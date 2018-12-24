Here’s What China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited’s (HKG:308) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited’s (HKG:308) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. China Travel International Investment Hong Kong has a price to earnings ratio of 9.98, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 10%.

How Do You Calculate China Travel International Investment Hong Kong’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Travel International Investment Hong Kong:

P/E of 9.98 = HK$2.11 ÷ HK$0.21 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, China Travel International Investment Hong Kong grew EPS by a whopping 130% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last three years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 8.6%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does China Travel International Investment Hong Kong’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.9) for companies in the hospitality industry is higher than China Travel International Investment Hong Kong’s P/E.

This suggests that market participants think China Travel International Investment Hong Kong will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting China Travel International Investment Hong Kong’s P/E?

Since China Travel International Investment Hong Kong holds net cash of HK$4.9b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.