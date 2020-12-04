China Telecom Honored with "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" by Bloomberg Businessweek / Chinese Edition
HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; NYSE: CHA) is pleased to announce that the Company was awarded "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" - the category of market capitalization over HK$20 billion in the second ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2020 organized by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, a leading business magazine in the Greater China region offering in-depth coverage with local insights and a global perspective, and Deloitte, a leading global professional services provider.
The ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2020 aims at encouraging enterprises to adopt Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) best practices and enhance transparency in ESG reporting and disclosure, ultimately to foster a sustainable business culture with positive impact on the environment and society. The awards are adjudicated by a panel of professional judges including economists, financial analysts and accountants, ensuring objectivity and credibility of the assessment process.
The accreditation received by China Telecom is a testimony to the achievement of the Company's outstanding performance in ESG strategies, initiatives and disclosures. China Telecom well recognizes the growing importance attached to the Company's performance in ESG by the capital market, with such performance being increasingly integrated into investment decisions. Therefore, the Company will continue to strengthen the disclosure and explanation in ESG to give investors a fuller understanding of the Company's execution, goals and strategies.
