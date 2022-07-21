China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping Bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7-nanometer technology, industry watchers TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That’s well ahead of SMIC’s established 14nm technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10nm and beyond, infuriating Beijing.

A person familiar with the developments confirmed the report, asking not to be named as they were not authorized to discuss it publicly. SMIC climbed as much as 1.9% in Hong Kong, while Chinese chip and chip gear stocks including Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co., Naura Technology Group Co. and Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. gained more than 5%.

SMIC’s surprising progress raises questions about how effective the export control mechanism has been and whether Washington can indeed thwart China’s ambition to foster a world-class chip industry at home and reduce reliance on foreign technologies. It also comes at a time American lawmakers have urged Washington to close loopholes in its Chinese-oriented curbs and ensure Beijing isn’t supplying crucial technology to Russia.

The restrictions effectively derailed Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business by cutting it off from the tools to compete at the cutting edge -- but that company is now quietly staffing up a renewed effort to develop its in-house chipmaking acumen.

Previously, SMIC has said that its core capabilities stand at 14nm, two generations behind 7nm, which in turn is roughly four years behind the most advanced technology available now from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. The company has worked with clients on technologies more advanced than 14nm as early as 2020, it said on an earnings call that year.

China-based MinerVa Semiconductor Corp., which is named as SMIC’s customer in the TechInsights report, showcases a 7nm chip on its website and said mass production began in July 2021, without specifying the manufacturer. Dylan Patel, chief analyst at SemiAnalysis, was first to note the report.

Representatives of SMIC and MinerVa didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Trump administration blacklisted SMIC about two years ago on national security concerns, citing the company’s ties with the Chinese military, an allegation the chipmaker has denied. Following Washington’s move, American equipment suppliers have been banned from providing the Chinese company with gear “uniquely required” to produce 10nm or more advanced chips without licenses, although it is not clear exactly what the US Department of Commerce has allowed domestic firms to sell to SMIC since.

Huawei and SMIC Scored Billions in US Licenses, Lawmakers Say

US Senator Marco Rubio and US Congressman Michael McCaul have repeatedly urged the department to tighten export control restrictions pertaining to SMIC to strengthen US security and ensure China is not transferring technology to Russia and helping Moscow evade sanctions.

“The Biden Administration will continue working to grow and strengthen our cooperation with allies and partners to ensure effective controls on semiconductor production so that we remain generations ahead of competitors in advanced semiconductor technology,” a spokesperson for the Commerce Department said. The National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

SMIC has said that its blacklist status hurts its ability to develop sophisticated technologies. The company’s capability is severely curbed by its lack of access to ASML Holding NV’s extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) systems, which are required to make the most advanced chips that include 5nm and 3nm geometries. The Dutch firm has not shipped a single EUV machine to mainland China because of US pressure on the Dutch government.

US Pushes for ASML to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to China

The administration of President Joe Biden at one point considered tightening restrictions around SMIC but ruled out any unilateral action to allow for more time to negotiate with other trading partners. Those talks have not borne fruit so far. Washington is, however, pushing ASML to stop selling even less advanced gear to China.

SMIC told analysts in mid-2020 that a large share of the equipment it has for 14nm chips can be used to make more advanced chips and it is seeking to develop more sophisticated technology to improve its profitability.

(Updates with share action from the third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

    On Feb. 2, when Meta Platforms reported Facebook's first-ever quarterly drop in daily users, its finance chief identified higher mobile data costs as a unique obstacle slowing growth in India, its biggest market. On the same day, the U.S. tech group posted the findings of its own research into Facebook's business in India on an internal employee forum. Many women have shunned the male-dominated social network because they're worried about their safety and privacy, according to the Meta research, which hasn't been previously reported.

  • People Are Refusing to Pay Their Mortgages in China. The Protest Could Spill Into the Wider Economy

    Analysts say the homeowner protest is affecting 235 property developments in 24 of China's 31 provinces

  • Taiwan's concerns on speed of arms sales will be conveyed to U.S., says ex-U.S. defence secretary

    Former U.S. defence secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday he would take back to Washington D.C. concerns expressed in Taiwan about the speed of arms sales to the island and the need to get greater access to weapons like portable missiles. Taiwan has previously talked of problems accessing some weapons it has on order, like shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Taiwan has complained of stepped up military pressure from China to force it into accepting Beijing's sovereignty claims.

  • Vitali Klitschko, Former Boxer and Mayor of Kyiv, Receives Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2022 ESPYs: 'A Hero'

    Actor Dwayne Johnson accepted the award on behalf of Vitali Klitschko, who remained in his native Ukraine

  • U.S. fears Venezuela is increasing efforts to lure and entrap Americans as bargaining chips

    In early March, after senior U.S. officials made a rare visit to Caracas, the Biden administration announced a breakthrough:. Two Americans detained in Venezuela were free and flying home. Direct talks with the government of Nicolás Maduro seemed to be paying off.

  • Rumors of the Fall of Xi Jinping Are Overblown

    Speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping won't secure a third term miss the point, writes Seong-Hyon Lee.

  • As Mega Millions jackpot hits $630 million, this Connecticut man warns that playing the lottery can become an addiction

    Adam Osmond, a Connecticut man who gambled away a fortune on lottery games, warns about the risks of addiction

  • Chipmakers may finally get their $52 billion in Chips Act government subsidies—but companies like Intel are not happy about some of the strings attached

    The latest disagreement between chipmakers and lawmakers: whether to prevent those who get CHIPS Act funding from expanding in China.

  • Economic boon or security threat? American city torn over Chinese milling project

    It is just a few hundred acres on the outskirts of a small, sleepy town in the middle of the vast American Great Plains. But a property deal in Grand Forks, North Dakota - hundreds of miles from any major US city - finds itself on the geopolitical stage, the focus of growing concern locally, in Washington, even Beijing. On one side of a brewing battle are "patriotic" residents fearful that a proposed Chinese milling plant, which the city council approved only to hit local resistance, will foster

  • Putin's last chance

    A few thoughts about the recent Nord Stream 1 situation and European gas.

  • The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next

    "We are giving back some of the euphoria [home] pricing that was rolling over every housing market," Rick Palacios Jr., head of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

  • Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

    Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in the fraught relationship between the former running mates and once close confidantes who could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run.

  • China’s Top Steel Mill Adds Its Voice to Growing Industry Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top steelmaker has added its voice to the growing sense of alarm among China’s mills over crisis conditions in the industry due to poor demand and plunging profits. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restar

  • CIA Director: Putin 'too healthy'

    William Burns' comment is a blow to Putin's critics who believed the Russian leader was ill.

  • Russia expands Ukraine war goals beyond east

    STORY: Moscow's military goals in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region, where Russia initially claimed it wanted to defend breakaway Ukrainian provinces.The shift was articulated on Wednesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said that one reason RUSSIA might expand what it calls its "special operation" are the longer-range rockets and artillery the U.S. and NATO allies have been funneling to Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to beat back the Russian invasion."That means the geographical tasks of the special operation will extend still further from the current line. Because we cannot allow the part of Ukraine that will be controlled by Zelenskiy, or whoever replaces him, to contain weapons that will pose a direct threat to our territory and the territory of the republics that have declared independence, those that want to determine their own future."Lavrov's comments are the clearest acknowledgment yet that Russia's objectives have expanded over the five months of war."That's not a surprise to any of us, or anybody in Europe, or anybody around the globe."U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Lavrov's statement confirmed what Washington and its allies had suspected were Russian President Vladimir Putin's objectives all along."He has stated a number of times that this is just a limited operation, focused on the Donbass. His actions have proven otherwise."After failing to capture the capital Kyiv at the outset of the invasion, Russia has shifted to a campaign of devastating bombardments to cement and extend its control of Ukraine's south and east.On Wednesday, local officials said a Russian missile strike killed a 13-year-old boy waiting at a bus stop in the easter city of Kharkiv.The boy's father clasped his dead son's hand.A day earlier Russian strikes hit Kramatorsk, a city western officials believe will become one of the main focuses of Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine.Ukraine says Russian forces have intensified long-distance strikes on targets far from the front, killing large numbers of civilians. Moscow says it is hitting military targets.In a visit to Washington, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska appealed to U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to provide more arms to her country."I am asking for weapons. Weapons that would not be used to wage a war on somebody else's land but to protect one's home and the right to wake up alive in that home."

  • Airbus, Boeing Are Expected To Receive Sizable Air India Jet Deal: Reuters

    According to industry sources, Air India is nearing a decision on a $50 billion jet order that will be split between Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) under its new owners Tata Group, reported Reuters. The order is expected to comprise up to 300 narrowbodies and up to 70 wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A350s, Boeing 787s, and Boeing 777s. One source cautioned that the conclusion was still unpredictable, and another claimed that a decision may be "imminent." The deal would be v

  • Mykolaiv will be closed to catch collaborators and traitors

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY, 11:08 Vitalii Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, announced that the regional centre would be closed for some time to neutralise collaborators and traitors.

  • European Parliament VP urges renewed China-Taiwan dialogue

    European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer met with Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday and called for China to open a “mutual and respectful dialogue” with the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory. Beer emphasized Taiwan’s importance “on a global scale” and called for the island to be allowed to participate in the World Health Assembly and for the European Union to upgrade its representation in Taipei.

  • Biden: Military thinks potential Pelosi trip to Taiwan is ‘not a good idea’

    The U.S. military has expressed concerns about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) reported plans to go to Taiwan, President Biden said Wednesday. “I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now. But I don’t know what the status of it is,” Biden told reporters after returning from a trip to Massachusetts…

  • Cheetahs to return to India after 70 years

    The cheetah is set to return to India, having disappeared from the subcontinent some 70 years ago. Years of negotiations and legal hurdles later, Namibia and India signed a pact yesterday (July 20) to relocate eight African cheetahs to the Kuno wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. The world’s fastest land animal was officially declared extinct in India in 1952.