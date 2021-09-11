China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time.

The ministry said it may have to resort to other measures if the firms did not comply, the newspaper said.

The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

Companies that attended the meeting included Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu Inc, Huawei Technologies Co and Xiaomi Corp, the newspaper said. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China's internet is dominated by a handful of technology giants who have historically blocked links and services by rivals on their platforms, creating what analysts have described as "walled gardens".

Regulators in recent months have cracked down, accusing companies of building monopolies and restricting consumers' choices.

In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alibaba and Tencent were gradually considering opening up their services to each other, such as by introducing Tencent's WeChat Pay to Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall e-commerce marketplaces.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $168.10, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day.

  • Apple Loses $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares suffered their steepest selloff in months on Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell 3.3%, its biggest decline since May 4, erasing about $85 billion from the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. w

  • Will FAANG stocks get routed because of the Federal Reserve?

    Fans of the high growth FAANG stocks may want to lighten the load a bit ahead of a Federal Reserve bond tapering program, hints this top strategist.

  • Boarding a Flight with Your Dog? Here's What You Need to Know for Every Step of the Journe

    Learn how to confirm your pet's accommodations and the best ways to keep your four-legged friend calm along the way.

  • China, Vietnam should avoid magnifying S. China Sea disputes - China's Wang Yi

    SHANGHAI/HANOI (Reuters) -China and Vietnam should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate the situation and magnify disputes, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told a Vietnamese official, China's foreign ministry said. State Councillor Wang was speaking with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh during a visit to Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

  • Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry group

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese content platforms including Weibo and Tencent Video have agreed to enforce more self-discipline to help maintain a "clear" cyberspace environment, a government-affiliated industry association said on Saturday. Chinese regulators last month cracked down https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crack-down-chaotic-online-fan-culture-2021-08-27 on what they call a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture after a series of scandals involving artists. The authorities barred platforms from publishing lists of popular celebrities and ordered fan groups to be regulated.

  • ‘No Time to Die’ Set to Hit China After Passing Official Censorship

    The latest James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” will have its chance to blow up the Chinese box office this year, as it has now passed local censorship and has a ticket into the world’s largest film market, official local media confirmed on Friday. Although no specific release date has been set, the development […]

  • World Economy Like a Patient on Experimental Drugs, Says Tooze

    (Bloomberg) -- The turbulence of the pandemic is likely just the curtain-raiser for a coming age of upheaval in the global economy, as climate change and the rise of China upend the established order, according to one of the world’s bestselling financial historians. Columbia University professor Adam Tooze’s last book explored the long aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. His new one “Shutdown: How Covid Shook the World’s Economy,” published this past week, is a rapid-response history of the

  • Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash sue NYC for limiting fees the apps can charge restaurants

    Food ordering and delivery platforms DoorDash, Caviar, Grubhub, Seamless, Postmates and Uber Eats have banded together to sue the City of New York over a law that would permanently limit the amount of commissions the apps can charge restaurants to use their services. Last year, the city council introduced temporary legislation that would prohibit third-party food delivery services from charging restaurants more than 15% per delivery order and more than 5% for marketing and other nondelivery fees in an effort to help ease the strain on an industry struggling from pandemic lockdowns. The companies filing suit against the city claim the limit on fees, which was made permanent last month under a bill sponsored in June by Queens Councilman Francisco Moya, has already cost them hundreds of millions of dollars.

  • Wealth Management Connect: China's US$46.5 billion cross-border channel gives Hong Kong a leg up in the Greater Bay Areasss

    China's regulators will expand the cross-border investment channel with Hong Kong and Macau to encompass wealth management products, in a long-awaited move that will enhance Hong Kong's standing as the offshore financial centre of the world's second-largest capital market. The Wealth Management Connect has formally kicked off between Hong Kong, Macau, and the nine provincial cities in Guangdong known collectively as the Greater Bay Area (GBA), according to a statement by the Hong Kong Monetary A

  • US pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

    The U.S. has removed its most advanced missile defense system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, even as the kingdom faced continued air attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. The redeployment of the defenses from Prince Sultan Air Base outside of Riyadh came as America's Gulf Arab allies nervously watched the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, including their last-minute evacuations from Kabul's besieged international airport.

  • Inside a Bodybuilder’s Bungled $3 Million Plot to Kill Kobe Bryant Accuser

    Ed Andrieski/Pool via ReutersA Swiss bodybuilder living in Southern California told late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant that for $3 million, he’d get rid of the young Colorado woman who accused him of raping her in July 2003, recently unsealed FBI documents detail.In a letter 31-year-old Patrick Graber FedExed to Bryant’s home after the charges became public, he offered to “make Bryant’s problem with respect to the sexual assault case go away for a fee,” according to a Sept. 2003 FBI interview report

  • Texans coach David Culley on Jaguars’ Urban Meyer: Hope to ‘whip his butt this week’

    Houston Texans coach David Culley has crossed paths with the Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer in his career, and seeks a win over a coach he admires.

  • Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller arrested for felony domestic violence, held on $1.385 million bond

    Former UFC fighter Jason Miller has run afoul of the law yet again and is being held on $1.385 million bail.

  • Cardano Smart Contracts Set for Sunday, CrossTower Launches in India

    Cardano prepares for smart contract deployment on Sunday. CrossTower launches crypto trading platform in India. Animoca’s blockchain gaming platform The Sandbox launches Pororo The Little Penguin NFTs. We’ll have more on those stories and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."

  • Wait times at Disneyland and Universal Studios are way down. Here's why

    Good news for theme park fans: Wait times have dropped at Disneyland and California Adventure Park compared with before the pandemic.

  • Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

    The president has been exasperated that lower-level Chinese officials haven't been willing to speak substantively with his administration.

  • German leadership candidate talks security amid party woes

    The center-right candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel touted his party's law-and-order and security credentials on Friday as he tried to turn around disappointing polls, questioning his left-leaning rival's stance toward the police and the military. Armin Laschet has been tapped by Merkel's Union bloc as the candidate to follow her after 16 years in office. Recent polls show the Union trailing the center-left Social Democrats, who have been helped by the relative popularity of their candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

  • Kim Jong Un appears slimmer at North Korea's anniversary parade

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared thinner when he was spotted at a parade celebrating the communist nation's 73rd anniversary.