China tops list of US's biggest threats for first time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
People&#39;s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers march in formation during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People&#39;s Republic of China in 2019 - THOMAS PETER&#xa0;/REUTERS
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers march in formation during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China in 2019 - THOMAS PETER /REUTERS

The US has for the first time designated China as its number one threat, with the intelligence community revealing on Wednesday that it is opening investigations into Beijing “every 10 hours”.

Spy agency leaders told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that China is an "unparalleled priority”, citing the country’s regional aggression and cyber capabilities.

“I don't think there is any country that presents a more severe threat to our innovation, our economic security and our democratic ideas,” Christopher Wray, FBI director, said in his testimony.

“And the tools in their toolbox to influence our businesses, our academic institutions, our governments at all levels are deep and wide and persistent.

“We have now over 2,000 investigations that tie back to the Chinese government,” he added. “I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time."

Chinese riot police patrol the perimeter of the Capital International Airport in Beijing - THOMAS PETER&#xa0;/Reuters
Chinese riot police patrol the perimeter of the Capital International Airport in Beijing - THOMAS PETER /Reuters

An annual intelligence report released on Tuesday warned that while all-out war between the two largest economies was unlikely, the US needed to prepare for conflict in the “grey zone” between war and peace, by increasing intelligence operations, cyberattacks and “coercive diplomacy”.

The report puts China’s push for “global power” first on the list of threats, followed by Russia, Iran and North Korea.

It also foresees China at least doubling its nuclear stockpile over the next decade and joining the space race in the next two years by launching a space station as part of its attempt to best Washington.

President Joe Biden has taken a hard stance on China and has repeatedly promised to stop it from passing the US to become the most powerful country in the world.

The president said he had made it clear to Xi Jinping, China’s president, that the US was not looking for confrontation, but would insist that Beijing abide by international rules for fair competition and fair trade and respect for human rights.

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington - Bloomberg
Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington - Bloomberg

Avril Haines, director of National Intelligence, agreed with Mr Wray’s assessment in her address to the Senate.

The appearance by Ms Haines and the other intelligence directors was the first such public "Worldwide Threats" hearing since January 2019. Former President Donald Trump, who often clashed with security agencies, did not send officials last year to testify at what is normally an annual event.

In previous years, the biggest threat to the US identified at the hearing has usually been much more general - for example, cyber security - rather than a specific country.

Much of the hearing this year focused on technology - the threat from hacking, the importance of leading-edge development and the malign influence of social media.

"(China) also has substantial cyber capabilities that if deployed, at a minimum, can cause localised, temporary disruptions to critical infrastructure inside the United States," Ms Haines warned.

Recommended Stories

  • Permian Output Nears Levels Not Seen Since Pandemic Start

    (Bloomberg) -- The Permian Basin, the U.S.’s most prolific shale patch, will produce crude oil at levels not seen since the start of the pandemic in the latest sign the global economy is heating back up.Higher prices are buoying drillers’ confidence. Benchmark Nymex oil gained nearly 35% in the past four months after OPEC and its alliance cut production to strike a balance between demand and supply. The fossil fuel is also getting a bump as Covid-19 vaccinations progress and Americans travel again, boosting gasoline consumption.Output in the basin will reach 4.466 million barrels a day in May, the most in a year, and rig counts have touched a one-year high, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Total American crude production peaked at over 13 million barrels a day last year before the global pandemic crushed oil prices, forcing scores of drillers to file for bankruptcy and shutter wells.The increase is also coming from explorers who are trying to complete the drilling and finishing of wells that were disrupted by the extreme cold weather that swept across the U.S. south last month, while trying to meet targets for this quarter, said Artem Abramov, head of shale research for Rystad Energy. The company’s own supply estimates for next month are slightly higher than the government’s forecasts.Before the interruptions in February, output in the Permian was recovering, with drillers finishing wells at 57% of their pre-pandemic speed, or about 250 a month. The patch should return to a path of increasing output if producers can sustain the current momentum, BNEF analyst Tai Liu said in a note to clients last week.But growth across the U.S. shale patches will likely be kept in check by producers seeking to limit spending in tune with promises to shareholders to boost dividends instead of supply.“It would be very hard for the US oil and gas industry to get back to over 13 million barrels a day. I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said at a conference last week. “Too much investment would be required.”The EIA also said in its Drilling Productivity report Tuesday that most other major oil producing regions would see a decline in output for May compared with the prior month. Production in the Bakken, for example, is forecast to decline by 12,000 barrels a day to 1.105 million next month.(Updates with more data from EIA report in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Projections for electricity emissions underestimated the pace of power transition

    Data: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory report; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosA new study explores how the U.S. power sector evolved on a much lower carbon path than analysts were projecting about 15 years ago.Why it matters: The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory report is a reminder about the limits of our ability to look into the energy future. But it also shows that while energy transitions are generally slow, that's not some ironclad law of nature.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: The report comes as the White House seeks to breathe life into its aggressive target of 100% zero-carbon power generation by 2035.The big picture: "This historical record demonstrates the ability of technological and policy changes to set the power sector on a dramatically different emissions trajectory," the study notes.How it works: The study compares the business-as-usual projections from Energy Information Administration's (EIA) 2005 Annual Energy Outlook to what actually happened. A suite of forces created a different path, such as much lower power demand than projected; the shale gas boom helping to shove coal aside; steep renewables costs declines; and more.Yes, but: The report notes that the past "does not trivialize the challenges that remain" for further decarbonization. "Nor does it offer a specific roadmap for how best to achieve additional power-sector emissions reductions." The intrigue: The authors are not picking on EIA. For one thing, they note its "reference" cases do not assume policy changes.The report also compares them to a separate Energy Department study in 2008 and five separate private-sector projections from 2004.All of them were way off on power sector CO2. "The general findings presented in this report are ... robust across a number of past projections." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amazon, Google Join Hundreds of American Corporations in Signing Letter Opposing Voting Limits

    Hundreds of corporations including Google and Amazon signed on to a statement, released Wednesday, expressing opposition to “any discriminatory legislation” that would make it harder to vote. The statement was organized by Kenneth Chenault, a former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck. Other companies backing the statement include Black Rock, Netflix, General Motors, and Starbucks. “It should be clear that there is overwhelming support in corporate America for the principle of voting rights,” Chenault said in the statement. However, “we are not being prescriptive” regarding specific legislation. “These are not political issues,” Chenault said. “These are the issues that we were taught in civics.” The statement is part of a push by major corporations to denounce voting legislation such as the bill recently passed in Georgia, which, among other provisions, mandates that voters present photo identification and bans advocacy groups from distributing food at polling places. Similar bills are under consideration in states including Texas and Michigan, and were introduced after former President Trump claimed Democrats “stole” the general election by means of voter fraud. President Biden and other Democrats claim such legislation is intended to prevent African Americans from voting, with Biden comparing the bills to Jim Crow laws. In response to the Georgia law, Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver, Colo., and actor Will Smith announced that he would move production of a new $120 million movie to a different state. Republicans have criticized corporate moves to boycott Georgia. “Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said earlier this month.

  • Dodge Hellcat Flips Chevy Silverado In Colorado

    It’s Mopar vs GM and only one will win…

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • Q&A: What are vaccine passports, and why do some people hate them so much?

    We explain what vaccine passports are, how they work, where they've been implemented, and why some people object to them.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Intelligence agencies: China is top threat to U.S. global influence

    A 27-page report, which summarizes the best assessments of analysts from across the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community, has identified China as the biggest threat to U.S. global influence.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • ‘An indefensible system’: AOC leads calls to abolish police after Daunte Wright killing

    Democrat leads calls for reform of US policing as brands including Ben & Jerry’s issue demand for ‘a real system of public safety’

  • Biden to detail pullout plans for last troops in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden is planning to announce his plans to withdraw remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan, declaring that the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why American forces should still be there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States. The U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results, Biden says in excerpts released ahead of an afternoon address in which he intends to detail his withdrawal timeline. The drawdown would begin rather than conclude by May 1, which has been the deadline for full withdrawal under a peace agreement the Trump administration reached with the Taliban last year.

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • MLS 2021: Players young and old to watch in new MLS season

    Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. Now players like Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Ayo Akinola and Emanuel Reynoso are being talked about as potential breakout stars for the Major League Soccer season.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • George Floyd’s Brother Breaks Down on the Stand: He ‘Was the Leader in Our House’

    Brandon Bell/GettyGeorge Floyd’s younger brother broke down in tears on the stand Monday as he recalled seeing his sibling for the last time at their mother’s funeral in 2018.“George just sat there at the casket... He would just say ‘mama, mama,’ over and over again,” Philonise Floyd, 39, told jurors in Hennepin County court on Monday. “And I didn’t know what to tell him, because I was in pain, too. We all were hurting. And he was just kissing her, and just kissing her. He didn’t want to leave the casket.”Two years later, his older brother died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes as he pleaded he couldn’t breathe and bystanders begged for mercy.Chauvin, 45, is now on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was partially a result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.” Several current and former Minneapolis police officials, as well as use-of-force experts, all testified on behalf of the government that not only did Chauvin not follow protocol during the May 25 arrest but his actions were “totally unnecessary.”As one of the final witnesses for the prosecution, Floyd’s brother’s gut-wrenching testimony gave jurors a sense of who Floyd was as a person. Breaking down at times, Philonise said his older brother loved to play Double Dribble on Nintendo and was “the leader in our household”—but a terrible cook.“He would always make sure that we had our clothes for school,” Philonise said. “He made sure that we all were going to be to school on time. And like I told you, George couldn’t cook. But he will make sure you have a snack or something to get in the morning. But he—he was one of those people in the community that when they had church outside, people would attend church just because he was there. Nobody would go out there until they seen him. And he just was like a person that everybody loved around the community.”“He just knew how to make people feel better,” he added.But after their mother died in 2018, Floyd had a hard time moving on, his brother said. Philonise said the “big mama’s boy” shared a special bond with their mother and taught his family to treat her with respect.That bond was apparent on May 25, when Floyd called out for his mother several times as Chauvin restrained him on the ground outside CupFoods. Over the last two weeks, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Those witnesses included an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation.Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefHennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who wrote the controversial report on Floyd’s death, testified on Friday that the cops’ restraint “was just more than” Floyd could take. Baker, however, wouldn’t rule out the role of drugs and heart issues in Floyd’s death, providing a small glimmer of hope for Chauvin’s defense team after a devastating week of evidence in which the Minneapolis police chief said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and three renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone.Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich on Monday testified that Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest” due low oxygen levels after being restrained. He said that while Floyd suffered from anxiety, substance abuse, and high blood pressure, he had an “exceptionally strong” heart and had no threatening conditions.“I can say to a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary heart event and he did not die from a drug overdose,” he said, later adding that he saw no evidence “to suggest that a fentanyl overdose caused Mr. Floyd’s death.”“I feel that Mr. Floyd’s death absolutely was preventable,” Rich said.During cross-examination, Nelson questioned Floyd’s high blood pressure—and whether he thought Floyd would have survived the arrest if he “had simply gotten in the back of the squad car?”“Had he not been restrained in the way in which he was, I think he would’ve survived that day,” Rich replied.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner previously concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but supply shortages have appeared in some areas.

  • Boris Johnson could be seen as ‘truly historic figure’ in 100 years' time, says Anthony Seldon

    Boris Johnson could “very easily” be seen as “a truly historic figure” in 100 years’ time according to the unofficial biographer of 10 Downing Street. Sir Anthony Seldon, who has written biographies of Prime Ministers going back to Winston Churchill, said while "the jury is out," history was beckoning the Prime Minister. He added: "He could very easily be one of those figures who people still in 100 years talk about as a truly historic figure who made the weather. I mean, Boris Johnson is a weather maker.” Sir Anthony, widely acknowledged to be a national authority on all matters to do with 10 Downing Street, warned that “anyone who writes off Boris Johnson is, I think, letting their prejudice take over. “Historically, he has been in charge of the country at the time of Brexit and Covid, two massive events in British history. And he won a landslide. “You don't have to be well organised as PM. You just need to have people around you.” Speaking to today’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, Sir Anthony added: “Whatever one thinks about Brexit, it was a historic decision and execution. So the jury's out. “If he can stabilise the country, the economy and society, if he can do something for levelling up and also with COP 26 - Carrie Symonds very keen by his side on that, they're a very strong double act." Turning to the problems facing David Cameron, who is under fire for texting the Chancellor Rishi Sunak when he was working for financial company Greensill, Sir Anthony said: "I think that it is a service to have been Prime Minister and you have to give back to the country. I think you have a duty to ensure that you do something that is going to benefit people, in a not dissimilar way to the monarchy." Sir Anthony advised Mr Cameron "to find his niche, something that truly he believes in, which people can respect and admire and think is appropriate... he has to find something that gains respect and trust". Listen to the full interview with Sir Anthony Seldon on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with Tobias Ellwood MP, chairman of the Defence select committe, and Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, on the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • Louisiana capsizing: 12 lost at sea after ‘microburst’ storm hits coast

    State senator ‘praying for everyone’ caught in strong winds that capsized a 129-foot vessel on Tuesday

  • Niger school blaze: Trapped children die in Niamey

    The fire in Niamey engulfed straw classrooms and those in the nursery could not escape.