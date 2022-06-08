China Trade Data to Show If Easing Virus Is Boosting Commodities

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s first batch of trade data for May is due Thursday and the numbers should give an indication of the extent to which an easing of virus outbreaks in the latter part of that month impacted commodities markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Expectations for a revival in demand from the world’s biggest crude buyer is one of the main drivers boosting oil at the moment. The overall oil import numbers will be closely watched for any signs that refiners stocked up last month ahead of an anticipated rebound in consumption.

A breakdown of imports by country won’t be released until later in June, however, meaning the market will have to wait a bit longer to get official confirmation of how much Russian crude China is snapping up. Overall fuel export figures may provide clues on how much scope there is for Asia’s biggest refiner by capacity to help ease global shortages of diesel and gasoline.

In metals, whether Chinese aluminum exports had another strong month will be of interest. Shipments jumped to the second-highest total on record in April, fueled by growing shortages of the so-called everywhere metal and more sales to sanctions-hit Russia.

China’s iron ore imports will also be in focus for clues on whether a recovery rally in the steel-making ingredient can be sustained. Beijing has made repeated pledges to ramp up infrastructure spending, so it’s possible that may have triggered more purchases from steel mills last month.

On the agricultural front, China will report import levels for soybeans, which have surged this year amid a worsening global food shortage. Asia’s largest economy is highly dependent on overseas soybeans. And also look out for any recovery in Chinese fertilizer exports -- which were down in the first four months of the year -- as the country prioritized domestic needs.

Also coming on Thursday will be steel and rare earth exports, and import figures for gas, coal, edible oils, rubber and meat. Later in the month, on June 18, there will be a breakdown of the oil import figures by country, plus aluminum imports and copper exports.

Events Today

(All times Beijing unless shown otherwise.)

  • Nothing major scheduled

Today’s Chart

After two years of record exports, Chinese manufacturers are turning downbeat as consumers in their biggest markets curb spending and Covid lockdowns drive customers to competitors in the region.

On The Wire

China Grain Reserves Group, known as Sinograin, is buying newly harvested wheat for national reserves at levels that are about 30% higher than the minimum purchase price, showing the government’s determination to bolster production at a time of global shortage.

  • Copper Edges Up as Traders Seen Moving Metals to China on Demand

  • China Steel Sector to Turn Around in June as Work Resumes: CICC

  • Return of Dine-In Services in Beijing to Boost Food Demand

  • China Fears Wind Is Blowing Covid Virus in From North Korea

  • Chinese Carmaker Joins SpaceX in Low-Earth-Orbit Satellite Race

  • China’s Busy Abbatoirs Signal Limited Gains for Pork, Soybeans: BI

The Week Ahead

Thursday, June 9

  • China to release May aggregate financing & money supply by June 15

  • China’s 1st batch of May trade data, incl. steel, aluminum & rare earth exports; steel, iron ore & copper imports; soybean, edible oil, rubber and meat & offal imports; oil, gas & coal imports; oil products imports & exports. ~11:00

  • USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 EST

Friday, June 10

  • China inflation data for May, 09:30

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

  • China farm ministry’s monthly crop supply-demand report (CASDE)

  • USDA’s monthly world crop supply-demand report (WASDE), 12:00 EST

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TSMC Expects 30% Sales Rise Despite Global Economic Ructions

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. expects revenue to grow about 30% in 2022, signaling resilient demand for electronics despite global macroeconomic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsSales

  • Crypto Price Analysis June 07: BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, LRC

    The crypto market closed in red yesterday as about $48 billion was wiped out from the market, with most of the cryptocurrencies declining significantly.

  • Japan’s Smaller Economic Slip Points to Consumer Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy contracted less than initially estimated at the beginning of this year, as revised figures showed consumer spending held up in the first quarter of the year even as the country suffered from its worst outbreak of the pandemic yet.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point Aft

  • China Approves More Games in a Step Toward Normalization

    (Bloomberg) -- China approved its second batch of games this year following a months-long freeze, in a step toward normalization in the world’s largest mobile entertainment arena.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsThe appr

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro Casts Doubt Over Biden Win on Eve of Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cast doubt on the legitimacy of his US counterpart Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, two days before the two leaders were scheduled to meet at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist U

  • Taiwan's TSMC says no plans for now to build factories in Europe

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Wednesday it has no concrete plans for factories in Europe - remarks that come amid efforts by the European Union to encourage Taiwanese firms to manufacture chips there. With many industries suffering from a global shortage of semiconductors, Taiwan and the EU held high level trade talks last week with chip cooperation at the top of the agenda. In February, the EU unveiled the European Chips Act, with the bloc mentioning Taiwan as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with.

  • Bulk of US Venture Investors Want to Back Minority-Run Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The majority of US and Canadian-based venture capital investors are planning to back funds with exposure to female founders, a sign that male-dominated capital allocation might start to shift.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If U

  • US Seeks $4.3 Billion for Uranium to Wean Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is pushing lawmakers to support a $4.3 billion plan to buy enriched uranium directly from domestic producers to wean the US off Russian imports of the nuclear-reactor fuel, according to a person familiar with the matter. Shares of uranium companies surged.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products S

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • US Trade Deficit Narrows Most on Record on Muted China Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The US trade deficit shrunk in April by the most on record in dollar terms, reflecting a drop in the value of imports amid Covid lockdowns in China while exports climbed.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsTh

  • What a Mining Moratorium Could Really Mean for New York’s Crypto Industry

    Perianne Boring, Chamber of Digital Commerce CEO, discusses the potential implications for crypto mining after the New York State Senate greenlit a two-year crypto mining moratorium bill that is now heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk.

  • RBC Says Verastem Interim Analysis In Ovarian Cancer Reinforces Enthusiasm

    With the anticipation of a 2Q program update, Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) announced that its interim analysis findings for the RAMP 201 program for recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) continue evaluation in both monotherapy and combination regimens. With incremental updates from ASCO, reiterated KOL enthusiasm, and more updates are upcoming in 2022 on a longer runway, RBC Capital continues to like the VSTM setup. The company plans to complete enrollment of all four trial cohor

  • NY bill aims to limit crypto miners using fossil fuel-generated power

    Cryptocurrency mining requires a lot of electricity to power computer systems that compete to solve mathematical puzzles to validate blockchain transactions. The miner who solves the puzzle first is rewarded with cryptocurrency. The State Assembly passed the bill in April and the Senate passed it late last week.

  • Peak U.S. inflation? This obscure corner of the financial market says otherwise

    Fixings imply that May's year-over-year CPI rate release on Friday will surpass the 8.2% median forecast of economists.

  • Ray Dalio Says Central Banks to Cut Rates in 2024, AFR Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio said central banks across the globe will be required to cut interest rates in 2024 after a period of stagflation constrains their economies, according to the Australian Financial Review.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Econo

  • Elon Musk Rewrites the Art of Business Negotiations

    The billionaire has turned his $44 billion takeover bid for the microblogging website into a twisted saga.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 6/7: Target, Smucker, Eli Lilly

    Jim Cramer says smart investing is as simple as buying growth stocks when interest rates begin to fall.

  • This Chip Stock Is One of the Best to Own in H2

    The equity is clinging to a 6% 12-month lead

  • Exxon, Total Poised to Win Stakes in Giant Qatar Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsExxon Mobil Corp., TotalEnergies SE and ConocoPhillips are among a group of Western energy companies poised to win stakes in a multibillion-dollar project to boost Qatar’s

  • Costco wants to limit gas station fill ups to members, but is it allowed in New Jersey?

    Costco recently posted signs warning motorists that membership will be required to buy gas, but it's unclear if state law allows it.