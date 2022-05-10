China Crimps Covid Noose as Shanghai, Beijing Cases Persist

China Crimps Covid Noose as Shanghai, Beijing Cases Persist
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is tightening pandemic restrictions in Shanghai and expanding a mass testing sweep in Beijing as officials chase the elusive goal of wiping out Covid-19 cases in the community.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The country reported 3,426 new infections for Monday, the lowest daily tally since March 16. Cases in Shanghai, where the biggest outbreak remains underway, fell to a six week low of 3,014 after peaking at more than 27,000 a day in mid-April. In Beijing, new infections rose to 74, though they have yet to exceed 100-a-day in the current flare-up.

Despite the low numbers, authorities are ramping up curbs. Some Shanghai neighborhoods have announced “quiet periods,” where residents aren’t allowed to go outside and deliveries are curbed, while more people are being shipped off to government-run isolation centers under a new definition of what it means to be a close contact. In Beijing, areas beyond the biggest district Chaoyang are instituting rounds of mass testing with schools in the capital to remain shut.

The moves underscore the lengths officials will go to for a virus strategy that is leaving China isolated and out of step with the rest of the world, where Covid is now widespread. The country is trying to eliminate the last vestiges of Covid in their cities, and the tighter restrictions and stepped-up moves suggest the lockdowns that have confined millions of residents to their homes for more than a month won’t be eased soon.

Read more: Videos of People Dragged Into Quarantine Censored in China

Authorities expanded the criteria for close contacts in Shanghai, with people living in the same building as a positive Covid case at risk of being removed to government-run isolation facilities if they have regular daily interactions. Previously, people thought only those living in the same apartment or the same floor as positive cases would likely be considered close contacts and put in official quarantine.

A brigade of hundreds of volunteers dressed head-to-toe in protective gear are disinfecting the apartments of those who test positive, as well as the homes of neighbors who share kitchens or bathrooms, to further control the virus, officials said. Meanwhile, the last two subway lines in operation were suspended, according to The Paper.

Across the country, plunging subway travel - down 22% from a week earlier in 11 large cities - and home sales declines of more than 50% compared to a year earlier show the economic turmoil the measures are causing.

Uncertainties persist around Beijing’s virus situation, local health official Pang Xinghuo said at a Monday briefing. All regions in Chaoyang, Shunyi, Fangshan and other neighborhoods that found cases in the past seven days will conduct three rounds of mass Covid tests starting Tuesday, according to information shared at the press conference.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday reiterated the country’s adherence to Covid Zero, saying outbreaks should be stamped out as soon as they are detected, Xinhua reported. She urged the importance of early warning, and stressed the availability of PCR tests within 15 minutes’ walk in big cities.

China’s Covid Zero policy requires all cases and their close contacts to be isolated in government facilities as a way of snuffing out transmission. The strategy was effective at quashing Covid early on in the pandemic, but is being challenged by more transmissible variants like omicron.

The country’s ongoing pursuit of the strategy is leaving it increasingly isolated, with other parts of the world dismantling pandemic curbs and living alongside the virus, making the scenes in China all the more stark.

(Adds subway closings in Shanghai and home sales drops in sixth and seventh paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The AP Interview: BLM's Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

    No, insists Patrisse Cullors, former leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation: Despite allegations of financial improprieties, neither she nor anyone else in leadership misused millions of dollars in donations.

  • Shanghai disinfects homes, closes all subways in COVID fight

    Teams in white protective suits are entering the homes of coronavirus-infected people to spray disinfectant as Shanghai tries to root out an omicron outbreak under China's strict “zero-COVID” strategy. City official Jin Chen said Tuesday that in older communities with shared bathrooms and kitchens, the homes of anyone else who uses those facilities will also be disinfected. Shanghai also suspended service on the last two subway lines that were still operating Tuesday, marking the first time the city’s entire system has been shut down, according to The Paper, an online media outlet.

  • Chinese Commodities Slump as Beijing’s Response Is Found Wanting

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial commodities in China continued to slide as markets judge that Beijing isn’t doing enough to support demand, at least when compared to the government’s response to cratering economic activity at the start of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint

  • Occupiers plan to shoot people in Melitopol on 9 May and accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces Mayor of Melitopol

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - SUNDAY, 8 MAY, 2022, 16:55 According to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, the Russian occupiers are preparing provocations during the 9 May [Victory Day, an annual military holiday] celebrations in the city, including plans to shoot at civilians and accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Nintendo announces 10-1 stock split; sees Switch sales falling 9%

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd on Tuesday made a play for the hearts of retail investors, announcing a 10-1 stock split effective Oct. 1, a long-called-for move that aims to improve the liquidity of the videogame maker's shares. The surprise announcement came as Nintendo said it expects to sell 21 million Switch games consoles in the financial year that started on April 1, down 9% year on year, as the company grapples with component shortages. Nintendo sold 23.06 million Switch consoles in the year ended March.

  • U.S. Companies in China Caution About Covid. How the Economy Could Be Hit.

    The results of a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China show the widespread effects of Beijing's zero-coronavirus policy.

  • China’s COVID Lockdowns Push Copper Prices Lower

    Copper prices looked bullish at the beginning of April, but a new wave of lockdowns in China is adding downward pressure on the metal

  • Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant due to supply-chain problems: report

    Tesla had earlier "paused" production at the Shanghai factory for weeks as the city of 25 million people went into a strict COVID lockdown.

  • Goldfish and Old Bay team up for new ‘zesty’ snack flavor

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal tries out the latest snack team-up between Goldfish crackers and Old Bay seasoning.

  • Congressman Gallagher Urges U.S. to ‘Arm Taiwan to the Teeth’

    Gallagher made his own cases for investments in hard power, the importance of presidential rhetoric, and “arm[ing] Taiwan to the teeth.”

  • Tesla’s India fans are worried about Elon Musk’s waning interest in their country

    Elon Musk yesterday (May 9) tweeted about his 2007 Taj Mahal visit but that didn’t enthuse Tesla’s Indian fans much. They had other things to worry about. That includes the unending wait for the launch of the company’s car in India, the reported relocation of key personnel to other geographies, and an apparent tapering of the world’s richest man’s interest in their country.

  • Russia relocates anti-aircraft missile forces to the north of Crimea - "Skhemi"

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 8 MAY 2022, 13:38 A satellite has recorded the relocation of military equipment, in particular, the Russian army's anti-aircraft missile forces, to the north of occupied Crimea - to the village of Filativka, located near the Kherson region.

  • Marketmind: Waiting for China

    Earlier this year, investors' fears of an aggressive Fed rate hike cycle were tempered by signs China was looking to ease policy. Instead, Beijing has more or less sat on its hands, offering the odd pledge of policy support, as it did on Monday. Aside from questions around how bad things might be inside the world's No. 2 economy, another risk, highlighted by long-standing China bull BlackRock, is that of fresh tensions with the West around Beijing's tacit support for Russia.

  • Xi promotes Communist Party youth wing ahead of key congress

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday promoted the role of the ruling Communist Party’s youth wing ahead of a key party congress later this year that comes amid rising economic and social pressures. Addressing a meeting marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China, Xi said the body should “always be a vanguard force in mobilizing China’s youth in continuous endeavor.” Despite strict anti-virus measures in the Chinese capital, the event saw hundreds of masked participants gathered at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    PagerDuty, Nvidia, and PayPal are quality tech businesses that won't stay in the bargain bin forever.

  • Eric Holder: "Republicans have to cheat in order to win" elections

    Former attorney general says partisan gerrymandering, laws aimed at suppressing voter turnout are attempts to keep "the will of the American people from being expressed in the ballot box."

  • 'Like a prison': Shanghai, Beijing ratchet up COVID restrictions

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's two largest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on Monday, fuelling public angst and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus that has battered the world's second largest economy. In Shanghai, enduring its sixth week of lockdown, authorities have launched a new push to end infections outside quarantine zones by late May, according to people familiar with the matter. While there has been no official announcement, residents in at least four of Shanghai's 16 districts received notices at the weekend saying they wouldn't be allowed to leave their homes or receive deliveries, prompting a scramble to stock up on food.

  • Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks

    But two years into the pandemic, health officials in some countries are questioning the merits of repeated, mass testing when it comes to containing infections, particularly considering the billions it costs. Chief among them is Denmark, which championed one of the world's most prolific COVID testing regimes early on. "We've tested so much more than other countries that we might have overdone it," said Jens Lundgren, professor of infectious diseases at Rigshospitalet, University of Copenhagen, and member of the government's COVID advisory group.

  • ‘I think that is a very positive thing’: Bill Gates explains the digital silver lining to the COVID pandemic

    The Microsoft founder examines how COVID helped digitize the world at warp speed.

  • Dead sugar gliders, ferrets, bearded dragon among menagerie seized from Pullman apartment

    Pullman Police Department code enforcement officers who were checking on reports of animal cruelty found nearly two dozen live and dead animals inside an apartment.