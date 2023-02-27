China to tighten web video curbs to prevent kids from addiction

Child plays video game
1
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up the management of short videos as part of efforts to prevent children from becoming addicted to them, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said on Monday.

"Create a clean space for short videos, improve the level of protection of minors, and play a subtle and positive role in cultivating sentiment, enlightening minds, and leading trends," according to an NRTA statement on its website describing an internal meeting held on the issue of minor addiction.

The statement is the latest in a campaign launched by China's media regulators over a year ago that has significantly tightened the rules surrounding livestreaming, video gaming, and Internet usage among minors.

While no specific measures were announced on Monday, policies introduced by regulators last year included banning minors from tipping livestreamers and ordering domestic streaming and social media platforms to conduct regular minor-focused cyberprotection assessments.

China in 2021 introduced new rules that limit the amount of time under-18s can spend on video games to three hours a week, a move it said was necessary to combat gaming addiction.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

