence to this measure has forced lockdowns from Shanghai to Beijing, adding to the concerns for investors already grappling with Federal Reserve rate hikes.

“The gist of the pledges is similar to Liu He’s, but in the past weeks some people thought it was all empty slogans,” said Wu Xianfeng, fund manager at Shenzhen Longteng Assets Management. “We are in the process of witnessing policy implementation now.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.