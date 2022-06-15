China Will Test Markets With Biggest Offshore Bond Sale Since 2016

(Bloomberg) -- The first batch of a Chinese offshore yuan sovereign bond sale saw the strongest demand in nearly two years, defying a recent stream of outflows at a time when the global debt market is showing deepening levels of stress.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Ministry of Finance auctioned 7.5 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) of the central government bonds across two, three and five-year maturities on Wednesday, the first of four batches totaling 23 billion yuan planned for this year in Hong Kong, denominated in the offshore currency. That would make it the biggest sale in six years.

Wednesday’s auction attracted 34.4 billion yuan of bids, 4.6 times the planned issuance size, according to Bloomberg calculations based on a statement by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority -- the highest total bid-to-cover ratio since July 2020.

The offering comes on the same day the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a hefty interest-rate hike as it looks to contain the hottest inflation in decades. Policy divergence with the US has wiped out China’s yield premium over US Treasuries, sparking capital outflows and driving the yuan lower.

Such issuances of offshore, yuan-denominated debt are attractive for certain qualified domestic investors. The Southbound bond connect, drawing capital from mainland China to bonds available in Hong Kong, offers traders a chance to hunt for arbitrage opportunities between onshore and offshore sovereign debt markets. On Wednesday the highest accepted coupon rates were 2.44%, 2.55% and 2.75% respectively for 2-, 3- and 5-year bonds.

“Dim Sum bonds have previously underperformed onshore peers amid capital outflows and yuan depreciation, resulting in a rise in yield premium over onshore peers,” Standard Chartered Bank strategists including Becky Liu wrote in a note before Wednesday’s auction, referring to yuan-denominated notes sold in Hong Kong. “Short-dated bonds are likely to receive the strongest support from domestic investors, especially banks.”

Story continues

Yield Premium

Onshore banks may be more interested in higher-yielding debt, given that a lack of loan demand has left them with abundant cash. The yield premium of Chinese sovereigns traded offshore is as much as 44 basis points over their onshore equivalents across the curve in secondary market trading, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The spread reflects different pricing of China’s sovereign risks by overseas and domestic investors. It has widened this quarter as Covid lockdowns damped sentiment toward China’s economic growth. Both onshore and offshore Chinese government bonds trade at yields well below those of equivalent treasuries.

Foreign ownership of Chinese government debt onshore slid to 10.5% in April from a record high 11.1% in January, according to the latest Chinabond data. The securities recorded a year-to-date loss of 3.8% in dollar terms, according to a Bloomberg index, as the yuan has slid to become emerging Asia’s worst-performing currency in the second quarter.

Still, that compares to year-to-date declines of more than 9% for Chinese investment-grade corporate notes, and 24% for high-yield corporate bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates with auction results in the first, third and fifth paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.