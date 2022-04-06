China Tech Stocks Track Overnight Weakness After Hawkish Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks fell, tracking overnight losses in U.S. peers as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve dampened sentiment toward richly-valued growth shares.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slid as much as 4.1% in early trading as trading in Hong Kong resumed after a holiday, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. among the biggest decliners. The broader Hang Seng Index dropped as much as 2.1%.

Tech shares led broad losses in Asian equities on Wednesday after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank will raise interest rates steadily while starting balance sheet reduction as soon as next month. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index fell 4.6% overnight, after a two-day 12% rally, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index dropped 2.2%.

Wednesday’s losses come as sentiment toward Chinese tech stocks seemed to be improving after regulators over the weekend sought to defuse U.S. delisting risks with a radical rule change proposal.

In China, where local markets opened for the first time this week, the CSI 300 Index fell by as much as 0.9%. Among worries included Shanghai’s growing Covid outbreak, the nation’s worst to date, with harsh restriction measures hurting the outlook for growth.

“Risks remain for the broader Chinese economy as Covid lockdowns prompt analysts to cut GDP and earnings forecasts, with the results season unable to ease worries,” wrote Marvin Chen, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

Economists have been rushing to cut China’s growth forecasts as lockdowns and various curbs cover vast swathes of the nation. A Wednesday report by Caixin Media and IHS Markit showed China’s composite purchasing managers’ index for March slumped to 43.9, the lowest in more than two years and falling deeper into contraction.

