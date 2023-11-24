China trials visa-free travel for six countries

Currently, most travellers need a visa to enter China

China is trialling visa-free travel for citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia for a year, its foreign ministry said.

From December to 30 November 2024, ordinary passport holders from these countries can do business or travel in China without a visa for up to 15 days.

This is to help "promote China's high-quality development and opening up", spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

The rare examples of those who are exempt include citizens of Singapore and Brunei, entering China for business, tourism, family visits and transit for no more than 15 days.