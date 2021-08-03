China Traders Add to Easing Bets as Economic Prospects Dim

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are boosting wagers on another round of policy easing in China after a key factory gauge fell in July and virus cases spiked.

Benchmark bond yields and an indicator of future rates are both at one-year lows as bets swell in both the rates and derivatives markets. A Politburo meeting last week added fuel to the speculation, with top leaders vowing to keep liquidity ample.

“Moderating activity and a likely targeted policy approach mean that a further cut in the reserve-requirement ratio in the second half appears increasingly likely,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging markets Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. China’s bonds “will likely remain supported,” he said.

The next window for the People’s Bank of China to add to monetary easing appears to be in about two weeks’ time, when 700 billion yuan ($108 billion) of medium-term policy loans mature. To add accommodation, the authorities may opt to inject more liquidity than the amount coming due, or even go as far as to cut the interest rate on the loans.Here are four charts looking at the growing momentum for monetary easing in Chinese money markets:

China’s sovereign bonds have rallied for seven straight weeks, and are on course for an eighth based on Monday’s performance. The benchmark 10-year yield has fallen nearly 50 basis points from its February high, bolstered by foreign inflows and bets on further easing after a surprise cut in the reserve requirement ratio that took effect on July 15. Bonds have also been boosted by haven demand triggered by a selloff in stocks.

Traders are adding to bets on monetary easing via interest-rate swaps. The rate on one-year contracts has fallen to the lowest level in a year, pricing in expectations for increasing liquidity over that period.

“There will likely be another one or two RRR cuts this year, but I don’t think there will be any rate cut,” said Larry Hu, head of Greater China economics at Macquarie Group in Hong Kong. An RRR cut would be a tool to replenish liquidity as more policy loans in the medium-term lending facility will mature in the second half, he said, adding that would be fine-tuning of monetary policy rather than a new easing cycle.

For banks with AAA ratings, it has become cheaper to borrow cash from the market than from the central bank’s medium-term lending facility. The spread between one-year AAA rated negotiable certificates of deposit and the PBOC’s one-year MLF rate widened to the most in about a year on Friday.

The PBOC’s willingness to add liquidity into the banking system, as seen by the two straight days of injections at the end of July, is having an impact on short-term money-market rates. The benchmark seven-day interbank borrowing rate has fallen back below the PBOC’s seven-day reverse repo rate.

(Updates to rewrite top two paragraphs.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Specter Jolts ByteDance Backers to Try Trimming Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- A handful of investors rattled by China’s sweeping regulatory changes are looking to offload private stakes in TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd. and other Chinese technology companies, according to advisory firm Setter Capital.“People are seeing there is increased risk with China right now, especially if the regulations mean companies can’t IPO when they want,” said Prab Rattan, vice president at Setter, which helps asset managers buy and sell shares of private companies on the seconda

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.2500

    USD/CAD managed to settle above 1.2480 and is trying to settle above the resistance level at 1.2500.

  • European Bonds Rally on Bets on Weak Growth, Inflation

    German bund yields declined as investors bet on the European Central Bank continuing to buy bonds, and on growing economic divergence between Europe and the rest of the world—especially the U.S.

  • TREASURIES-Yields lower on soft manufacturing report, virus resurgence

    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 5.5 basis points at 1.1839% in afternoon trading, extending a pattern of declines playing out since the spring. The yield touched 1.151%, the lowest since July 20, shortly after an Institute for Supply Management report showed July U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month. The report reinforced the idea that growth might have peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust, driving investors into safe havens.

  • Chinese Stocks Jump as Beijing Signals More Economic Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities rallied by the most in ten weeks as traders turned buyers of everything from baijiu producers to construction firms on expectations of increased support for the economy.The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 2.6%, its best day since May 25. Consumer shares led gains, with Kweichow Moutai Co. and Wuliangye Yibin Co. adding at least 4.5%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 1.1%.Monday’s move higher follows a much-watched Politburo meeting Friday, which was seen to i

  • S&P 500 edges down on virus woes, slowing economy

    The S&P 500 Index closed slightly lower on Monday after erasing early gains as worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing U.S. economy overshadowed optimism around more fiscal stimulus and a strong second-quarter earnings season. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on CNBC late in the session that the Fed could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects. He also suggested the Fed could announce in September it would start to reduce its monthly bond purchases, which could lift yields again - not the best news for the stock market.

  • Ultra Clean Holdings, inc (UCTT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer; and Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer. Jim will begin with some prepared remarks about the business and Sheri will follow with the financial review.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • 5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    It's my belief that if you put $50,000 to work right now in any of the following five stocks, they'd help you become a millionaire by 2040, or perhaps sooner. Don't be turned off by companies with market caps north of $100 billion. Often, businesses that have large market caps offer sustainably strong growth and/or profitability.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Consider Buying These PfANG Stocks Instead.

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (whose Google unit is the "G" in FAANG), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) -- rank among the top 10 biggest companies in the world. Only Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lags behind, but the streaming company still has a market cap of close to $230 billion. Consider buying these PfANG stocks instead.

  • Passive investors have saved a fortune over the last 25 years

    Investors who’ve opted to passively track the stock market haven’t just outperformed most active fund managers. They’ve also saved a ton of money in fees while doing it.Why it matters: There are loads of active fund managers aiming to beat the returns of funds that track indexes like the S&P 500. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBecause these fund managers are much more hands-on, closely monitoring activity and trading often, the

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Advanced Micro Devices 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to John Paulson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Paulson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who oversees […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.