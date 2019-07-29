China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group (HKG:557) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group Limited (HKG:557) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group had HK$62.9m of debt at December 2018, down from HK$72.7m a year prior. But it also has HK$131.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$68.2m net cash.

How Strong Is China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group had liabilities of HK$63.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$66.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$131.1m as well as receivables valued at HK$242.2m due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$244.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Succinctly put, China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group actually shrunk its revenue by 2.1%, to HK$172m. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. Anf the fact is that over the last twelve months China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through HK$100m of cash and made a loss of HK$28m. However, it has net cash of HK$131m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. For riskier companies like China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.