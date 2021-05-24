China to try Australian writer on espionage charges

FILE - This undated, file photo released by Chongyi Feng shows Yang Hengjun and his wife Yuan Xiaoliang. Australia says its citizen Yang Hengjun will be tried on espionage charges on Thursday, May 27, amid deteriorating relations between the two countries. Yang has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his legal representation, according to a statement from Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.(Chongyi Feng via AP, File)
BEIJING (AP) — Australia said its citizen Yang Hengjun will be tried by a Chinese court on espionage charges on Thursday amid deteriorating relations between the countries.

Yang has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his legal representation, according to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

“Despite repeated requests by Australian officials, Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the charges facing Dr Yang,” she said in a statement.

As relations with China have nose-dived, Beijing has blocked Australian exports including beef, wine, coal, lobsters, wood and barley. However, Australia’s most lucrative export, iron ore, still has eager buyers among Chinese steel manufacturers.

Payne said Australian officials had been requested access to Yang in what has so far been a “closed and opaque process."

“As a basic standard of justice, access to the trial for observers should be a bare minimum to conform with international norms of transparency," she said.

A close family friend, Feng Chongyi, described the case against Yang as “fabricated ... for political persecution and political purposes and I have never had any illusion for a fair trial."

“Given Beijing’s determination to punish him and the current bad relations between Australia and China, I am deeply concerned that Yang’s sentence will be harsh," Feng said.

    People in Covid hotspots could get free accommodation for self-isolation Cancer crisis ‘replacing Covid emergency’ as 300,000 miss checks PM set to signal that UK on track for June 21 lockdown lifting Top A-Level students could miss out on uni places amid grade inflation fears Analysis: Will Cummings’ herd immunity evidence produce a smoking gun? People living in Covid hotspots could be offered free accommodation so that they can isolate safely in an bid to stop the spread of new variants. Pilot schemes for nine of the worst-hit areas will see councils offer to house the contacts of positive virus cases in order to stop transmission in overcrowded households. The initiatives will also see some receiving extra benefits to cover extra living and travel costs, while extra "compliance" checks will be introduced in a number of areas. In some, funds will be used to improve the standards of tracing services. Officials said the pilots are designed to encourage people most at risk of catching and transmitting Covid to come forward for testing and self-isolate fully if they test positive. Follow the latest updates below.