China trying to block United Nations report on Xinjiang human rights, sources claim

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carl Samson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michelle Bachelet
    Michelle Bachelet
    34th and 36th president of Chile

China is reportedly attempting to block the publication of a United Nations Commission on Human Rights report that details the conditions of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

The news comes from a letter making rounds among diplomats from three countries who received it, according to Reuters. A rights expert was also reported to have knowledge on the document.

The sources said China expressed “grave concern” over the looming publication of the report, which Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, who has received criticism for being too soft on China during her term, has vowed to publish before she leaves her post on Aug. 31.

“The assessment (on Xinjiang), if published, will intensify politicization and bloc confrontation in the area of human rights, undermine the credibility of the OHCHR (Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights), and harm the cooperation between OHCHR and member states,” China allegedly said in its letter to Bachelet. “We strongly urge Madame High Commissioner not to publish such an assessment.”

More from NextShark: FBI Director Wray sounds alarm on Chinese government threat: more 'brazen and damaging' than ever

Bachelet had planned to update the report, which has been in the works for months, following her trip to Xinjiang in May and send it to Beijing for review and “factual comments,” according to the South China Morning Post.

However, it’s unclear whether China has actually seen the report. It’s also unclear whether Bachelet received Beijing’s plea to block its publication.

The U.S. under the Trump administration accused China of genocide and other crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. On Wednesday, the State Department urged Bachelet to publish the report once and for all.

More from NextShark: 213 Chinese game companies vow to ban ‘sissy men,’ ‘gay love’ and ‘money worship’

“We call on the High Commissioner to release the report without delay,” a State Department spokesperson said. “And we are highly concerned about any effort by Beijing to suppress the report's release.”

Bachelet’s office on Wednesday said the report is still being finalized, and “final steps are being undertaken prior to public release.”

The final steps include “sharing with the concerned Member State for its comments before publishing as per standard practice,” the spokesperson told RFA Uyghur. “Reports are shared for comments with the concerned Member State. The Office will reflect comments of a factual nature in the final version.”

More from NextShark: Chinese-Italian Man Shows He’s ‘Not a Virus’ by Giving Away Free Hugs

China has vehemently denied human rights abuses in Xinjiang for years. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday said Xinjiang residents are living “a happy and fulfilling life” and that Beijing “firmly opposes smears and attacks against China using disinformation.”

Last December, an independent tribunal in London also ruled that China committed genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. In April, Chinese social media users themselves criticized authorities for rights issues beyond Xinjiang.

Look at yourself in the mirror and see how you’re treating the people. (You) keep staring at American news all day,” one Weibo user wrote, as per Mothership. “People in Shanghai are lacking groceries and medicine. (You) simply lock down the city at the drop of a hat.”

More from NextShark: Conservatives feel more comfortable with Asians who don’t wear masks, study finds

 

Featured Image via UN Human Rights (left) and Al Jazeera (right)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese manufacturers in Shenzhen, including Huawei and SMIC, go under 'closed-loop' operating mode amid Omicron outbreak

    Major Chinese manufacturing enterprises in Shenzhen, including Huawei Technologies Co, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and drone maker DJI, have been advised to go under a "closed-loop" production system that restricts movement of employees, according to industry sources with knowledge of the local government directive. The initiative, which started on Sunday and concludes after seven days, comes as the southern Chinese tech hub doubles its efforts to stave off a fresh outb

  • Defence Minister Reznikov on prospects of Leopard tanks being supplied to Ukraine

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - MONDAY, 25 JULY 2022, 13:39 Ukraine is working with a European country to obtain German Leopard MBTs (main battle tanks). Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, talked about this live on a single 24-hour newscast on Monday, European Pravda reports.

  • Taiwan Makes Chips for Many American Companies. Intel Will Make Them for a Company in Taiwan.

    Launched early last year by CEO Pat Gelsinger, the chip maker's foundry business is a key part of Intel's turnaround strategy.

  • Russians attack Kharkiv and Slovyansk using all available firepower, General Staff reports

    Kharkiv and Slovyansk axis remain under constant fire. During the last 24 hours, Russian invading forces attacked the Ukrainian positions using tanks, missile systems and rocket artillery, Ukraine’s Army General Staff reported on July 25.

  • Mississippi public schools can make their own gun policies

    Amid a series of mass shootings in the U.S., Mississippi education officials made clear that school districts in the state can make their own rules for letting armed people with enhanced carry licenses onto school property. Following killings at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, a July Fourth parade near Chicago and an Indiana mall, the Mississippi Board of Education voted Thursday to update a 1990 internal policy that prohibited anyone other than law enforcement from carrying guns on public school campuses.

  • WWE’s Stephanie McMahon Relays Thanks From Father Vince McMahon On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

    Hours after Vince McMahon’s retirement as CEO from his WWE empire, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, passed along her father’s thanks to fans in a live appearance on Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The new chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE, Stephanie McMahon now joins former CAA agent and co-head of television Nick Khan on the team […]

  • Ukraine doesn't need A-10 Warthogs that are 'slow' and 'vulnerable' to Russian air defenses, military adviser says

    While the A-10 is a "great support" aircraft, a Ukrainian defense adviser says they need something "fast and versatile" to fight Russia.

  • China Getting ‘Seriously Prepared’ for Pelosi Visit to Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it was getting “seriously prepared” for the possibility that Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan in the coming weeks, underscoring the risk of a showdown between Washington and Beijing over a trip by the US House speaker. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing

  • Russian forces stalled with aid of US HIMARS, Ukraine defense official says soldiers still under gunned

    Ukrainian troops have begun to see an urgently needed boost to their war effort as U.S. HIMARS have stalled Russian forces on the front lines.

  • Moldova says it fears a Russian invasion as more neighbors ring alarm over Ukraine war

    Moldova, which neighbors Ukraine, has a breakaway region backed by Russian forces. The Moldovan prime minister said a Russian invasion is "a risk."

  • Former GOP House lawmaker is charged with violating insider trading laws to buy $1.5 million in stock

    Prosecutors say former Rep. Stephen Buyer heard about Sprint's merger with T-Mobile during a golf game before the news became public.

  • ‘It's great to invest, but invest smartly’: Jimmy O. Yang explains why he turned down crypto promotion offers

    Although he finds the crypto space exciting, Jimmy O. Yang revealed that he has turned down multiple paid cryptocurrency promotion offers in the past, fearing that his endorsements might influence his fans to pursue unsafe investments. Speaking to Vice’s Motherboard, the 35-year-old comedian and actor admitted he and his partner, venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel, have always been careful about getting into endorsement deals, particularly when it involves cryptocurrencies. “Especially with something like crypto, it's important to [ask] ‘Is it going to hurt the financial well-being of my fans and people who follow me?’” Yang told Motherboard.

  • US seriously considering declaring Russia state sponsor of terrorism, says Ambassador Brink

    The United States is seriously considering designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, given the actions of their military during the full-scale war against Ukraine, said U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink in an inter-view with Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, published on July 24.

  • Turkey has not freed man wanted by Haiti despite court ruling -lawyer

    Turkey has not released a man wanted by Haiti over his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, his lawyer said on Monday, despite a court rejecting his extradition and ruling he should be freed three weeks ago. Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead in July 2021 at his private residence. Businessman Samir Handal, a Jordanian national, was detained on an Interpol red notice as he transited through Turkey on his way from the United States to Jordan last November.

  • Chinese consumer e-commerce platform operator Eachnet.com to cease operations after 23 years amid tough market competition

    Eachnet.com, formerly a leading Chinese consumer goods auction site that was acquired by eBay, will cease operations after 23 years in business, making it the latest casualty of aggressive competition in the world's biggest e-commerce market. The Shanghai-based company, which once had 70 per cent of China's consumer online sales market, will shut down transactions on all its online stores and close the platform's servers before August 12 because of a "change of operations", according to an annou

  • Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

    Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they'll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison, comes in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling earlier this month and comments by Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and that only the voter can return their absentee ballot in person to the clerk's office or a designated site.

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes as fighting rages

    The appeal of Ukraine’s first war crimes conviction was adjourned on Monday, as prosecutors keep pushing to hold Russia legally accountable for atrocities even as fighting rages in the south and east of the country. Thin and subdued, Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and was sentenced in May by a Ukrainian court to life in prison, sat in a glass box in the courtroom as he faced news cameras. Around Ukraine's capitol region, where Russian forces pulled out four months ago, much of the work of documenting crime scenes and interviewing witnesses has been done.

  • Taiwan left divided by US ex-defence chief's call for longer compulsory military service

    A proposal from former Pentagon chief Mark Esper for Taiwan to triple its mandatory military service requirement to at least one year has divided opinion on the island. While some say extending the current four-month service term is highly necessary in the face of growing military threats from Beijing, others believe this would be extremely difficult to implement, given Taiwan's inadequate training capacity and manpower supply problems. There is also the concern that young Taiwanese - a sturdy s

  • Myanmar protesters hit streets after activists executed

    STORY: Video shows about a dozen masked protesters risking arrest by holding the public demonstration, where they displayed a banner reading “We will never be frightened” and called out the names of the executed activists.There was some applause - apparently from local residents - as they chanted against army and coup leader, General Min Aung Hlaing.After a short while, the video shows the protesters dispersing and running off.The executed men were accused of helping a civilian resistance movement that has fought the military since last year's coup and bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.Among those executed were democracy campaigner Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Jimmy, and former lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, an ally of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The two others executed were Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.