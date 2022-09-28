China’s Top Refiners See Better Outlook in Possible Boost to Oil
(Bloomberg) -- Some of China’s biggest refiners have flagged an improving economic outlook for the world’s biggest crude importer, a bullish signal for an oil market that’s faltering on global slowdown concerns.
China’s economy is expected to be “much better” during the final three months of the year, compared with the third quarter, Wu Qiunan, the chief economist at PetroChina International, said at the annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference in Singapore. Some high frequency data may start to show better consumption in October, he said during a panel discussion.
The economic slump in China has passed and government stimulus has helped to boost confidence for consumers, according to Xin Sun, director at Shenghong Petrochemical International. Oil refining rates are improving and strong gasoline consumption will lead the recovery in transport fuel demand, said Chen Hongbing, deputy general manager at Rongsheng Petrochemical.
China’s Covid Zero policy, which relies on lockdowns and mass testing to stamp out infections, has weighed heavily on the nation’s economy. That’s contributed to bearish headwinds for oil prices, which have tumbled around 30% since early June as concerns over a global slowdown take their toll on commodities.
