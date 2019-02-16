China Telecom Corporation Limited (HKG:728): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Since China Telecom Corporation Limited (HKG:728) released its earnings in September 2018, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 13% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 1.7%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at CN¥19b, we should see this growing to CN¥21b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around China Telecom’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect China Telecom to keep growing?

The longer term expectations from the 25 analysts of 728 is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of 728’s earnings growth over these next few years.

By 2022, 728’s earnings should reach CN¥30b, from current levels of CN¥19b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 13%. EPS reaches CN¥0.38 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CN¥0.23 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 5.1%, which is expected to expand to 7.0% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For China Telecom, I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

