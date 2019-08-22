Ties to China shape cautious reaction to Hong Kong protests

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, pro-China counter-protesters hold Chinese flags during an anti-extradition rally for Hong Kong in Vancouver. Governments around the world are taking a cautious approach to responding to the protests roiling Hong Kong. With the notable exception of Taiwan, cautious comments from a handful of governments fall short of support for the demonstrators. They are so mild that even the word “protest” itself was left out of the joint EU-Canada statement that was the most recent to infuriate the Chinese government. Most are unwilling to risk that fury at all, showing China’s deep influence around the world. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

For Canada and the European Union, they are a "situation." For President Donald Trump, a potential stumbling block in ongoing trade disputes. And for South Korea, an issue to be monitored.

With the notable exception of Taiwan, cautious comments from the few governments willing to speak out on the ongoing protests in Hong Kong fall far short of support for the demonstrators. They are so mild that even the word "protest" itself was left out of the joint EU-Canada statement that was the most recent to infuriate the Chinese government. And the vast majority of countries are unwilling to risk that fury at all.

China's weapon is also its greatest lure: a population of nearly 1.4 billion. Otherwise known as the world's largest market, to be opened or closed at will. China has also become a major builder of roads, ports, power plants and other infrastructure in developing countries.

"It's really an anodyne statement," Theresa Fallon, a researcher on EU-Asia relations, said of the one released by the EU and Canada. "Of course the Chinese knew that these statements would be made, but they cracked down right away. They have zero tolerance for that. ... Everyone is afraid to be punished by China."

___

UNITED STATES, CANADA and EUROPE

In the early days of the protests, Trump described them as an internal matter. Then he suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping could resolve the situation by meeting with protest leaders.

On Sunday, he went a step further and said the use of Chinese troops to quell the demonstrations would worsen the current U.S.-China trade dispute, referring to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

"I mean if it's another Tiananmen Square, I think it's a very hard thing to do if there is violence," Trump told reporters in New Jersey.

He and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the protests last week, according to Trudeau's office. The Canadian leader has been among the most outspoken on the protest movement. He said the 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong represent the region's largest contingent of foreigners.

"We are going to continue to call upon the Chinese government to respect the 'one country, two systems' agreement that they have long abided by," he said earlier this week.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang avoided commenting on Trump's remarks directly, but referred to the president's previous statements on the protests.

"We have noticed that President Trump has previously stated that Hong Kong is part of China, and that they must solve it themselves and do not need advice. We hope that the U.S. side can match its acts to its words," Geng told reporters.

The European Union joined with Canada in a statement Saturday.

"It is crucial that restraint be exercised, violence rejected and urgent steps taken to de-escalate the situation. Engagement in a process of broad-based and inclusive dialogue, involving all key stakeholders, is essential."

___

KOREAS: NORTH vs. SOUTH

South Korea has avoided criticizing China, its largest trading partner and a country believed to have significant leverage over rival North Korea.

"Our government is monitoring the latest moves in Hong Kong with interest and we hope this issue will be settled smoothly," the Foreign Ministry said in response to a question from The Associated Press.

South Korea is currently preoccupied with stalled negotiations on how to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons and trade disputes with Japan, and that could make Seoul even more reticent.

Choi Kang, vice president of Seoul's Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said even if there's a Chinese crackdown in Hong Kong, South Korea would likely end up expressing little more than "regrets" or "hopes for an early, peaceful resolution."

As for North Korea, the country's propaganda outlets have accused the United States and other Western countries of using the Hong Kong case as a chance to slander China and interfere in its domestic affairs.

"To take measure for internal affairs belongs to the sovereignty of relevant country," the North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in a commentary last week. "But the Western forces are obtrusively interfering in China's internal affair to add fuel to the reckless moves of the dishonest elements, saying this or that."

It didn't directly refer to the United States but an earlier Rodong Sinmun commentary said that "the Western countries including the U.S. are using (the Hong Kong issue) as a golden opportunity to defame China while raising the level of threat and blackmail against China."