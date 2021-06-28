China turns on world’s 2nd-biggest hydropower dam

Good Morning America

Pride Month is here and provides an opportune time to reflect, honor and recognize the contributions of LGBTQ+ people around the world. It's also a time to look back at the glamour, fashion, costumes and rich rainbow hues seen throughout various pride celebrations that have taken place over the years. The Stonewall riots in June 1969 served as what many say is the beginning of what would become an annual commemoration filled with festivals, parades and some extraordinary looks.