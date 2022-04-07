How China’s Top Quants Bought the Dip When Everybody Panicked

How China’s Top Quants Bought the Dip When Everybody Panicked
(Bloomberg) -- When China’s stock market plunged last month, one of the nation’s biggest algorithm-driven hedge funds says it bought the dip.

Shanghai Minghong Investment Management Co., which manages close to $11 billion, added 400 million yuan ($63 million) of stock exposure to its multi-strategy fund on March 15, founder Qiu Huiming told Bloomberg. Other quant funds say they too held the line during the selloff which evoked memories of the 2008 financial crisis.

Fund managers argue such moves counter accusations that computer-driven strategies tend to amplify volatility and cause unfairness to retail investors. The criticism came in March from former China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Xiao Gang, who called for restrictions on quant trading. His comments were supported by He Qiang, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the nation’s top advisory body, in an interview with the state-run Securities Daily.

“Because historical data show that such points tend to suggest a reversal and bottom-fishing opportunities, the model tends to just buy,” said Hangzhou-based Simon Lu, chief executive of Zhejiang High-Flyer Asset Management. “The machine, to a large extent, is counter-intuitive and runs counter to human nature,” he said, adding the company didn’t manually intervene.

High-Flyer, which managed about 90 billion yuan last year before seeing outflows, said it bought more shares than it sold during the two turbulent weeks ended March 18, when the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost about $850 billion before staging an aggressive rally once Beijing pledged to stabilize markets. Lingjun Investment, another top fund, said it recorded net buying during the market’s steepest declines.

Shanghai Minghong, which also recorded net purchases across all products, said the multi-strategy fund ended that week up 0.9%, compared with a 2.2% decline in the benchmark it tracks.

The rare insights highlight how some top quants added stocks during the worst of the declines, potentially providing a lift for managers facing concern about whether they can continue to outperform as their assets grow and markets become more turbulent.

It’s also an opportunity for hedge fund bosses to show how their models react under stress with their business increasingly in the spotlight. China’s quant hedge funds face curbs on fees as authorities seek to protect investors, people familiar with the matter said in February. Regulators halted a fast-track channel for product registration for at least some managers late last year and started requesting more detailed monthly reports on trading activity and positioning, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Ubiquant, which manages 70 billion yuan, says it kept positions full throughout the most turbulent week, “in effect serving as a force supporting the stability,” of shares traded on Chinese stock exchanges, the company said. Shanghai-based Mingshi Investment Management said it lifted stock holdings from the start of the year after raising more money from investors.

To be sure, sentiment remains fragile even after Vice Premier Liu He’s vow on March 16 to stabilize markets helped spur the rally.

Hedge funds in China often have agreements with investors spelling out mandatory levels to reduce exposure if their holdings drop below a certain value. The percentage of hedge funds with a net value under 0.8 yuan, a common trigger, jumped to 3.82% as of March 11, the highest since 2020, according to investment bank China International Capital Corp. Among quants, the share facing pressure to cut holdings was less than 1%.

Shanghai-based quant fund Highfort Investment in February temporarily scrapped management fees after a product’s net value fell below the level that requires exposure to be reduced. The product has since rebounded above its 0.88 yuan warning line, which is set at a higher level compared to the rest of the industry, according to a company representative.

While High-Flyer had to trim holdings as investors withdrew money, the offloading was mostly done in December and the company “smoothed” the impact by spreading sell orders through a prolonged period, Lu said.

“If funds had to sell because they hit those levels and investors want to redeem, that could lead to a short-term vicious cycle, but it’s about the rationality of investors and the maturity of the market,” said Li Minghong, a Shanghai-based fund of hedge funds manager at Aichen Asset. “At least this round of declines in the market had little to do with quants.”

Long-only quant products won’t cut positions unless there’s pressure from investors to redeem, Lingjun Investment, which manages more than 70 billion yuan, said in its reply to Bloomberg.

Compared to mixed funds and most actively-managed private funds, quants are “on the contrary, more stable” amid market turmoil, a fund representative said.

