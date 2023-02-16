China’s top diplomat starts Europe tour with Paris meeting

Reuters

Thyssenkrupp's restructuring was progressing at a slow pace, its finance chief said, as the company grapples with delayed spin off and listing of two of its units, as well as negative cash flow, sending its shares down nearly 10%. "Of course, free cash flow is an issue, and speed of implementation is also an issue," Klaus Keysberg said on Tuesday after the company's first-quarter results that showed its adjusted operating profit fell by a third. Thyssenkrupp has undergone a major overhaul in recent years by divesting several business, including its elevator unit, but two major pillars of its turnaround, the listing of its hydrogen business and spin off of its steel division, have been repeatedly delayed.