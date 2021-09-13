China Tech Watchdog Warns Internet Firms Against Blocking Rivals

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology regulator warned internet firms on Monday against blocking links to rival services, reaffirming Beijing’s order for online giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to dismantle walls around their platforms.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has summoned executives from the country’s online platforms to emphasize the need to stop shutting out each other’s services, ministry spokesman Zhao Zhiguo told reporters in Beijing. Companies fail to realize that’s a problem for users, he said without naming specific firms.

Regulators have ordered the country’s tech companies to prise open their so-called walled gardens or closed ecosystems, as part of a campaign to curb their growing power. The government has accused a handful of companies of employing blocking and other methods to protect their respective spheres: Tencent in social media via WeChat, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in e-commerce with Taobao and Tmall and, more recently, ByteDance in video via TikTok-cousin Douyin.

All three block links from within their services to rivals’ content. It’s unclear however what actions regulators want the big tech firms to take, and by when. Alibaba and Tencent executives have said they will comply, publicly espousing a more open Chinese internet. Earlier this year, Alibaba aimed to set up a Taobao Deals lite app on WeChat and had already invited merchants to participate, Bloomberg News has reported. But Tencent executives said during the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call that it prioritizes the user experience and any opening-up should be measured.

“Restricting access to web links without justification severely affects user experience, damages users’ rights and disrupts market order,” Zhao said at a news briefing. “We’ve asked the companies to practically correct their actions, including blocking links in instant messaging platforms, and solve these problems step by step.”

Tencent has previously been accused of barring rival services on its platforms. ByteDance in February sued Tencent, alleging its rival had violated antitrust laws by blocking access to content from Douyin on WeChat and QQ. The Shenzhen-based company has called the allegations baseless and malicious.

Read more: Alibaba to Open Up Deals App in Concession to Antitrust Campaign

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Shares Slump on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell once again Monday on the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 3.1%, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. the biggest drags on the ga

  • China tells internet companies to stop blocking each others' links

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's industry ministry said on Monday it has told the country's internet companies to end their long-standing practice of blocking each other's links on their sites, vowing to take measures against those firms that fail to fall in line. The move, which would put an end to what analysts have called the "walled gardens" of China's giant online firms, is just the latest step in a broad regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 by Beijing that has ensnared sectors from technology to education and property. Announcing the measure in the capital, Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that restricting normal access to internet links without proper reason "affects the user experience, damages the rights of users and disrupts market order."

  • China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

    China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time. The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • Wisconsin stays up in the latest AP Poll despite yesterday’s victory

    Wisconsin stays up in the latest AP Poll despite yesterday's victory

  • Asian markets pull back after Wall Street’s weekly loss

    Shares slipped Monday in most Asian markets after Wall Street benchmarks ended last week with a decline.

  • GM digs in with LG Corp to speed a fix for Bolt battery fires

    General Motors Co is taking a more direct role with South Korea's LG Corp, its longtime electric vehicle partner, in tracking down and fixing problems linked to battery fires in Chevrolet Bolts that threaten the strategic plans of both companies. At an investor conference on Friday, GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said LG is working with GM engineers to "clean up the manufacturing process" at LG battery plants and implement some "GM quality metrics." Battery plants in South Korea and Michigan operated by LG Energy Solution (LGES) have been identified by GM as the source of defects behind a rash of battery-related fires in the Bolt that have triggered three recalls and $1.8 billion in warranty set-asides by GM since last November - recalls for which GM still has not implemented a hardware fix.

  • Factbox-Chevrolet Bolt fires date back to early 2019, GM says

    General Motors Co did not open a formal investigation on Bolt fires until August 2020. A year later, GM launched its third recall, covering all Chevy Bolts built, to replace potentially defective batteries. March 17, 2019 - One of the first reports of a battery-related fire in a Chevrolet Bolt involves a 2018 model in Belmont, MA, as GM later confirms to NHTSA.

  • 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games to appeal ruling in Apple case

    The judge on Friday said Apple would have to loosen some rules on developers. It also allowed Apple to continue to charge commissions of 15% to 30% for its own in-app payment system. Analysts said the impact may depend heavily on how Apple chooses to implement the judge's decision.

  • India's SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor CDB Aviation

    Budget airline SpiceJet said on Monday it has settled with another lessor of Boeing Co's MAX aircraft, CDB Aviation, as it looks to start operating the aircraft by the end of September after India cleared the 737 MAX to fly last month. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, which has since been compounded by the pandemic. In August, India's air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said it cleared 737 MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect, after nearly two-and-a-half years of regulatory grounding.

  • China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

    The plan will also see Ant turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture, which will be partly state-owned, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3ElGHtw reported, citing two people familiar with the process. State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in Ant's credit-scoring joint venture for the first time, three people told Reuters last week. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm wherein Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35% of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5%, said one of the people.

  • Epic Games appeals ruling that Apple’s App Store is not a monopoly

    Epic Games filed notice that is appealing a federal judge's decision in a lawsuit alleging that Apple has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition.

  • Retail sales, Consumer Price Index: What to know this week

    Traders this week will be focused on new data on inflation and spending. Each are likely to have moderated further last month after initial reopening surges in demand and price increases earlier this year.

  • A man suing 7 airlines plans to accuse them of a 'conspiracy to interfere with civil rights' - and says more people are joining his lawsuit

    Lucas Wall, a frequent flier who's suing seven airlines, plans to add a "conspiracy" charge to his lawsuit, as well as several more plaintiffs.

  • Does the supplement Prevagen improve memory? A court case is asking that question.

    The front of the box of the dietary supplement Prevagen says it improves memory and supports healthy brain function, sharper mind and clearer thinking. The side of the box says: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The disclaimer, required by FDA rules, offers a remin

  • Prince Andrew risks ire of judge in sex assualt case if legal team refuses to attend initial hearing

    Prince Andrew risks the wrath of a New York judge if his lawyers decline to take part in a pre-trial hearing on Monday in his sexual assault civil case.

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Business with Cuba won’t bring democracy. And U.S. companies can find better markets | Opinion

    For American companies that aspire to do business in Cuba, the recent crackdown by the Cuban government on mass protests now places that hope not on the back burner but off the burner altogether.

  • A sushi restaurant chain in California has been forced to close all 9 locations once a week because of a staff shortage

    The owner of Mikuni Restaurant Group told KCRA his attempts to find new staff have been unsuccessful, leading to temporary closures every Monday.