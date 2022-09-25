China Traders See Property Boost, Covid Zero Resolve at Congress

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bruised from a tumultuous year, China stock investors are looking to capitalize on any potential policy shifts at the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress next month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A key strategy is to bet on more stimulus for the property market as authorities seek to rescue the ailing industry. Bloomberg Intelligence expects some steps to complete stalled housing projects following the Oct. 16 leadership gathering, which can in turn support the banking sector by reducing loan risks and boosting mortgage demand.

With expectations low for an imminent shift away from the Covid-Zero policy, some investors are limiting their exposure to reopening shares. Societe General SA favors industrials and infrastructure stocks over consumer shares ahead of the event.

“There is going to be more support for the property sector because if the property market does not stabilize, the economy will not stabilize and growth protection is the number one policy priority,” said Chi Lo, senior market strategist for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

China stock gauges last week added to what have already been some of the world’s worst losses this year, as the Federal Reserve dealt global markets a hawkish blow.

Having grappled with Covid lockdowns, a property market downturn and Beijing’s conflict with Washington over trade and political issues for months, investors are hoping for the market to recover once the leadership reshuffle is complete and policy priorities are settled.

READ: China Stocks Face More Grim Milestones as Fed Deals Fresh Blow

Property Bets

China’s vast real estate sector is going through an unprecedented crisis as Beijing’s deleveraging campaign since late 2020 has ensnared even the nation’s largest developers. A stock gauge of developers has lost more than 30% this year, despite dozens of measures to revive demand including loosening home-purchase restrictions.

READ: China’s CCB to Set Up $4.2 Billion Fund to Buy Properties

Consumer sectors related to the real-estate market may see positive impact, according to Li Jin, vice managing director at Ruiyi Investment. Furniture and decoration materials have led declines in retail sales this year, slumping at least 8% in August from a year earlier.

Sector-wise, past experience shows financials, food and beverage, communication, and defense sectors have beaten markets in the month ahead of the event, Li Xing, an analyst at Yuekai Securities Co., wrote in a Sept. 18 note.

Covid Zero

Overall, any boost to the broader market from the Party congress is expected to be modest, several analysts have said, amid slim odds of an early loosening of Covid restrictions.

The MSCI China Index has typically generated about 2% returns in the month before the congress in the past, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who are unsure the gains can be repeated this time around.

The gauge has lost about 20% this quarter, versus a loss of less than 5% for an index of global stocks.

To factor in a possible extension of the Covid Zero strategy, Goldman Sachs and Nomura Holdings Inc. slashed their 2023 growth forecasts for China to below 5% last week.

“If no positive news come out on that front, the market could be disappointed,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director at GAM Investment Management. “We control the exposure to re-opening names to hedge that risk.”

Meanwhile, China amping up its rhetoric against Taiwan is another risk that can heighten market volatility.

Beijing has said it has the patience to someday bring Taiwan under its control, while US President Joe Biden has repeatedly vowed to defend the island in the case of an invasion, an event which could force American firms to reduce their presence in China.

Notwithstanding all the uncertainties, some market watchers remain sanguine that the leadership gathering could offer some impetus for stocks.

“While there is no certainty that the zero-Covid policy will be relaxed post the CCP Congress, we do expect to see a more forceful policy response to the housing crisis,” SocGen strategists including Frank Benzimra wrote in Friday note. “It is therefore not time to capitulate.”

READ: Peak Pessimism Setting in for Chinese Stocks Ahead of Congress

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Instacart cuts staff, curbs hiring before IPO - The Information

    Instacart in May said it had confidentially filed with the U.S. securities regulator to go public, not long after slashing its valuation by 40% to about $24 billion following market turbulence. The San Francisco startup over the last two months has fired some of its more than 3,000 workers after holding mid-year performance reviews, according to the report. The report added that Instacart has fired at least three senior-level employees in recent weeks but it does not include any departures from the company's top management positions.

  • The Policy Shift Hits the Fan: We're Seeing Fed Moves Cause Market Pain

    The hurt Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been talking about so much lately is no longer an abstract concept on Wall Street. But with the horrible action comes opportunities.

  • Asia Gas Buyers Wary of Paying High Prices to Restock for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Asian liquefied natural gas importers are reluctant to procure more fuel for winter due to sky-high prices, risking shortages if the weather suddenly shifts much colder.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes Risk Assets Swept Up in Rout as ‘Fear Gauge’ Soars: Markets WrapSouth Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housin

  • Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what Idaho law says

    Downtown Boise is a maze of one-way streets and traffic lights. Here’s how to navigate the roads quickly while following Idaho state laws.

  • Minnie Driver joins The Witcher -verse in pivotal role that starts with Blood Origin

    Gay nerds can rejoice.

  • Target Date vs. Index Funds: Which Could Get You More Money?

    Target-date funds and index funds are popular investments, particularly for retirement portfolios, since they require little action on the part of investors. Target-date funds, or TDFs, became particularly popular after they were approved for defined contribution 401(k) accounts. Both are … Continue reading → The post Target Date Funds vs. Index Funds: Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A psychologist’s 5 steps to stop panicking about your 401(k)

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI In the fall of 2008, when global stock markets were imploding, I happened to be in New York. I switched on the TV in my hotel room and saw financial commentator Suze Orman on Larry King Live.

  • Dow averts bear market, but slides to 2022 low

    Stock indexes test June lows, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to join the S&P 500 in a bear market.

  • Waymo Fills Finance Chief Role as Autonomous-Vehicle Company Looks to Expand

    Waymo LLC hired a new finance chief as the autonomous-vehicle company works to boost self-driving capabilities and expand in multiple regions. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet on Friday said it named Elisa de Martel as chief financial officer. Ms. de Martel, who will start Monday, succeeds Gerard Dwyer, who left in May 2021 after nearly five years as CFO.

  • Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time

    "I’m feeling well and symptom free," Bourla said in a statement. Bourla, 60, back in August had contacted COVID and had started a course of the company's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid. Paxlovid is an antiviral medication that is used to treat high-risk people, such as older patients.

  • Stocks Are Tumbling Again. Where the S&P 500 Might Be Headed Next.

    The S&P 500 could revisit its 52-week intraday low of 3636—or go even lower. But there could also be an "impulsive rally" that takes the index past 4100.

  • Riding the LNG Wave With Tellurian

    As the Fed kneecaps the U.S economy, the economics of an LNG export facility are still quite strong.

  • The Fed's rate hike was just the beginning as banks around the world adjust policy - but the uncertainty doesn't mean the market can't rally.

    One firm still expects a 17% stock rally before a recession hits in 2023, even as the Fed hammers stocks with its interest rate hikes.

  • The one question to ask yourself about your 401(k) when stock indexes are dropping

    With the Dow (DJIA) S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq (COMP) indexes dipping into the red right now, looking at your retirement portfolio may have your heart racing. Retirement Tip of the Week: Advisers typically advise their clients and all individuals to remain calm during market volatility, but that’s easier said than done when you see your hard-earned dollars trending downward. Panicking and making any sudden changes to your portfolio won’t help your retirement savings – in many cases, doing so would actually hurt your future prospects.

  • U.S. stocks suffer another week of losses, Dow ends lowest since November 2020 as bond yields hammer equities after Fed rate hike

    U.S. stocks close sharply lower Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending at its lowest closing value since November 2020, as all three major benchmarks suffered another week of losses as bond yields rose in the wake of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

  • Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors

    Sri Lankan authorities will formally hold talks with international creditors on Friday to start the process of restructuring billions of dollars of its debt and share plans to tackle the island's worst economic crisis in more than seven decades. The success of the restructuring process is critical for the nation of 22 million to secure final approval for a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund and subsequent financing from other global agencies. The money will help the island nation overcome an acute shortage of food and fuel that sparked sweeping street protests for months this year and led to the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

  • Fact check: False claim that video shows NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg in front of green screen

    The woman in a viral video is not astronaut Karen Nyberg. She's Paige Windle, the partner of David Weiss, who hosts the “The Flat Earth Podcast."

  • Federal Reserve May Have Gone Too Far As S&P 500 Tests Bear Market Low

    The Federal Reserve was so worried about not being hawkish enough that it probably went overboard, setting up a wild ride for the S&P 500.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in September. If you want to skip our analysis on short selling, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks in September. In the past two years, short squeezes have become a hot and a controversial topic on Wall Street. Reddit became a […]

  • Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up. It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference, without confirming the final number of companies involved but noting that they included producers and distributors of corn, chicken, eggs and beef. The president said earlier this week that 20 companies would take part in the meeting and would target 24 basic food items.