China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

FILE PHOTO: Humanitarian aid sent by China to Afghanistan is distributed in Kabul
Mohammad Yunus Yawar
·2 min read

By Mohammad Yunus Yawar

KABUL (Reuters) - China's ambassador touted trade and investment plans for Afghanistan on Tuesday, a public endorsement for doing business in the Taliban-controlled country after an earthquake drew attention to the humanitarian consequences of Western sanctions.

At a rare press conference alongside the Taliban administration's acting minister for disaster management, Ambassador Wang Yu announced $8 million in aid for relief from the June 22 earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people.

"Besides emergency humanitarian aid, after the political changes last year and after the earthquake, we also have long-term economic reconstruction plans," he said. The priority would be trade, followed by investment, as well as agriculture.

No country has formally recognised the Taliban, who seized power last year after the United States and its allies abruptly withdrew troops following 20 years of war.

Western countries say the sanctions, which include freezing billions of dollars in Afghan reserves, can be lifted only if the militants meet conditions such as lifting restrictions on participation in public life for women and girls. Some aid agencies complained that sanctions curtailed their ability to assist after last month's earthquake.

China, which shares a remote border with Afghanistan and derives influence among its neighbours from its huge "Belt and Road" investment initiative, has consistently called for sanctions to be lifted.

The ambassador said negotiations were going on for two major mining projects, including Mes Aynak, a copper mine in southern Afghanistan that a Chinese state-owned company has rights to under an arrangement brokered with the previous Afghan government. Afghanistan's largely untapped mineral reserves include large deposits of iron ore and copper.

Taliban administration officials, including the group's Supreme Leader in a speech at a gathering last week, have said the country needs to become less dependent on aid and encourage business.

Speaking of Afghan reserves frozen in Western banks, Wang said: "China always thinks that money belongs to the Afghan people ... China has always called on the international community...for the release of the funds."

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Peter Graff)

Recommended Stories

  • Save $200 this 4th of July and get fit ASAP with these adjustable Bowflex dumbbells

    Grab these space-saving weight sets at super-low prices at Amazon.

  • Liberated villages of Kherson Oblast live on despite daily shelling

    Although the enemy is only a few miles away, the villagers of the north of Kherson Oblast plant gardens, help the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and dream of peace.

  • Big Sean Confirms He and Jhené Aiko Are Expecting First Child Together: 'Can't Wait to Be a Dad' (UPDATE)

    In a series of excited posts shared on his Instagram Stories, Big Sean confirmed that Jhené Aiko is pregnant with their first child together.

  • US: Israeli fire likely killed reporter; no final conclusion

    U.S. officials said Monday the bullet that killed veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was likely fired from an Israeli position. State Department spokesman Ned Price, announcing the results of the probe, said “independent, third-party examiners” had undertaken an “extremely detailed forensic analysis” of the bullet that killed her after the Palestinian Authority handed it over to them. The results, announced ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to the region next week, were unlikely to lay the matter to rest.

  • 'Get the Stretcher!' Life and Death on Ukraine's Front Line

    DONETSK REGION, Ukraine — Between the cracks of mortar fire and the metallic bangs of Russian self-detonating mines, Yurii, a Ukrainian army medic, readied an intravenous line for the soldier sprawled on the stretcher below him. The soldier looked to be in his mid-20s. His face was smeared with dirt and fear. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Do you remember your name?” Yurii asked. “Maksym,” the soldier whispered back. Earlier that morning Maksym had been under a Russi

  • Ukraine invasion turning into protracted war that Russia will win, experts warn

    Experts have said Ukraine can win - but only if its allies step up to the plate and offer substantial support.

  • China pledges to share more data on the Mekong River with downstream nations

    China will share more data on the Mekong River with countries downstream, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, amid long-standing criticism that its projects have caused flooding and drought in the river's lower reaches. This was to "share the dividends of cooperation and push development", Wang said at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation in Bagan, Myanmar on Monday. He also said China would "inspect the safety of 20 reservoirs and dams to control floods, safeguard food

  • Jhené Aiko Is Expecting Her First Baby With Longtime Boyfriend Big Sean

    Jhené Aiko and Big Sean's family is expanding. On Sunday, People confirmed that Aiko is expecting her first child with her longtime partner, Big Sean.

  • Egypt's Suez Canal revenue hits $7 billion record peak

    Egypt's Suez Canal revenue hit a record high of $7 billion in the financial year to June 30, up 20.7% from the previous year, Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabea said on Monday. A statement from the authority attributed the rise to an increase in vessel numbers and cargoes, with total cargoes reaching a record high of 1.32 million tonnes, up 10.9% from 2020/21.

  • Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge Kiss at Wimbledon While Sitting With His Ex Sienna Miller

    Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge sparked romance rumors after they were spotted kissing at Wimbledon next to the Sandman star's ex Sienna Miller, who was there with her boyfriend Oli Green.

  • Bezos slams Biden's call for gasoline stations to cut prices

    In a tweet on Saturday, Biden said, "this is a time of war and global peril," and demanded the companies lower gasoline prices, which have soared to about $5 a gallon in many parts of the country. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this.

  • Spying on Ukrainian Armed Forces in southern Ukraine: Security Service exposes Russian agents

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 4 JULY 2022, 11:54 The Security Service of Ukraine has announced that it has neutralised a group of Russian agents who had been gathering intelligence on the defence of the Black Sea regions.

  • Jhené Aiko Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby with Longtime Partner Big Sean

    Jhené Aiko is already mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan

  • Turkey Renews Threat to Veto Sweden and Finland’s NATO Bids

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionTurkey is threatening to veto NATO membershi

  • US and Russian ambassadors to China clash over Ukraine war at Beijing forum

    The US and Russian ambassadors clashed over Ukraine in a rare joint appearance in Beijing on Monday. Nicholas Burns, the United States ambassador, told the World Peace Forum in Beijing that Russia's "unprovoked" invasion was "the greatest threat to the world order". "Russia's war in Ukraine, the fact that Russia crossed the border with an armed force, unprovoked, and has started this war with so much human suffering, so many innocent civilians dead - this is a direct violation of the UN Charter,

  • Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

    Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport in Bulgaria's capital Sofia before the flights left that he was among the 70 Russian diplomatic staff declared “persona non grata” last week and ordered to leave the country by the end of Sunday. Bulgaria's expulsion decision was announced by acting Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who took a strong stance against Russia after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Trump: Jan. 6 Panel 'Thugs' Should 'Go After' Americans 'Burning Down Cities'

    It's not at all clear what the former president was referring to in a furious series of Fourth of July messages.

  • Kristi Noem Gets Grilled on Whether South Dakota Would Force 10-Year-Old to Have Baby

    CNNRepublican Gov. Kristi Noem ducked and dodged Sunday morning when asked if South Dakota would force a raped 10-year-old to give birth—eventually suggesting that “tragic situation” shouldn’t change her state’s restrictive abortion laws. “The law today is that abortions are illegal except to save the life of the mother,” Noem told anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union.Bash had pressed Noem about the case of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was denied an abortion because she was three days

  • Cassidy Hutchinson testimony prompts reassessment of Trump legal culpability

    The Jan. 6 committee’s accumulating evidence against former President Trump, including testimony from White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, has strengthened a potential criminal case against him and chipped away at his most likely defense arguments, legal experts say. Hutchinson, a former special assistant to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as the president,…

  • Jan. 6 panel member ‘surprised’ by prosecutors’ reaction to Hutchinson testimony

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said she is “surprised” by federal prosecutors’ reactions to testimony given before the panel this week by Cassidy Hutchinson, who previously served as an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. During an appearance…