China tells Biden to reverse 'dangerous practice' on Taiwan

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a remote video press conference held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a remote video press conference held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a remote video press conference held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Staff members take smartphone photos before a remote video press conference by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A staff member looks out from a control room before a remote video press conference by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A cameraperson wearing a headset is silhouetted by ceiling lights as he records a remote video press conference by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A journalist takes a smartphone photo before a remote video press conference by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
1 / 7

APTOPIX China Congress

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a remote video press conference held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE McDONALD
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister warned the Biden administration on Sunday to roll back former President Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as its own territory.

The claim to Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949, is an “insurmountable red line,” Wang Yi said at a news conference during the annual meeting of China’s ceremonial legislature.

The United States has no official relations with Taiwan but extensive informal ties. Trump irked Beijing by sending Cabinet officials to visit Taiwan in a show of support.

“The Chinese government has no room for compromise,” Wang said.

“We urge the new U.S. administration to fully understand the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue” and “completely change the previous administration’s dangerous practices of ‘crossing the line’ and ‘playing with fire,’” he said.

President Joe Biden says he wants a more civil relationship with Beijing but has shown no sign of softening Trump’s confrontational measures on trade, technology and human rights. Surveys show American public attitudes turning more negative toward China, which is seen as an economic and strategic competitor.

Wang gave no indication how Beijing might react if Biden doesn't change course, but the ruling Communist Party has threatened to invade if Taiwan declares formal independence or delays talks on uniting with the mainland.

Wang’s comments in a wide-ranging, two-hour news conference reflected Beijing’s increasing assertiveness abroad and rejection of criticism over Hong Kong, the northwestern region of Xinjiang and other sensitive topics.

Wang defended proposed changes in Hong Kong that will tighten Beijing's control by reducing the role of its public in government. He dismissed complaints that erodes the autonomy promised to the former British colony when it returned to China in 1997.

The changes announced Friday follow the arrest of 47 pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong under a national security law imposed last year following months of anti-government protests.

Beijing needs to protect Hong Kong’s “transition from chaos to governance,” Wang said.

The proposal would give a pro-Beijing committee a bigger role in picking Hong Kong legislators. That would be a marked reduction of democracy and Western-style civil liberties in Hong Kong. Mainland officials say they want to make sure the territory is controlled by people deemed patriots.

“No one cares more about the development of democracy in Hong Kong than the central government,” Wang said. He said the changes will protect the “rights of Hong Kong residents and the legitimate interests of foreign investors.”

Also Sunday, Wang rejected complaints Beijing’s treatment of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang amounts to genocide.

Human rights researchers say more than 1 million people, many of them members of the Uyghur minority, have been sent to detention camps. Chinese officials say they are trying to prevent extremism.

“The so-called existence of genocide in Xinjiang is absurd. It is a complete lie fabricated with ulterior motives,” Wang said. He blamed “anti-China forces” that he said want to “undermine the security and stability of Xinjiang and hinder China’s development and growth.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to sign executive order promoting voter access, marking anniversary of Selma march

    Biden will order the federal government to expand access to voter registration and election information, among other directives.

  • Biden to mark 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting-rights order

    President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order directing federal agencies to take a series of steps to promote voting access, a move that comes as congressional Democrats press for a sweeping voting and elections bill to counter efforts to restrict voting access. Biden will announce the order during a recorded address on the 56th commemoration of “Bloody Sunday,” the 1965 incident in which some 600 civil rights activists were viciously beaten by state troopers as they tried to march for voting rights in Selma, Alabama.

  • U.S. detained nearly 100,000 migrants at Mexico border in February, sources say

    U.S. border agents detained nearly 100,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, according to two people familiar with preliminary figures, the highest monthly total since a major border surge in mid-2019. The figures, which have not been previously reported, show the scope of a growing migrant influx at the southwest border as U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, seeks to roll back some of the restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican. February was Biden's first full month in office.

  • 'Dinner table' politics: Why Joe Biden ditched bipartisan dealmaking to pass his COVID-19 relief bill

    Biden's decision to go it alone on his COVID-19 relief plan could sink any specter of bipartisanship as he moves on to the next big-ticket item in his first 100 days.

  • Arizona county opens Covid vaccine eligibility to anyone aged 18 and older

    Gila County now allows any adult to sign up to receive a jab

  • Crypto Exchanges Discussed XRP’s Status With SEC Ahead of Listings, Ripple Says

    The SEC did not tell crypto trading platforms it viewed XRP as a security, Ripple claimed in a new filing.

  • Lobbyist says Myanmar junta wants to improve relations with the West, spurn China

    An Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmar's junta said on Saturday that the generals are keen to leave politics after their coup and seek to improve relations with the United States and distance themselves from China. Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli military intelligence official who has previously represented Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and Sudan's military rulers, said Myanmar's generals also want to repatriate Rohingya Muslims who fled to neighboring Bangladesh. The United Nations says more than 50 demonstrators have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup when the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party won polls in November by a landslide.

  • Swiss voters to decide ban on facial coverings

    Swiss voters are deciding on a far-right proposal to ban facial coverings as they take to the polls on Sunday in a binding referendum viewed as a test of attitudes toward Muslims. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy does not mention Islam directly and also aims to stop violent street protesters from wearing masks, yet local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the burqa ban. He called facial covering "a symbol for this extreme, political Islam which has become increasingly prominent in Europe and which has no place in Switzerland".

  • Daniel Jones on chance to win the game: ‘I was confident but we have to do a better job’

    QB Daniel Jones reacts to coming up short against the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Joe Judge touches on the resilience of this Giants’ team.

  • ESPN’s Field Yates says Bill Belichick ‘is ready to spend’ this offseason

    With more than $60 million in cap space, Bill Belichick is going to have some fun this offseason.

  • The WHO team probing the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan is scrapping its interim report. Critics say China never gave them a real chance to investigate.

    A full report will be published "in coming weeks," the WHO said. The news comes the independence of the investigation continued to be questioned.

  • UConn wins season finale, high confidence level going into Big East tournament

    James Bouknight Had 21points and Jalen Gaffney added 15 as UConn closed out the regular season with an emphatic 98-82 win over Georgetown. Head Coach Dan Hurley: 'We're playing with a chip on our shoulder'. Senior Tyler Polley: 'Our confidence level is really high right now'.

  • Patrick Mahomes has no words for Drake mentioning him on new song

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responds to Drake mentioning his contract on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."

  • Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday, in a bid to push forward peace talks with the Taliban, that his government was ready to discuss holding fresh elections, insisting that any new government should emerge through the democratic process. "Transfer of power through elections is a non-negotiable principle for us," Ghani told lawmakers at the opening of parliament session in Kabul. President Ghani met U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum in the stalled peace negotiations with Taliban representatives being held in Qatar.

  • China says it's ready to provide vaccines to overseas Chinese, Olympians

    China said on Sunday it has plans to set up COVID-19 vaccination stations to vaccinate Chinese citizens abroad and is also ready to work with the International Olympic Committee to help provide vaccines to Olympic athletes for upcoming events. China has developed several vaccines domestically and has begun its own vaccination drive, with plans to vaccinate 40% of its population by July. China's top government diplomat Wang Yi made the comments during his annual news conference held on Sunday.

  • Biden Set to Advance Offshore Wind Farm Near Martha’s Vineyard

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is moving closer to a final approval of Vineyard Wind LLC’s $2.8 billion offshore wind farm planned near the coast of Massachusetts.The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is set to publish a favorable final environmental review of the 800-megawatt project on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter. That would mark the penultimate step in the Interior Department’s review of the project, setting the stage for a likely formal authorization in April.It’s a major milestone for the venture, which is poised to become the first major offshore wind farm in federal waters. President Joe Biden, who is aggressively pursuing a clean-energy agenda, signed in January an executive order to double wind generation in U.S. waters by 2030. The Vineyard project alone would satisfy that commitment.The project, a joint venture of Avangrid Inc. and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, would ship power to Massachusetts and have enough capacity to supply about 400,000 homes. Expected to go into service in late 2023, it would be the first of several massive wind farms planned off the East Coast, as states such as Massachusetts, New York, Maine and New Jersey count on power from offshore renewable projects to help them satisfy clean-energy mandates.Representatives for Vineyard Winds and the Interior Department declined to comment.Vineyard Wind’s permitting timetable has shifted several times, with the Interior Department deciding in 2019 to conduct extra environmental scrutiny of the project after fishing interests and regulators raised concerns about a surge of wind development along the coast.Under federal law, the record of decision on Vineyard Wind’s construction and operations plan can not come until at least 30 days after the final environmental impact statement is released. Multiple agencies are involved in that final authorization, including the Interior Department, the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Marine Fisheries Service.The Trump administration had been set to issue a final environmental impact statement last December, before project developers decided to temporarily withdraw their application and switched to higher-capacity General Electric turbines.Although the Interior Department has sold the rights to develop wind farms up and down the U.S. East Coast -- and states have committed to buying the renewable power they generate -- so far just two have been built: a small, 30-megawatt facility near Block Island, Rhode Island, that went online in 2016 and a 12-megawatt project constructed in federal waters near Virginia that started generating power last September.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Poet Amanda Gorman Details Racial Profiling Incident: ‘This Is the Reality of Black Girls’

    Amanda Gorman said she was tailed by a security guard on Friday who thought she looked “suspicious,” calling attention to the racist “reality” of how Black women and girls are treated. “A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because ‘you look suspicious.’ I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology,” Gorman tweeted. “This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat.” In a follow-up tweet, she added, “In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be.” Also Read: Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman's Books Shoot to Top of Amazon Best-Seller List Last month, Gorman — who stole the show at President Biden’s inauguration with her performance of “The Hill We Climb” — also commented on how society is “contradictory” in its treatment of Black girls. “We live in a contradictory society that can celebrate a black girl poet & also pepper spray a 9 yr old. Yes see me, but also see all other black girls who’ve been made invisible. I can not, will not, rise alone,” she tweeted at the time. In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be. https://t.co/hY9miR0b6J — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 6, 2021 Read original story Poet Amanda Gorman Details Racial Profiling Incident: ‘This Is the Reality of Black Girls’ At TheWrap

  • Priyanka Chopra Announces Opening of New Indian Restaurant in N.Y.C.: 'Can't Wait to See You There'

    "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into," Priyanka Chopra said of the eatery set to open in late March

  • Nokia (NOK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Nokia (NOK) closed at $3.88, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day.

  • Murti: Bryce Harper is a perfect fit for Yankees

    SNY Yankees insider Sweeny Murti discusses why Bryce Harper would be a perfect addition to the Yankees young core despite a hefty price tag.