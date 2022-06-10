China Tech Titans Make a Comeback as US Peers Stumble

Jeanny Yu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An easing of China’s regulatory crackdown is lifting the shares of the nation’s giant technology companies, helping them to finally outperform their US counterparts after a dismal year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An equal-weighted basket of China’s three internet giants -- Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- has rallied 37% since mid-March, according to calculations by Bloomberg. In contrast, a portfolio of their US peers -- Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. -- has declined 11%.

The turnaround has gathered momentum in recent weeks after Alibaba and Baidu posted better-than-expected quarterly results and regulators sent strong signals the crackdowns are nearing an end.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing is about to conclude its probe of tax-hailing Didi Global Inc. and authorities approved a second batch of video games this year following a monthslong freeze. Chinese financial regulators were said to have started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it wasn’t conducting such work.

“A lot of negatives have been already factored in at the current valuations,” said Summer Xia, equities strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Office. “We think recent positive policy signals could imply a short-term relief from the regulatory overhang. Investors are likely to focus more on the mid-to-long term growth prospects with these near-term risks being addressed.”

On the other hand, U.S. technology stocks have been hit hard this year as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to rein in soaring inflation.

The trio of China giants, known as the BAT stocks, is set to outperform the US cohort for the third consecutive month, the longest such string since the epic tech rout in China began in February last year. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index of U.S.-listed Chinese companies has rebounded 43% since mid-March, versus a 6% drop for the Nasdaq 100 Index. The HXC index is on track to close up for its fourth consecutive week, its longest rising streak since January 2020.

China Tech Stocks Rise as Investors See End to Regulatory Woes

“What is different this time around is that the government seems more determined to encourage positive economic growth in 2022 with specific policies, versus 2021 or start of the year, when they didn’t seem too desperate to promote growth,” said Louis Lau, a fund manager at Brandes Investment Partners. “Chinese Internet companies appear more attractive in valuation than US tech peers.”

Tech Chart of the Day

E-commerce stocks have slumped this year as the pandemic-driven boom faded because of surging inflation and concerns of a recession that are weighing on consumers. While Shopify Inc. leads the pack with a year-to-date plunge of 73%, Amazon.com Inc. and eBay Inc. are faring the best -- down about 30%. The sector has underperformed the Nasdaq 100 Index, which is down 25% for the year.

Top Tech Stories

  • Amazon.com Inc. is planning to withdraw from a heated competition for the rights to stream Indian Premier League cricket matches, according to people familiar with the matter, ceding one of the world’s most popular sporting contests to rivals from Walt Disney Co. to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-biggest maker of computer processors, expects revenue to grow 20% annually over the next three to four years as it attempts to take more market share from Intel Corp.

  • Apple Inc. plans to expand the lineup of laptops using its new, speedier in-house chips next year, aiming to grab a bigger share of the market, people with knowledge of the matter said.

  • The UK kicked off a fresh probe into the Google Play app store over suspicions of anticompetitive conduct as the antitrust watchdog wrapped a sweeping study of Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc.’s dominance of mobile systems.

  • The share price slump that’s erased about $100 billion from the market value of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. this year means little to the legion of analysts who see the stock as a screaming buy.

  • Denso Corp., one of the world’s top automotive semiconductor manufacturers and a key supplier to Toyota Motor Corp., may consider spinning off its chip business, the company’s chief technology officer said Friday.

  • Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s US unit Grubhub is attracting preliminary interest from private equity firms including Apollo Global Management Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

  • Ericsson’s governance woes continued to pile up after the US Securities and Exchange Commission started a probe into the company’s handling of a corruption scandal in Iraq.

(Adds stock move in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 Slumps More Than 2% in Late-Day Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell for a second day with growth concerns in focus after Europe’s central bank became the latest to signal restrictive policies to combat inflation. The dollar gained and Treasury yields rose.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesS&P 500 Slumps M

  • Ant Group IPO Revival Buffets Alibaba Stock

    There's an unusual divergence between Alibaba shares in New York and Hong Kong, with the market not quite believing its ears that an Ant IPO is about to go ahead.

  • Hong Kong’s Lam Says ‘Not Possible’ to Open China Border Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam ruled out the possibility of opening the border with mainland China in the foreseeable future, as Beijing doggedly pursues its Covid Zero pandemic strategy.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Re

  • 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Downturn

    A strong balance sheet helps a lot, and it's even better if management is willing and able to adapt to a changing business environment. In a pinch, Alphabet could also sell off its marketable securities -- stocks, bonds, and other not-quite-cash assets -- valued at $113 billion at the end of March.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? Social Media Giant Has A New Ticker But Same Problems

    Meta stock has crashed more than 50% from last year's trillion-dollar peak amid worry that the sun has set on Facebook's dominance of social media — for both users and advertisers alike. While Q1 earnings on April 27 seemed to rule out the worst-case scenario for Meta Platforms despite a revenue miss, the relief rally quickly faltered. Numerous Wall Street analysts still have 300+ price targets for Meta stock, which officially changed its ticker to META from FB as of June 9.

  • Illumina Says Grail Deal Won’t Hold Back New Cancer Tests

    (Bloomberg) -- Illumina Inc.’s lawyers said that its takeover of cancer detection upstart Grail Inc. would not hamper competition in the nascent field of early-stage testing, as the gene sequencing giant sought to overcome a US antitrust challenge.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to

  • CEO Helped to Shape US Plan Urging Utilities to Hire Cyber Firms — Like His Own

    (Bloomberg) -- An executive’s involvement in drafting White House-backed cybersecurity guidelines for energy companies that could potentially benefit his firm rankled competitors and prompted an effort by the Biden administration to remedy the potential conflict, according to documents and emails reviewed by Bloomberg News and interviews with four people involved in the process.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting Ameri

  • Stocks Mixed, Inflation, DocuSign, AMD, Stitch Fix In Focus - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures edge lower with inflation in focus; Peak inflation debate may not be decided in complex CPI data; DocuSign shares crumble after Q2 earnings miss, muted outlook; AMD shares gain on robust near-term outlook for chip sector and Stitch Fix shares slump after Q3 loss, job cuts

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Developers Conference News

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Many Market Rally Leaders Crack; Tesla China Sales Ramping Up

    Dow Jones futures: Indexes held support Wednesday, but market rally leaders sold off. Tesla China sales rose in May, but still ramping up.

  • Analysis: China's regulatory thaw leaves investors eager yet uneasy

    As Chinese authorities signal that a two-year crackdown on the domestic technology sector is over, global investors are relieved and yet loath to take the government at its word. Foreign investors have been returning to mainland markets since May as its stringent COVID-19 lockdowns ease and after pledges from China's highest policymakers, including Vice Premier Liu He, to support an economy staring at recession. More explicit signs that the regulatory crackdown that crippled the technology sector is easing came this week with reports ride-hailing firm Didi Global and billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of conglomerate Alibaba, are getting out of the regulatory doghouse.

  • Stocks Tumble, Yields Spike on Inflation Overshoot: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks slumped and Treasury yields spiked higher after an unexpectedly hot consumer-prices reading fueled bets the Federal Reserve will have to step up its battle against inflation.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s An

  • Shopify Announces Receipt of Final Order and Implementation of Updated Governance Structure

    Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"), effecting amendments to the Company's articles of incorporation to update its governance structure. As explained more fully in t

  • IRS Increases Mileage Rates Because of High Gas Prices

    The higher mileage rates, which are used to calculate certain tax deductions for business and other uses of a car, will take effect on July 1.

  • U.S. Stocks Open Lower as Inflation Persists

    May’s inflation data injected fresh volatility into stock and bond markets as investors assessed how much more aggressive the Fed may have to be to put a cap on price pressures.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Buy 3,164 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    Passive income can grant individuals financial flexibility to choose what they want to do with their time.

  • Prediction: These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners This Decade

    If you asked me which Warren Buffett stocks have been the biggest winners so far this year or over the past three years, I could easily give you an accurate answer. Admittedly, I don't know for sure which Buffett stocks will deliver the greatest gains. Here are my predictions for the Buffett stocks that will be the biggest winners over this decade.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for at Least 50% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    Despite the modest rally that we’ve seen since late May, volatility still rules the markets. The overall trend for the year has been down – to the tune of 14% on the S&P 500 and 23% on the NASDAQ. It’s not exactly an environment that would encourage large-scale buying. But Marko Kolanovic, global market strategist from JPMorgan, takes the contrarian view, explaining why, in his view, current low prices represent opportunities. “As the market got into oversold conditions, it didn’t take much to c

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    These exceptional stocks represent the convergence of rising revenues, growing dividends, and unique operating niches.