China Threat: Flexing Military Muscle
With the world’s attention focused on today’s summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden, half a world away the President of another superpower, President Xi of the Peoples Republic of China, was undertaking his largest air incursion into Taiwanese airspace to date. 28 PRC fighter jets lit up Taiwanese air defenses and scrambled that country’s F-16 fighters on Tuesday. The timing of it all, with President Biden abroad and demonstrating repeated gaffes and occasional confusion on the world stage, may not have been accidental. Doug McKelway has more.
Original Author: Washington Examiner Staff
