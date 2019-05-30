Mark Episkopos

China Thinks Russia's New Stealth Fighter 'Trashes' the F-35

The Su-57 completely 'trashes' the latest American fighters like the F-35—at least, according to Chinese media.

Earlier this month, Chinese defense news outlet Mil.news.sina published an analytical piece on the state of Russia’s arsenal. The article looked to the Su-57, Russia’s upcoming fifth generation stealth fighter, as a case study in the failures and successes of Russia’s ambitious, decades-long campaign to modernize its armed forces.

Whereas other fifth-generation fighters—most prominently, the US F-35—are strategic weapons, the author argues that the Su-57 was designed for an entirely different purpose that makes sense within the broader context of Russian military doctrine: “The Russians have a very simple idea. Nuclear weapons will defend Russia against the aggression of great powers. Jet fighters, military vessels, and other tactical weapons will guarantee Russia’s victory in small, local conflicts.”

