China threatens Ukraine because of Chinese companies added to list of war sponsors

China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning attends a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on January 15, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

The Chinese ambassador has said that the practice of including Chinese companies in the list of war sponsors will have negative consequences for bilateral relations between Ukraine and China.

Source: Reuters with reference to its own sources

Details: The National Agency on Corruption Prevention has added 14 Chinese companies to the list of international sponsors of war. China has the largest number of companies on this list among all countries in the world.

In particular, the list includes such giants as:

Alibaba Group;

Xiaomi Corporation;

China National Offshore Oil Corporation;

China Railway Construction Corporation.

The Reuters’ source added that, as a result, China did not put forward any conditions or "time frames" for Ukraine, but simply expressed its position regarding the list.

Another source suggested that Beijing may be linking the issue to Chinese purchases of Ukrainian grain. In 2023, China became the second largest importer of Ukrainian agricultural products among all countries in the world, with total purchases of US$2.22 billion.

According to government data, about 30% of Ukraine's maritime exports, including food, metals and ore, were shipped to China via the new Black Sea shipping corridor created by Kyiv last August.

Background:

In August 2023, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention added the Chinese group of companies Alibaba Group Holding Limited to the list of international sponsors of war.

In April 2023, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention added Chinese corporation Xiaomi to the list of international sponsors of war.

