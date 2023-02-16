China’s top diplomat starts Europe tour with Paris meeting
China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, met French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna for a bilateral meeting in Paris on Wednesday. (Feb. 16)
Soaring U.S. tensions with China, fears of a new Russian offensive against Ukraine and a stalemate with Turkey over NATO expansion will top Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s agenda as he heads to Europe this week. Blinken will leave Washington on Thursday for nearly a week of meetings in Germany, Turkey and Greece, the State Department said Wednesday.
China announced plans to develop new ground stations in Antarctica to support its satellite capabilities as concerns mount over Beijing's surveillance and security threats.
Hundreds of retirees took to the streets in the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Dalian on Wednesday to protest cuts to medical benefits, according to residents and social media posts, following widespread demonstrations last year over COVID curbs. In the central city of Wuhan, hundreds of mainly elderly people could be seen outside the city's central Zhongshan Park in video clips posted to social media. One video from Wuhan verified by Reuters showed pushing and shoving between protestors and uniformed security personnel.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan has not spotted any surveillance balloons from China in its vicinity, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, as a dispute between China and the United States over spy balloons triggers worries about rising military tensions. The U.S. military on Feb. 4 shot down what it called a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. China said the balloon was a civilian research craft that had mistakenly blown off course and on Monday it accused the United States of sending spy balloons over China.
Government should prioritize recovery and expansion of consumption by unleashing potential of the domestic market and increasing residents' income, Xi said.
Thyssenkrupp's restructuring was progressing at a slow pace, its finance chief said, as the company grapples with delayed spin off and listing of two of its units, as well as negative cash flow, sending its shares down nearly 10%. "Of course, free cash flow is an issue, and speed of implementation is also an issue," Klaus Keysberg said on Tuesday after the company's first-quarter results that showed its adjusted operating profit fell by a third. Thyssenkrupp has undergone a major overhaul in recent years by divesting several business, including its elevator unit, but two major pillars of its turnaround, the listing of its hydrogen business and spin off of its steel division, have been repeatedly delayed.
New York's Senate rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be the state's chief judge Wednesday, an extraordinary defeat for the state's top Democrat delivered by legislative leaders in her own party. The vote rejecting Judge Hector LaSalle as the head the state Court of Appeals and overseer of New York’s judicial system came after opposition from liberals, who wanted Hochul to pick a judge with a progressive record. Opponents questioned LaSalle's decisions as a judge on a midlevel appeals court.
Leading Republicans in Congress are not waiting for the next debate over assistance to Ukraine, instead launching an early and aggressive effort to make the case for why the U.S. should continue spending billions of dollars on the war effort. “I’m very much focused on the dissension within my own party on this,” Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Associated Press. McCaul plans to hold a hearing in the spring focused on Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, to try to bring home the war’s terrible toll.
A diplomatic rift between China and the United States deepened on Tuesday with Beijing accusing Washington of flying high-altitude balloons into its airspace and that of other countries, as the U.S. military examined debris of a suspected Chinese spy balloon it downed this month. The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before President Joe Biden ordered it shot on Feb. 4. The U.S. military has since carried out three more shootdowns as it combs the skies for objects that were not being captured by radar.
Gina Ortiz Jones has overseen the needs of nearly 700,000 military and civilian personnel across the Air Force and Space Force for the past two years.
Wang Yi has a difficult task: Repair fraying relations in the region at a time of heightened tension with Washington., growing European wariness toward Beijing and concern over China’s partnership with Russia.
The People's Republic of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs took jabs at the U.S. on Monday, calling the country "trigger-happy" to shoot down aircraft.
Pressure from U.S. regulators on crypto has ratcheted up in recent months, with the issuer of Binance's stablecoin the latest group in the spotlight.
With a major Russian offensive looming, NATO allies look to speed up weapon deliveries
A 2022 analysis showed Ohio had 20,349 orphan wells—the highest of any state nationwide, Molly Jo Stanley writes.
Economists only expected retail sales to rise 1.7% in January. While the rebound is welcome news for retailers, it makes the Fed’s job of controlling inflation a lot tougher. Retail sales climbed more than expected in January, signaling that consumer demand remains resilient despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
The upper chamber of Russia's parliament will hold extraordinary meeting on Feb. 22, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a senior lawmaker. The head of a Federation Council committee, Vyacheslav Timchenko, told RIA the meeting would focus on adoption of laws on the integration of four regions into the Russian Federation.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has joined in the crescendo of those calling for a moratorium on offshore wind amid whale deaths.
Sri Lanka and India will sign a pact to link their power grids and start negotiations on an upgraded trade agreement within two months, a Sri Lankan diplomat said on Wednesday, as the island nation seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades. India has provided some $4 billion in assistance to its southern neighbour since the crisis hit early last year, but Sri Lanka is now seeking to enhance trade and investments as it moves to close a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, the country's envoy to New Delhi told Reuters.
House Freedom Caucus lawmakers taking a hard line against raising the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling rely heavily on small donors to fund their campaigns, a Reuters analysis found, shielding them from business lobby pressure to avoid a default. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, a secretive group of at least 37 conservative Republicans, got close to 40% of their campaign funds from smaller donations during the 2022 election cycle, the analysis of financial disclosures found, compared to close to 20% for the rest of the party's House members. That financial independence from traditional power brokers could make it even harder for Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to maintain control over members of his party in a closely divided House and further complicate his negotiations with Democratic President Joe Biden over raising the government's borrowing limit.