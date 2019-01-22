China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group Limited (HKG:557): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio?

Anyone researching China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group Limited (HKG:557) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from 557’s beta value

Looking at the last five years, China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group has a beta of 1.26. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If this beta value holds true in the future, China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

SEHK:557 Income Statement Export January 22nd 19

Could 557’s size cause it to be more volatile?

China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of HK$383m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether 557 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

