Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by China

Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by China
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. will drastically revamp its business, bowing to demands from Chinese authorities that want to rein in the country’s fast-growing Internet giants.

Ant will now effectively be supervised more like a bank, a move with far-reaching implications for its growth and ability to press ahead with a landmark initial public offering that the government abruptly delayed late last year.

The overhaul outlined by regulators and the company on Monday will see Ant transform itself into a financial holding company, with authorities directing the firm to open its payments app to competitors, increase oversight of how that business fuels it crucial consumer lending operations, and ramp up data protections. It will also need to cut the outstanding value of its money-market fund Yu’ebao.

The directives come as China’s regulators pledge to curb the “reckless” push of technology firms into finance and crack down on monopolies online. The twin pillars of Ma’s empire -- Ant and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- have been at the center of the increased scrutiny, sending a message to the country’s largest corporations and their leaders to fall in line with Beijing’s priorities.

Several government agencies, including the People’s Bank of China, and regulators overseeing the banking and securities sectors met with Ant to dictate the changes. The company will plan its growth “within the national strategic context,” and make sure that it shoulders more social responsibility, Ant said in its statement.

Regulators have also slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba this month after an anti-trust probe found the e-commerce company abused its market dominance.

“The darkest hour for Alibaba has passed, but I wouldn’t say so for Ant Group,” said Dong Ximiao, chief researcher at Zhongguancun Internet Finance Institute. “The latest announcement clarified the framework for Ant’s restructuring, but the tone is still harsh and some of the requirements are tougher than expected. I don’t think the overhang is removed for Ant investors at this stage.”

While the revamp leaves Ant’s main businesses intact, regulators are making it harder for the firm to exploit synergies that allowed it to direct traffic from its payments service Alipay -- which has a billion users -- to other financial services including wealth management, consumer lending and even on-demand neighborhood services and delivery.

Authorities now require Ant to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services. Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.

Ant could add more credit borrowing options on Alipay instead of setting Huabei as the default or preferred option, Thomas Chong, a Hong Kong-based analyst with Jefferies Financial Group Inc., wrote in a report, adding that synergies between Huabei and Yu’ebao could be affected.

“Ant’s growth prospects just became a lot more challenging, given it will be much more difficult to capitalize on its scale,” said Mark Tanner, founder of Shanghai-based consultant China Skinny. “These growth challenges, in addition to the wider concerns about the tech sector regulators, makes their IPO value and attractiveness a shadow of what it was.”

Ant Chairman Eric Jing promised staff last month that the company would eventually go public. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan has estimated the firm’s valuation may drop about 60% from the $280 billion it was pegged at last year given the rule changes being contemplated in areas including payments.

Payments Focus

Changes to the payments business were among the top priorities regulators outlined, with Ant pledging to return the business “to its origin” by focusing on micro-payments and convenience for users.

Earlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people.

The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.

If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.

Mobile payments are only part of what contribute to online transactions, but they have become the most important platform in China, fueling growth in other services.

Investors are also awaiting final rules aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.

Given all the changes still down the track, an Ant IPO remains “far, far away,” said Zhongguancun Internet Finance Institute’s Dong.

“The PBOC statement emphasizes risks and correction, while Ant Group’s statement sounds positive to investors,” Shujin Chen, the Hong Kong-based head of financial research at Jefferies, wrote in a report. “Ant will be the first financial holding company in China, a milestone in fintech regulation. Ant sees a clearer roadmap to restructure, although some details remain unclear.”

(Updates with Ant comment in fifth paragraph, analyst comment in tenth)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Futures Firm as Week Winds Down

    Before the bell, futures are still on the upside after they remained firm yesterday.

  • Futures Consolidate to Start Week

    Before the bell, futures are consolidating after they closed at record highs on Friday.

  • The Ten Commandments (Home Ent. Trailer)

    DeMille's second and classic version of the Old Testament account of Moses. Incredible special effects enhance a fine production!

  • Alibaba shrugs off $2.75 billion antitrust fine, shares rally

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd does not expect any material impact from the antitrust crackdown in China that will push it to overhaul how it deals with merchants, its CEO said on Monday, after regulators fined the e-commerce giant $2.75 billion for abusing market dominance. U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba jumped 8.6% and were set for their best day since July last year as a key source of uncertainty for the company was removed, and on relief the fine and steps ordered were not more onerous. Alibaba has come under intense scrutiny since billionaire founder Jack Ma's public criticism of the Chinese regulatory system in October.

  • Japan to Dump Treated Radioactive Fukushima Water Into Ocean

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will release more than a million cubic meters of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, the government said Tuesday.The controlled release won’t occur for about two years as Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. prepares for the process, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The water will be diluted before release, and the government will strengthen efforts to monitor radioactivity, METI said.The U.S. said the move was in line with global standards but Japan’s neighbors criticized the plan ahead of the official announcement. South Korea on Monday expressed “grave concern” over an ocean release and China has urged Japan to prudently deal with the issue. Local fishing groups in Fukushima prefecture have also said they strongly oppose the release.“Disposing of the treated water is an unavoidable issue for decommissioning the Fukushima nuclear power plant,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.The decision ends years of debate over how to dispose of the water that’s enough to fill more than 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools, which has been leaking into the power stations that suffered core meltdowns after an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.The radioactive water is pumped out of the facility, treated, and then stored in one of roughly 1,000 tanks at the site. The processing removes most of the radioactive elements except for tritium. Storage tanks for the water at the site are forecast to be full by mid-2022.Japan “appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards” with regard to its decision on disposing radioactive water from Fukushima into the sea, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Discharges are a common practice in the industry and Japan has said its release meets global guidelines.Read More: Why Japan’s Radioactive Water May End Up In the Ocean: QuickTakeA panel within Japan’s METI recommended to the government last year that the water should be released into the ocean or evaporated. The proposal stipulated that any water that is released into the environment will be re-purified and diluted to meet standards and that the discharges take place over decades, according to a December 2019 report from METI.The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report in April 2020 that those recommendations were “based on a sufficiently comprehensive analysis and on a sound scientific and technical basis.”(Updates with U.S. comment in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire with enforced revamp of Ant Group

    China has imposed a sweeping restructuring on Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech conglomerate whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November, underscoring Beijing's determination to rein in its internet giants. The overhaul, in the works for several months, includes Ant turning itself into a financial holding firm, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by curtailing some of its freewheeling businesses. It comes two days after Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, of which Ant is an affiliate, was hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the booming "platform economy".

  • After Alibaba's Massive Fine, Tencent Fears It Could Be Next

    The record $2.8 billion fine regulators levied again Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) over the weekend for violating the country's anti-monopoly laws has other Chinese tech stocks worried that they are in Beijing's firing line. Conglomerate Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) believes it may be next. It is already under scrutiny from regulators because it was previously fined for not receiving required prior approval for acquisitions, as well as its role in helping shepherd a merger between video game live-streaming leaders HUYA and DouYu International Holdings that is being examined for antitrust violations.

  • Ant Group follows new marching orders from regulators in China

    Uncertainty surrounding the future of China’s giant fintech company Ant Group cleared up on Monday after years of friction with its domestic regulators.Driving the news: Ant is shedding its cool tech image and stepping into a new identity as a financial holding company — the result of forced changes by several banking and securities agencies in China.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Authorities in the country are directing Ant to lessen its hold on the mobile payments market by requiring it to shrink some of its services and to break up the “information monopoly” it has on up to 1 billion users in China. Why it matters: The future of Ant and its sibling company Alibaba has been hard to predict since the canceled Ant IPO last year. Ant Group’s controlling shareholder is Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, who in one speech sealed Ant’s fate. But long before that speech (and other criticisms he's lobbed at China's banks), the speed at which Ant Group's prime product Alipay grew made it a big target. This weekend brought a conclusion to Alibaba’s saga as well — at least for the moment — after Beijing issued an antitrust fine equivalent to $2.8 billion for anti-competitive practices. Shares of Alibaba in Hong Kong closed up more than 6% Monday. Thought bubble from Axios' Felix Salmon: Financial startups generally avoid close regulatory oversight until they become systemically important, at which point regulators inevitably step in. That’s as true in China as it is anywhere else.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Search for LSU student missing nearly a week shifts to Mississippi River, officials say

    Kori Gauthier was last seen April 7.

  • KS, MO bills banning trans students from women’s sports could cost NCAA champ sites

    The NCAA says it will host championships in sites “free of discrimination.” Gov. Laura Kelly will decide whether to sign or veto the ban

  • One person dead and a police officer shot and injured at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

    Knoxville Police Department said there were no other known gunshot victims and that the high school had been secured.

  • Teen arrested in Wahooz stabbing. The latest on 5 Boise-area crime, prison incidents

    Police in Ada and Canyon counties have been busy over the past few days.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Glenn Close finds a common humanity with her larger-than-life Mamaw character

    "If anything, I played her down" the actress says of her sharp-tongued "Hillbilly Elegy" matriarch

  • Hornets get some rare good injury news with P.J. Washington’s status

    The Hornets are already down two starters due to injury, but it looks like that number won’t increase to three for Tuesday’s game vs. the LA Lakers.

  • Daunte Wright killing - latest: State of emergency as more protests expected and mayor takes control of police

    Follow the latest developments live

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • Knoxville school shooting: One killed and another detained as gunfire left police officer wounded

    One man was killed and a police officer injured at a Tennessee high school shooting on Monday afternoon. Knoxville police confirmed that the man reportedly armed was killed in a shootout at Austin-East Magnet High School around 3.15 pm local time. Police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would lead the probe into the shooting, while the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed special agents from their Nashville office responded to assist law enforcement.

  • 'Lost golden city': 3,000-year-old settlement unearthed in Egypt

    The "lost golden city" was once home to King Amenhotep III.