China Ting Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3398) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we are going to look at China Ting Group Holdings Limited (HKG:3398) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Ting Group Holdings:

0.0056 = HK$15m ÷ (HK$3.8b - HK$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, China Ting Group Holdings has an ROCE of 0.6%.

View our latest analysis for China Ting Group Holdings

Is China Ting Group Holdings's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, China Ting Group Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 11% average in the Luxury industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how China Ting Group Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that , China Ting Group Holdings currently has an ROCE of 0.6%, less than the 4.0% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how China Ting Group Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:3398 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 1st 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if China Ting Group Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do China Ting Group Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

China Ting Group Holdings has total liabilities of HK$1.1b and total assets of HK$3.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 29% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.