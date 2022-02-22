China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Ma
    Jack Ma
    Chinese businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Multiple regulators, including the banking watchdog, recently told institutions under their oversight to closely examine all exposure they had to Ant, its subsidiaries and even its shareholders up to January, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Those people described this as by far the most thorough and wide-ranging look into deals with Ant and said institutions were told they must report findings back as soon as possible.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which owns a third of Ant, slumped 5.1% at open in Hong Kong on Tuesday, nearing a fresh now since its listing in the city in 2019.

It was unclear what triggered the new scrutiny or whether it will lead to any actions or conclusions by regulators, the people said. The National Audit Office is leading the initiative, two of the people said. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the top auditor didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment. Ant declined to comment.

More than a year after the Chinese government snuffed out the biggest initial public offering in history by Ant, Beijing has showed no letup in a crackdown that has snowballed into an assault on every corner of China’s technosphere. Officials have handed out billions of dollars in antitrust fines to end the domination of a few heavyweights as President Xi Jinping pushes for more “common prosperity.”

Chinese technology shares slumped for a second session Monday, with Tencent Holdings Ltd. sinking 5.2% on Monday due to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. Meituan lost $26 billion of market value on Friday after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, underscoring that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high.

The regulations and probes have pummeled the shares of firms such as Tencent, as well as dented their profits and growth and forced some to shelve listing plans. The Hang Seng Tech Index is trading near its lowest level versus its 12-month forward earnings and sales forecasts.

Ant was hit the hardest among them all. Beijing scuttled the fintech giant’s $35 billion IPO in November 2020, ordering it to overhaul businesses including lending, insurance and wealth management, and set up a financial holding company so it could be regulated like a bank.

As part of the restructuring, Ant has ramped up its capital base to 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) and moved to build firewalls in an ecosystem that once allowed it to direct traffic from Alipay, with a billion users, to services like wealth management, consumer lending and delivery. Consumer loans jointly made with banks were split from its “Jiebei” and “Huabei” brands. Assets under management at its money-market fund Yu’ebao -- once the world’s largest -- dropped by more than a third last year to 765 billion yuan by December.

The process was delayed last month, however, after state-owned bad-debt manager China Cinda Asset Management Co. surprisingly backed out of a plan to take a major stake in Ant’s consumer finance unit. The fintech firm has yet to apply for a financial holding company license.

A least a dozen Chinese banks have been paring their years-long cooperation with Ant on consumer lending since the clampdown.

Meanwhile, the nation’s top anti-graft group in January made rooting out corruption tied to “disorderly expansion of capital” one of its priorities. A month later it arrested a former party chief of Hangzhou -- the home city of Ant and Alibaba -- on corruption charges, including using his influence to help his younger brother’s businesses. One of those companies had received investment from a firm controlled by Ma’s Ant, according to a local media report in August. Neither Ant nor Ma have been accused of wrongdoing related to the case.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“Beijing’s call for China’s banks to check their exposures to Jack Ma’s unlisted Ant Group may jeopardize the company’s ties with financiers for its online-loan business, with our scenario analysis suggesting its valuation could plunge to $63 billion vs. the $320 billion level targeted in the 2020 IPO.”

--Francis Chan, banking & fintech analyst

Click here for the research

The myriad restrictions mean Ant is worth a fraction of its former self as its growth prospects wane, according to some of its early Wall Street backers. Fidelity Investments slashed its valuation estimate for at least the second time last year to about $78 billion as of June 30. Others are more optimistic: BlackRock Inc. values the company at $174 billion and T Rowe Price Group Inc. views it at $189 billion.

(Updates Alibaba share move in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and index futures slumped as the standoff over Ukraine appeared to worsen. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPonzi Schemer Ber

  • Journalists group calls China's handling of games 'contrary to the Olympic spirit'

    An organization representing foreign correspondents is criticizing China for how they were treated while covering the Olympic games in Beijing. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) said in a statement said it was "dismayed" at the way accredited foreign media was treated by security officials during the games, The Guardian reported, calling the way the Chinese government interacted with the press "contrary to the Olympic spirit.""...

  • Ruble Sinks Most in Two Years as Putin Recognizes Separatists

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble tumbled the most since March 2020 after President Vladimir Putin recognized self-declared separatist republics in east Ukraine, deepening a standoff with the West. Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister,

  • Indian Whiskey Maker Allied Blenders Picks Banks for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian spirits manufacturer Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. has chosen banks including ICICI Securities Ltd. and Axis Capital Ltd. to manage its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP Candi

  • National Guard fills in as nursing assistants amid healthcare worker shortage

    Roughly with about one in five healthcare workers in the U.S. have quit since February 2020, according to a poll published in October. Now, National Guard troops are being trained in nursing to help combat the shortage.

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Bought Up EV Stocks NIO, XPeng, Li Auto, and Rivian

    Calstrs more than tripled holdings in Chinese EV firms NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto, and initiated a position in Rivian in the fourth quarter.

  • UK says Putin's commitments to Macron are a welcome sign on Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitments to French President Emmanuel Macron were a welcome sign that the Kremlin chief may be still willing to engage in a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. Johnson spoke to Macron after Macron held a call with Putin. "The Prime Minister noted that President Putin's commitments to President Macron were a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

  • Asia stocks fall as Ukraine-Russia tensions climb

    Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell almost 2%, while the Kospi in South Korea lost 1.4% in early trading.

  • Nat Gas Spikes Higher on Cold Temps, Low Stocks, LNG Demand

    “Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average over the northern tier states by Monday morning,” the Weather Prediction Center said Saturday.

  • Rep. Jim Cooper on redistricting and investing in Democratic rural voters

    Representative Jim Cooper, a Democrat from Tennessee, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss how his party needs to reach out to rural voters, and why he is planning to retire due to redistricting, which he says does not give him a path toward another victory.

  • Overnight Energy & Environment — Court ruling delays oil and gas leasing

    Welcome to Monday's Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Today we're looking at how a new court ruling is affecting the Biden administration's climate plans, a new U.S./Egypt climate working group and German climate protests blocking traffic. For The Hill, we're Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Write to us with tips: rfrazin...

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Cheap, Boring Advice for Retirement Savers: Minimize Taxes, Rebalance Regularly

    Wealth advisor Susan Elser thinks investors shouldn't chase hot stocks and espouses efforts to minimize taxes and invest opportunistically. She also sees Roth IRA conversions and Roth 401(k) accounts as key tools for many.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Apple Supplier Luxshare Eyes $2 Billion For Device, EV Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co. is seeking to raise up to 13.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) through a private share placement to fund a series of projects from intelligent wearable device manufacturing upgrade to electric vehicle component production.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTr

  • Michigan State basketball drops out of AP Top 25 poll

    Michigan State basketball drops out of the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 rankings on Monday

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.