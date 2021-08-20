China Telecom jumps 34% on Shanghai debut, defying weak market

China Internet Conference in Beijing
·3 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Telecom Corp surged 34% on its Shanghai debut on Friday, defying a bearish market after raising $7.3 billion in the world's biggest stock listing so far this year.

Shares of the Chinese telecom giant, which is blacklisted by the U.S. government due to alleged links to the Chinese military, opened 5.7% higher and rose as much as the bourse's 44% limit on new shares before giving up some gains. The stock ended the session at 6.11 yuan, up from an offer price of 4.53 yuan, in a surge that was conspicuous in a weak market that saw China's blue-chip index shed nearly 2%.

"When money is hard to be made elsewhere, newly-listed China Telecom easily becomes the target for speculators," said Li Runze, an analyst at Soochow Securities.

The rally was hardly driven by fundamentals, he added, as China Telecom's Hong Kong-listed shares slumped nearly 5% on Friday, trading at just half of the price of their Shanghai counterparts.

Liam Zhou, founder of Shanghai-based hedge fund Minority Asset Management (MAM), said that in the short term, China Telecom's Shanghai share price will also likely draw support from the so-called "green shoe" over-allotment mechanism, as well as its state shareholders.

The deal is the biggest A-share listing since PetroChina Co Ltd's $8.9 billion Shanghai float in 2007, according to Refinitiv data.

China Telecom, which was kicked off the U.S. stock exchange in May, had raised 47.1 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) in Shanghai as it broadened its funding channel at home.

In its Shanghai offering, China Telecom - the country's largest fixed-line telecoms operator - attracted a score of strategic investors, including tech giant Huawei, data security company DBAPPSecurity Co and Bilibili Inc.

The debut follows a growing number of U.S.-listed Chinese companies that are selling shares publicly in Hong Kong or mainland China amid Sino-U.S. tensions.

State-owned rival China Mobile has also applied to list in Shanghai, while a unit of China United Network Communications Group (China Unicom) was listed in 2002.

BLACKLISTED

"These companies have a lot of money and there is an objective for high payout ratios," said Quiddity Advisors analyst Travis Lundy, who publishes on Smartkarma.

"They have some revenue and earnings growth still to come, they are stable ... that will make them attractive to investors."

China Telecom's debut comes days after the company reported a 27.2% jump in its first half earnings. It also promised to raise the cash dividend ratio to 70% or above within three years of its Shanghai listing.

The New York Stock Exchange delisted China Telecom, China Mobile Ltd and China Unicom Holdings from the bourse after the three firms were blacklisted under the former Trump administration in November last year.

The three firms were part of a list of 31 companies the United States blocked investment in because the government said they were owned or controlled by China's military.

Earlier this week, China's securities regulators accepted a domestic listing application from China Mobile, which aims to raise 56 billion yuan. China United Network Communications Ltd < 600050.SS>, a unit of China United Network Communications Group, went public in Shanghai in 2002.

($1 = 7.7910 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sam Holmes and Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Evergrande vows to resolve debt risks after regulators' warning

    China Evergrande, the country's most indebted property developer, pledged on Friday to do everything it can to resolve its debt issues, a day after receiving a rare warning from concerned regulators to get its house in order. Financial markets are worried that any crisis at Evergrande could ripple through China's banking system as the company struggles to find the cash it needs to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Evergrande also said it would work to maintain the stability of the real estate market, in a statement issued hours after the People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission summoned company executives and warned that it needed to reduce its debt risks and prioritize stability.

  • China Telecom Surges in 2021’s Biggest Listing, Passing Kuaishou

    (Bloomberg) -- China Telecom Corp., the country’s second largest mobile operator, surged 35% over its offer price of 4.53 yuan in its market debut in Shanghai, cementing its status as the world’s biggest listing so far in 2021.The rise of the stock, reaching the daily limit of 44% at its highest, at one point triggered a 30 minute trading halt on Friday. The size of the listing has exceeded the $6.3 billion initial public offering by TikTok-rival Kuaishou Technology in Hong Kong in February. The

  • China markets slump as crackdowns shatter sentiment, 'herd mentality' kicks in

    The Hang Seng fell 1.8% and its weekly drop of 5.8% was the largest since the height of the pandemic panic in financial markets in March 2020. Stocks in Shanghai also fell, while investors sold risky corporate debt and the Chinese currency. China this week announced tougher rules on data use and competition in the tech sector, summoned executives at property developer Evergrande to warn them on debt management and state media reported looming regulations for liquor makers.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • ‘Something will give’ in U.S. stock market amid ‘discomforting sentiment signals,’ Citi warns

    A stock-market pullback of 10% 'seems quite reasonable' and any catalyst for weakness should be closely watched as valuation is no longer attractive amid a long stretch of 'discomforting sentiment signals,' according to Citigroup analysts.

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t